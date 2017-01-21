NFL Mock Draft 2017: Breaking Down Early Forecast for Entire 1st Round

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

We still have two rounds and a little more than two weeks remaining in the 2016 NFL postseason. Yet, it's definitely not too early to look ahead to the looming NFL draft.

Beginning on April 27, teams are going to start scooping up this year's crop of incoming rookie talent. This year, the draft returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 1961.

Fans, of course, care far less about where and when the annual selection ceremony will take place than they do about the talent their favorite teams are going to add. This is what we're going to try predicting here today—at least for Round 1.

We will be making our choices based on factors like team need, player potential and team fit. Since only the first 28 slots are set—actually, a coin flip will settle picks 14 and 15 due to a tie between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts—we will be using reverse-seeding order to determine the final four picks of Round 1.

We will also examine some of the latest draft-related storylines heading in to the conference championship games.

NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LA) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 8 Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 9 Cincinnati Bengals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 24 Oakland Raiders Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 32 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

Latest Buzz

Underclassmen Abound in 2017

We've become increasingly used to the idea of underclassmen eschewing eligibility in order to enter the NFL draft early. This recent trend looks to continue in 2017.

According to Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com, 103 underclassmen have declared for this year's draft. This number is just slightly lower than last year's total of 107 underclassmen. If we use last year's 253 picks as a guideline (compensatory picks have yet to be announced), this means that up to 40 percent of this year's class could be underclassmen.

Of course, the reality is that many of the underclassmen who have declared won't actually hear their names called during the draft. Some won't have enough game film to satisfy NFL scouts, while others simply haven't developed enough to make a lasting impression.

For the latter group, returning to college may have been the better idea. This is an idea that gets floated around every year—but it isn't necessarily true for all players.

Consider North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has just one year of starting experience under his belt. While another year of collegiate play would almost certainly help him develop as a signal-caller, his stock is incredibly high because of the perceived lack of quarterback talent in this draft class.

Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End in 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend Simms' Hidden Truth: Secret Star on Texans D-Line Key to Stopping Raiders How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

Therefore, Trubisky could conceivably be the No. 1 pick in the draft because of the position he plays, even though he could use another year of collegiate development.

Some underclassmen, like Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett, appear ready to step in to an NFL lineup right now.

The Argument Against the Jets Drafting Watson

Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End in 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend Simms' Hidden Truth: Secret Star on Texans D-Line Key to Stopping Raiders How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

In this mock, I have the New York Jets taking Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Technically, Watson is one of the 103 underclassmen entering the draft, even though he has already graduated.

On one hand, drafting Watson makes sense for the Jets, who probably aren't interested in bringing back Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team doesn't have a clear franchise quarterback on its roster and isn't likely to be relevant in the AFC East until this changes.

The problem with spending a high pick on a guy like Watson is that the Jets already have two young and unproven signal-callers on the roster in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round just last year. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. recently explained why this could prevent New York from spending another high pick on a signal-caller.

Kiper said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post:

You have a coach [Todd Bowles] that has to win. You already drafted Hackenberg in the second round. You could say, 'Well, he didn't show anything.' But who does when you don't play, and you had the struggles late in your [college] career? You've got to kind of recreate what we saw as a freshman under Bill O'Brien [at Penn State]. So all of a sudden, do you give up on a quarterback you drafted just because as a rookie he didn't play? I don't believe that.

Should the Jets take another year to see what they have in Hackenberg and/or Petty? Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan certainly didn't commit to the idea after the season.

"I'm not going to speculate on what [Petty's] ceiling may be. I think Bryce has a lot of potential," Maccagnan said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "We like Christian as a prospect. He's a young player; he's only 21 years old. He has made progress and he does have potential that we're focused on trying to make him develop."

If the Jets decide to pass on a quarterback with the sixth overall pick, it would open the door for a team like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns or even the Arizona Cardinals to snag one later in the first round.

Myles Garrett Still Trending as No. 1 Pick...For Now

The Browns may be inclined to take a quarterback such as Watson with the No. 1 overall pick because of their well-documented lack of a stable quarterback. However, the general perception is that Garrett is simply too good to pass up there.

While this perception could change after the Senior Bowl and scouting combine, it holds true heading in to Conference Championship Weekend.

However, not everyone shares this popular opinion. One unnamed NFC scout actually believes that the A&M product is vastly overrated.

"That guy, he is going to break somebody's heart," the scout said, per Mark Eckel of NJ.com. "He's really, really overrated. You'll see. I'm telling you, he's just not that good. He's OK. Top pick, that's crazy.''

This scout's opinion demonstrates just how varied opinions can be on even the perceived top prospects in the draft. As teams and media types dig even further into prospects' film and workout numbers in the coming months, this range of opinions is likely to grow.

While Garrett is seen as a can't-miss prospect by many now, he might not be by the time the draft kicks off in April.