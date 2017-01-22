The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of January 22

1 of 6

Anthony Geathers/Getty Images

It's a big fight week, with both Showtime and HBO producing packed cards, and Bleacher Report will get you all set up with what you need to know ahead of the big fights.

On Showtime, Carl Frampton will defend his WBA Featherweight Championship against Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch of one of 2016's best fights. Should we expect more of the same?

Or can Santa Cruz get revenge and the title back?

Also on that card, Dejan Zlaticanin will defend his lightweight title against Mikey Garcia in a fight that could wind up being the best of what figures to be an action-packed weekend.

HBO will also get back in the game with its first fight card of 2017.

In the main event, Francisco Vargas, not known for his defense, will defend his super featherweight title in another fight guaranteed to produce some action.

Elsewhere, we'll touch on Golden Boy Promotions' new deal with ESPN and the negotiations between Adonis Stevenson and Joe Smith Jr. for a championship fight.

These are the hottest boxing storylines for the week.