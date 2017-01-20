    Xavier BasketballDownload App

    Myles Davis Leaves Xavier Basketball Program: Latest Details and Reaction

    ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 20: Myles Davis #15 of the Xavier Musketeers reacts after a basket in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Xavier Musketeers guard Myles Davis announced via his Twitter on Friday that he will leave the basketball program:

    Davis was recently reinstated to the program on Jan. 8 after he was suspended for the first 15 games of the season. 

    While Xavier head coach Chris Mack did not specify why Davis was suspended, Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted that the guard was "facing two misdemeanor criminal damaging charges related to incidents with a former girlfriend," in July of 2016.

    More to follow. 

