    Wisconsin Badgers FootballDownload App

    Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Agree to New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

    Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst responds to a question during a news conference for the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin will play Penn State Saturday for the championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins and an appearance in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game, Wisconsin has rewarded head football coach Paul Chryst with a long-term contract extension. 

    Per 247Sports' Evan Flood and ESPN's Brett McMurphy, Chryst received a five-year deal that runs through Jan. 31, 2022. 

    The 51-year-old Chryst has been at Wisconsin for the past two years, leading the program to a 21-6 record during that span and two bowl victories. 

    Chryst wasn't in danger of leaving the Badgers anytime soon. He previously signed an extension with the school last January that was going to keep him in Madison through 2021. His new deal adds one more year to his contract. 

    1. Jim Calhoun: ACC Basketball Got Tougher Thanks to 'Infusion' from Old Big East

    2. Inches from Immortality: How Gordon Hayward & Butler Almost Toppled Duke

    His ability to motivate and inspire teams has become a key part of his success behind the scenes. Chryst told ESPN.com's Jesse Temple in November about letting a different player each day choose music to play in the locker room. 

    "The reason for it is this is their team, and they get an opportunity to speak whatever is on their mind that day," Chryst said. "And I think it's one way that we can learn more about each other, whether it's what you choose to share in speaking to them or a song that you want to share with them. There's thought that goes into it by them. I think it's a way for everyone to connect. It's also a platform for them to have in front of their team."

    The Badgers have every reason to throw their support behind Chryst. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016, beating out other high-profile coaches like Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. 

    Wisconsin came up short in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State when the Nittany Lions exploded for 24 points in the second half, but that was one of the few missteps in Chryst's tenure as head coach. 

    With the Badgers always playing smart and disciplined football under Chryst, they figure to have many more opportunities to win the Big Ten title. This extension ensures he will be there to oversee things for a long time to come.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 