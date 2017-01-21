    Figure SkatingDownload App

    US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Results, Latest Schedule After Friday

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Zachary Donahue and Madison Hubbell skate during their short dance program on Day 2 at the 2017 US Figure Skating Championships on January 20, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The competition has grown in skill and experience at the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships as Friday's events featured some of the best and brightest the country has to offer. 

    While the previous days of the championships featured the younger juvenile, novice and intermediate groups, Friday night from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena featured the junior and championship circuits. 

    Here are all the results from the day's action:

     

    2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Friday Results
    Junior Ladies- Free SkateCompetitorFriday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldKaitlyn Nguyen112.36170.16
    SilverStarr Andrews97.31155.14
    BronzeAshley Lin100.96153.34
    Junior Dance- Free DanceCompetitorFriday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldRachel Parsons, Michael Parsons103.91176.33
    SilverChristina Carreira, Anthony Ponomarenko98.29165.06
    BronzeLorraine McNamara, Quinn Carpenter93.19163.63
    Junior Men- Free SkateCompetitorFriday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldAleksei Krasnozhon144.16211.05
    SilverCamden Pulkinen124.24197.65
    BronzeRyan Dunk114.44172.22
    Championship Dance- Short DanceCompetitorFriday ScoreTotal Score
    1stMaia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani82.4282.42
    2ndMadison Chock, Evan Bates79.9679.96
    3rdMadison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue79.7279.72
    Championship Men- Short ProgramCompetitorFriday ScoreTotal Score
    1stNathan Chen106.39106.39
    2ndRoss Miner88.6788.67
    3rdVincent Zhou87.8587.85
    Now with just two days left, here is how the remaining schedule shapes up:

    2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Remaining Schedule
    Saturday, Jan. 21
    Championship Pairs Free Skate (Group 1)11 a.m. ET
    Championship Free Dance (Group 1)12:08 p.m. ET
    Championship Pairs Free Skate (Groups 2 and 3)2:15 p.m. ET
    Championship Free Dance (Groups 2 and 3)4:34 p.m. ET
    Championship Ladies Free Skate (Parts of Group 1)7:30 p.m. ET
    Sunday, Jan. 22
    Championship Men's Free Skate (Groups 1 and 2)2 p.m. ET
    For the championship dance and men's programs, Friday night provided just one part of the skaters' scores, which they will build on throughout the final two days of the competition. 

    In the championship dance, the short dance scores from Friday will be added to the free dance scores the skaters will obtain Saturday. 

    The championship men's program began with the short program Friday and will be the final event of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when the free skate Sunday decides the winner. 

    Earlier though, Kaitlyn Nguyen had the standout performance of the day as she dominated the junior ladies competition with a monster showing in the free skate. 

    Entering the day in third place, about 2.5 points behind the leader, Nguyen posted a score of 112.36 on Friday. No other competitor had over a 100.96. 

    It created a comfortable margin of victory as her 170.16 was 15.02 points better than second-place Starr Andrews, both of whom are products of Los Angeles Figure Skating Club. 

     

    Stats courtesy of USFigureSkating.org.

