    Cleveland BrownsDownload App

    Isaiah Crowell Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Browns

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Isaiah Crowell #34 of the Cleveland Browns rushes against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell had a career year in 2016 as he seeks a new contract before hitting restricted free agency in March.  

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns had "heavy talks" with Crowell during the season before reaching a stalemate, but the two sides have a meeting scheduled for next week.

    More to follow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 