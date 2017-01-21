    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: Breaking Down Experts' Latest Mock Drafts

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Kenan Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 28-21. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Without a strong quarterback class, the 2017 NFL draft could bring several surprises in April. As we inch closer to crowning a Super Bowl champion, the draft experts have started to weigh in on each team's projected pick for the first round.

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. becomes a huge reference for mock draft chatter. He released his first projections and voiced a strong opinion on the quarterback position. Who's the first passer to come off Kiper's board, and where's his destination?

    CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler placed two running backs in the middle of the first round, separated by one selection. How did he justify the Indianapolis Colts taking another offensive prospect, despite fielding a defense that ranked No. 30 in yards allowed in 2016?

    Many draft analysts view Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as a top-20 pick. However, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah disagrees and envisions a slide to a team with turmoil at the position. Will the most experienced signal-caller at the top of the draft class drop to a late first-round pick?

    We'll delve into the experts' most notable projections for the upcoming draft.

                 

    Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com

    Notable Pick: No. 2, San Francisco 49ers, Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

    DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 10: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels thows a pass against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    According to Kiper's big board, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky ranks above Notre Dame signal-caller DeShone Kizer and Watson. It's a bold statement considering Trubisky has the least amount of FBS experience as a starter among the three. 

    Nonetheless, it's all about film study and roster fit. Kiper feels the North Carolina quarterback showed enough to take the reins under center for the San Francisco 49ers. At the moment, the franchise has vacancies at the head coach and general manager positions. In fact, several candidates have pulled their names from consideration for the managerial position, according to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole:

    According to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will likely accept the job as the head coach: 

    Shanahan has experience developing pocket-passing quarterbacks from his years as an offensive coordinator. Under his current title, he guided quarterback Matt Schaub to a Pro Bowl season in 2009. Over the past two seasons, he's pushed MVP candidate Matt Ryan to new statistical levels. 

    If Shanahan accepts the head coach position with the 49ers, he'll have a young project at quarterback with little experience. Without much offensive talent in San Francisco, Trubisky's development would hinge upon the coaching quality around him.

     

    Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

    Notable Pick: No. 14, Indianapolis Colts, Leonard Fournette, LSU

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Brugler can't see the Colts passing up what he calls an "uber-talented running back" (as his mock assumes the Colts win the coin flip for the 14th pick). LSU ball-carrier Leonard Fournette may become a transcendent talent, but the front office drafted offensive players in the first round of the last two drafts. The Colts ranked in the bottom third in points allowed in the past two years. It's time to address the defense with the first selection. 

    The Colts' top two pass-rushers have expiring contracts. Robert Mathis has already announced his intention to retire. Erik Walden, who logged a team-leading 11 sacks last season, will become a free agent. With an aging defense, Indianapolis has a reconstruction project on its hands on that side of the ball.

    At 33 years old, running back Frank Gore proved there's still more left in his tank. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground to go along with 38 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns through the air in 2016. The Colts should draft a ball-carrier in the middle rounds and address a glaring need within their front seven with the No. 14 pick.

                 

    Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

    Notable Pick: No. 25, Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson, Clemson

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Champi
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Here comes the shocker. Jeremiah dropped Watson down to No. 25 in the draft, which means he slips past quarterback-needy teams and the New York Giants, who already have their eyes set on Eli Manning's successor under center, per general manager Jerry Reese, via the team's official website.

    It seems like a long shot, but the Houston Texans would be an ideal spot for Watson. After signing a four-year, $72 million contract, per Spotrac, quarterback Brock Osweiler underwhelmed as the clear-cut starter in Houston. After benching their high-priced free-agent pickup, the Texans handed the job to Tom Savage, who started two games before suffering a concussion in Week 17. In relief, Savage didn't throw a touchdown pass.

    Head coach Bill O'Brien shied away from attaching the starter tag to either quarterback, which doesn't bode well for Osweiler on a lucrative deal. Houston would be foolish to pass on Watson if he's available at No. 25. At the very least, a quarterback competition would separate the competitors and essentially crown the starter. 

    Nonetheless, according to Bleacher Report draft lead writer Matt Miller's sources, the Cleveland Browns have an interest in Watson in the No. 12 spot. 

    "The Browns have two picks in the first round—the first one and then Philadelphia's pick at No. 12 as part of last year's Carson Wentz trade. It's with their second pick in Round 1 that my sources believe the Browns would like to see Watson available," Miller wrote.

    Barring an injury, a lackluster NFL combine performance or poor interviews, Watson won't slip that far down the final draft board.

                     

    Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

