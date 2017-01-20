Larry Scott Named Tennessee OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Larry Scott was promoted Friday from tight ends coach and special teams coordinator to offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Volunteers.

The University of Tennessee's official athletics website made the announcement.

Scott will replace Mike Debord, who left to become offensive coordinator at Indiana.

"We spoke to a lot of very quality candidates," Tennessee head coach Butch Jones said about Scott's promotion. "Our goal was to gather as much information as possible in a timely manner but also go through a detailed process, which we did. We feel strongly about our offensive staff and that [Scott] is the best fit moving forward to lead the unit.

"Larry played an important role in the success we had offensively last year and was heavily involved in all aspects of our game plan, both during the week and on game day," Jones continued. "We felt it was vital to maintain our continuity on offense and keep building on what we have established the past four seasons."

Scott coached various positions at South Florida from 2006 through 2012 before joining the staff at Miami (Fla.) in 2013 as tight ends coach.

He also served as the Hurricanes interim head coach in 2015 following the firing of Al Golden and led the team to a 4-2 record.

The Vols ranked second in the SEC in scoring with 36.4 points per game in 2016 and set a new school record with 63 touchdowns.

Scott may be in for a significant challenge, however, as quarterback Joshua Dobbs graduated and is set to embark on an NFL career.

In addition to that, leading receiver Josh Malone and versatile running back Alvin Kamara declared early for the 2017 NFL draft.

