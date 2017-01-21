US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Results, Latest Schedule After Friday
The competition has grown in skill and experience at the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships as Friday's events featured some of the best and brightest the country has to offer.
While the previous days of the championships featured the younger juvenile, novice and intermediate groups, Friday night from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena featured the junior and championship circuits.
Here are all the results from the day's action:
|2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Friday Results
|Junior Ladies- Free Skate
|Competitor
|Friday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Kaitlyn Nguyen
|112.36
|170.16
|Silver
|Starr Andrews
|97.31
|155.14
|Bronze
|Ashley Lin
|100.96
|153.34
|Junior Dance- Free Dance
|Competitor
|Friday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Rachel Parsons, Michael Parsons
|103.91
|176.33
|Silver
|Christina Carreira, Anthony Ponomarenko
|98.29
|165.06
|Bronze
|Lorraine McNamara, Quinn Carpenter
|93.19
|163.63
|Junior Men- Free Skate
|Competitor
|Friday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Aleksei Krasnozhon
|144.16
|211.05
|Silver
|Camden Pulkinen
|124.24
|197.65
|Bronze
|Ryan Dunk
|114.44
|172.22
|Championship Dance- Short Dance
|Competitor
|Friday Score
|Total Score
|1st
|Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
|82.42
|82.42
|2nd
|Madison Chock, Evan Bates
|79.96
|79.96
|3rd
|Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue
|79.72
|79.72
|Championship Men- Short Program
|Competitor
|Friday Score
|Total Score
|1st
|Nathan Chen
|106.39
|106.39
|2nd
|Ross Miner
|88.67
|88.67
|3rd
|Vincent Zhou
|87.85
|87.85
|IceNetwork.com
Now with just two days left, here is how the remaining schedule shapes up:
|2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Remaining Schedule
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Championship Pairs Free Skate (Group 1)
|11 a.m. ET
|Championship Free Dance (Group 1)
|12:08 p.m. ET
|Championship Pairs Free Skate (Groups 2 and 3)
|2:15 p.m. ET
|Championship Free Dance (Groups 2 and 3)
|4:34 p.m. ET
|Championship Ladies Free Skate (Parts of Group 1)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|Championship Men's Free Skate (Groups 1 and 2)
|2 p.m. ET
|IceNetwork.com
For the championship dance and men's programs, Friday night provided just one part of the skaters' scores, which they will build on throughout the final two days of the competition.
In the championship dance, the short dance scores from Friday will be added to the free dance scores the skaters will obtain Saturday.
The championship men's program began with the short program Friday and will be the final event of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when the free skate Sunday decides the winner.
Earlier though, Kaitlyn Nguyen had the standout performance of the day as she dominated the junior ladies competition with a monster showing in the free skate.
Entering the day in third place, about 2.5 points behind the leader, Nguyen posted a score of 112.36 on Friday. No other competitor had over a 100.96.
It created a comfortable margin of victory as her 170.16 was 15.02 points better than second-place Starr Andrews, both of whom are products of Los Angeles Figure Skating Club.
Stats courtesy of USFigureSkating.org.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!