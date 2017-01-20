Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Agree to New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins and an appearance in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game, Wisconsin has rewarded head football coach Paul Chryst with a long-term contract extension.

Per 247Sports' Evan Flood and ESPN's Brett McMurphy, Chryst received a five-year deal that runs through Jan. 31, 2022.

The 51-year-old Chryst has been at Wisconsin for the past two years, leading the program to a 21-6 record during that span and two bowl victories.

Chryst wasn't in danger of leaving the Badgers anytime soon. He previously signed an extension with the school last January that was going to keep him in Madison through 2021. His new deal adds one more year to his contract.

His ability to motivate and inspire teams has become a key part of his success behind the scenes. Chryst told ESPN.com's Jesse Temple in November about letting a different player each day choose music to play in the locker room.

"The reason for it is this is their team, and they get an opportunity to speak whatever is on their mind that day," Chryst said. "And I think it's one way that we can learn more about each other, whether it's what you choose to share in speaking to them or a song that you want to share with them. There's thought that goes into it by them. I think it's a way for everyone to connect. It's also a platform for them to have in front of their team."

The Badgers have every reason to throw their support behind Chryst. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016, beating out other high-profile coaches like Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

Wisconsin came up short in the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State when the Nittany Lions exploded for 24 points in the second half, but that was one of the few missteps in Chryst's tenure as head coach.

With the Badgers always playing smart and disciplined football under Chryst, they figure to have many more opportunities to win the Big Ten title. This extension ensures he will be there to oversee things for a long time to come.