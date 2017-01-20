Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joe Hart Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool's chances of signing Borussia Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer have seemingly been ended after the player ruled out a 2017 switch to Merseyside. Elsewhere, the Reds are reportedly chasing England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Aubameyang is currently dazzling at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with hosts Gabon, but he hinted to German newspaper Bild (h/t Calciomercato) there is a chance he could leave Signal Iduna Park later in 2017:

Nobody can foresee the future. I love it at Dortmund, but I can't say that I'll stay for two more years, or five or 10. It's possible that a club could reach an agreement with Dortmund in June and I'll go. I want to be honest: When you are ambitious and also want to see something else … it's difficult to talk about. Some players have ambitions, and therefore they leave and want to experience something new, you know.

However, upon being asked if he would link back up with former Black and Yellows boss Jurgen Klopp—now at Anfield—in the Premier League, Aubameyang replied: "I don't think that'll happen."

The Gabon hitman also recently took the time to rule himself out of joining a certain other Bundesliga giant while commenting on his potential transfer prospects, although this was a far less surprising admission:

Liverpool have experienced some uncertainty in the striker position this season and have handed both Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi chances up top while Daniel Sturridge has contended with injuries.

However, Aubameyang stands as a cut above the current crop of Liverpool strikers, and Squawka recently detailed the prolific poacher's touch he boasts in front of goal:

The Merseysiders would undoubtedly count themselves lucky to get their hands on a striker of Aubameyang's quality, the kind of reliability in attack they haven't experienced since Luis Suarez left for Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

Football Radars provided a breakdown of the 27-year-old's first half of the 2016-17 campaign, which showed strengths in goal conversion and shooting accuracy above all else:

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly back in the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Hart, who has impressed on loan at Torino this season after being exiled by manager Pep Guardiola.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express) reported Hart is wanted at Anfield following summer signing Loris Karius' failure to impress. BBC Sport reporter Phil McNulty recently slammed Guardiola's decision to sign former Barca stopper Claudio Bravo as a replacement for Hart:

The Spanish manager may be forced to swallow his pride next summer and welcome Hart back to the Etihad Stadium once his loan spell in Turin is complete, while Bravo may find his place under pressure, too.

Simon Mignolet has regained his place as Liverpool's No. 1 following Karius' slump in form, and it's possible Hart could be an available option to strengthen in the position if Guardiola deems him surplus to requirements.