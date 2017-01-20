Pat Shurmur Named Vikings OC, Has Interim Tag Removed: Latest Details, Reaction

Uncredited/Associated Press

Pat Shurmur was named Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Friday when the team announced it removed his interim tag.

Shurmur took over for Norv Turner after the 64-year-old resigned on Nov. 2.

Although the Vikings started the season 5-0, Turner ceded play-calling duties to Shurmur after the Vikings scored 10 points apiece in consecutive losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

The offense didn't exactly take off after Shurmur took over on an interim basis, though. According to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN.com's Ben Goessling), Minnesota's offense ranked 23rd with Shurmur at the helm over the season's final nine games.

Minnesota's Offense in 2016 Points Per Game (Rank) Pass Yds/Game (Rank) Rush Yds/Game (Rank) Passes of 20+ Yards (Rank) Passes of 40+ Yards (Rank) 20.4 (23rd) 239.8 (18th) 75.3 (32nd) 52 (12th) 8 (19th) Source: ESPN.com and NFL.com

Despite that lackluster performance, it makes sense that the Vikings would want to keep Shurmur around.

The 51-year-old has a long history with Sam Bradford that dates back to their time together with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and the signal-caller endorsed Shurmur for the full-time job just a few weeks ago.

"We were together my rookie year [in St. Louis.] We were together in Philadelphia," Bradford said, per Goessling. "I've learned a lot from him. I owe a lot to Pat, and it's been really fun getting back and having him call the plays."

Shurmur's scheme is largely predicated on West Coast concepts run out of the shotgun. That makes Bradford, who has an accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, a seamless fit.

While the Vikings have a ways to go until they resemble one of the league's more explosive offenses, keeping Shurmur in tow will allow them to maintain some cohesion as they get set to enter their second year with Bradford under center.