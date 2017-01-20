Myles Davis Leaves Xavier Basketball Program: Latest Details and Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Xavier Musketeers guard Myles Davis announced via his Twitter on Friday that he will leave the basketball program:

Davis was recently reinstated to the program on Jan. 8 after he was suspended for the first 15 games of the season.

While Xavier head coach Chris Mack did not specify why Davis was suspended, Patrick Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted that the guard was "facing two misdemeanor criminal damaging charges related to incidents with a former girlfriend," in July of 2016.

