Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Ivan Rakitic Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

A prominent Spanish journalist has said Antoine Griezmann's move to Manchester United is far from complete as speculation surrounding the striker's future continues to swirl. Meanwhile, United target Ivan Rakitic has opened up on his situation at Barcelona.

La Liga expert Guillem Balague took part in a Sky Sports question and answer session on Friday and was asked if Griezmann would remain at Atletico Madrid if manager Diego Simeone did the same, to which he replied, "Antoine Griezmann has definitely NOT decided on his future. There is no agreement with Manchester United.

"Do United want him? Yes, they want him and he will consider his future. He has said no offers from City and United in the past.

"Even though his future is not linked to Diego Simeone, he would like to stay at Atletico Madrid if Simeone stays."

Those comments came on the same day that the Telegraph's James Ducker reported the Red Devils were willing to trigger the €100 million (£86 million) release clause in Griezmann's contract, albeit with steep competition also expected.

In the same report, Ducker provided quotes from Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo, who commented on United's recent links with his talisman before suggesting Griezmann is at the Vicente Calderon for the long haul.

"There are many offers," he said. "I don’t know what will come of Manchester United’s interest. What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atlético player for a long time."

Following last summer's world-breaking move to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus, this would represent yet another astronomical expenditure, but FourFourTwo's Sam Pilger pointed out funds are already being raised for the summer:

The Sun's Andrew Richardson recently noted Memphis Depay's departure for French outfit Lyon once again leaves United's iconic No. 7 shirt without an occupant, a space Griezmann could one day fill.

Football writer Liam Canning recently commented on the new shirt vacancy, almost as though United were aligning the stars intentionally in preparation for a major summer arrival:

Elsewhere, Rakitic has admitted he's "not happy" with the amount of football—or lack thereof—he's been playing of late but insists he wishes to remain at the Camp Nou for a long time to come.

Metro's Mark Brus reported the Croatia international as a target for the Red Devils, and Spanish newspaper Sport provided comments from Rakitic, who addressed his relationship with manager Luis Enrique amid talk of an exit.

"I want to sit down with the club because I want to renew my contract and stay here for many years," Rakitic said. "The manager knows that I'm not happy when I'm not on the pitch, he knows me better than anyone.

"I have to work really hard to be at my best and be able to show that to the manager. After that he makes the decisions. There are more than 20 guys in the squad, we all want to play and we have to understand [if we don't]. The manager knows I want to play every week and never miss a game.

"I'm not 15. [Luis Enrique] doesn't have to explain anything to me. The only solution is to work hard and take advantage of each opportunity he gives me. I'm calm because I'm working hard."

The summer arrivals of Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez have provided new competition in Barca's midfield, and Rakitic has failed to start in any of the Blaugrana's last four league outings.

That being said, United's chances of a move for the Croat appear slim when taking into account his apparent loyalty to Barcelona, although that stance could change if he continues to be blocked from the starting XI.