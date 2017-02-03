    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Martellus Bennett Injury: Updates on Patriots TE's Knee and Return

    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 18: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
    Tim Daniels
February 3, 2017

    New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is nursing a minor knee injury that has him listed as questionable for Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride

    Continue for updates. 

    Bennett Limited in Practice All Week

    Friday, Feb. 3

    Bennett played through the questionable tag several times throughout the regular season, so this shouldn't present an issue for New England after he's had two weeks off. 

    Bennett, who has missed just nine games across nine years in the NFL, appeared in all 16 contests for New England during the regular season. He wasn't completely healthy, though. He battled through shoulder and ankle issues throughout the year, and he also dealt with a knee injury earlier in the playoffs.

    If the latest ailment forces him out of the lineup at some point, Matt Lengel will be the last tight end standing on the active roster. The Eastern Kentucky product caught just two passes during the regular season but could now be in line for a larger role.

    Ultimately, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots are the masters of filling voids. In this case, the offense will likely utilize extra five-wide sets to find the mismatches Bennett usually creates. Of course, it's always easier to make things work when Tom Brady is at the helm, too.

                                               

