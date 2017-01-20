Chargers' Move to Los Angeles Reportedly Angered Multiple Owners, Executives

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tim Daniels Featured Columnist

The Los Angeles Chargers' departure from San Diego reportedly caused widespread anger among NFL owners and league executives to the point where certain members of that select group are still hoping the decision is reversed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday that one source described the league as "besides itself" since the move was announced. In turn, some individuals are holding out hope that Chargers chairman Dean Spanos will change course before it's too late, though they acknowledge that's a long shot.

The behind-the-scenes reaction described by Schefter represents a different message than the one relayed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following the relocation announcement.

Nate Davis of USA Today passed along comments Goodell made last week about the inability to secure a new stadium and the key role that played in forcing the team out of its longtime home.

"Relocation is painful for teams and communities. It is especially painful for fans, and the fans in San Diego have given the Chargers strong and loyal support for more than 50 years, which makes it even more disappointing that we could not solve the stadium issue," the commissioner said. "As difficult as the news is for Charger fans, I know Dean Spanos and his family did everything they could to try to find a viable solution in San Diego."

The Chargers' move has already hit a couple of minor bumps in the road.

After the franchise debuted a new-look logo, which included the letters L and A with the bottom line of the L made to look like a lightning bolt, it met immediate ridicule on social media.

Arash Markazi of ESPN.com provided an update on its status Tuesday:

Meanwhile, Anthony Lynn's efforts to make a strong first impression as the new head coach took a hit thanks to a brief slip-up during his introductory press conference, per David Ely of NFL.com:

The ESPN report didn't highlight specific reasons the owners and executives were frustrated. The loss of identity feels like a growing issue, though. There's been a lot of movement in the league recently, and leaving a home for the bright lights of L.A., the second-biggest media market, is hard to accept for diehard fans.

That said, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Chargers suddenly decide to head back to San Diego at this stage of the process. But that apparently isn't stopping some high-level members of the league from waiting on a last-second change of heart.