    Minnesota VikingsDownload App

    Pat Shurmur Named Vikings OC, Has Interim Tag Removed: Latest Details, Reaction

    FILE - This is a 2016 file photo showing Pat Shurmur of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner has resigned. He’s been replaced on an interim basis by Pat Shurmur. The Vikings announced the news on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, two days after their second consecutive defeat. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Pat Shurmur was named Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Friday when the team announced it removed his interim tag.

    Shurmur took over for Norv Turner after the 64-year-old resigned on Nov. 2. 

    Although the Vikings started the season 5-0, Turner ceded play-calling duties to Shurmur after the Vikings scored 10 points apiece in consecutive losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears

    The offense didn't exactly take off after Shurmur took over on an interim basis, though. According to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN.com's Ben Goessling), Minnesota's offense ranked 23rd with Shurmur at the helm over the season's final nine games.

    Minnesota's Offense in 2016
    Points Per Game (Rank)Pass Yds/Game (Rank)Rush Yds/Game (Rank)Passes of 20+ Yards (Rank)Passes of 40+ Yards (Rank)
    20.4 (23rd)239.8 (18th)75.3 (32nd)52 (12th)8 (19th)
    Source: ESPN.com and NFL.com

    Despite that lackluster performance, it makes sense that the Vikings would want to keep Shurmur around.

    The 51-year-old has a long history with Sam Bradford that dates back to their time together with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and the signal-caller endorsed Shurmur for the full-time job just a few weeks ago. 

    "We were together my rookie year [in St. Louis.] We were together in Philadelphia," Bradford said, per Goessling. "I've learned a lot from him. I owe a lot to Pat, and it's been really fun getting back and having him call the plays."

    Shurmur's scheme is largely predicated on West Coast concepts run out of the shotgun. That makes Bradford, who has an accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, a seamless fit. 

    While the Vikings have a ways to go until they resemble one of the league's more explosive offenses, keeping Shurmur in tow will allow them to maintain some cohesion as they get set to enter their second year with Bradford under center.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 