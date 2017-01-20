Travis Kelce Fined for Criticism of Referee Carl Cheffers: Details and Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly been fined for criticizing referee Carl Cheffers following his team's 18-16 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 15, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today confirmed the news.

During a postgame meeting with reporters, Kelce lashed out at Cheffers for calling a holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher. The infraction nullified a Kansas City two-point conversion that would have knotted the score at 18 with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Referee No. 51 shouldn't even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again," Kelce said, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "He shouldn't even be able to work at f--king Foot Locker."

According to ProFootballTalk.com's Michael David Smith, "The NFL felt that Kelce, by specifically identifying Cheffers and criticizing not just one specific holding call but Cheffers' competence in general, had crossed the line."

Smith also reported that the league confirmed Cheffers made the correct call when he flagged Fisher for the critical hold.

As it turns out, Cheffers will be back in the spotlight in a couple of weeks.

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert and Football Zebras' Ben Austro, Cheffers will serve as the head official for Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Feb. 5.