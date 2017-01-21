The Biggest Overachievers in College Basketball So Far in 2016-17
It might be the corniest possible way to begin an article, but it's apt in this case. Merriam-Webster defines overachiever as "one who achieves success over and above the standard or expected level especially at an early age."
In the case of this list of the biggest overachievers of the college basketball season to date, we're going to add another layer to the definition. Although this will focus on individual player accomplishments, we will also take their teams' performances into account. So if you're overachieving for an overachieving team, there are extra points coming your way.
But in reality, this is open to anyone who is outstripping expectations on the way to a notable statistical season.
Anthony Cowan, Guard, Maryland
The games are close, but Maryland keeps winning them. The Terrapins are 17-2 and atop the Big 10 now, surprising plenty of folks along the way.
Freshman Anthony Cowan is a big reason for that.
He wasn't even the most ballyhooed freshman in this Terrapins class; that would be guard Kevin Huerter. He's having a fine first season as well, but Cowan has surpassed all expectations by becoming the team's second-leading scorer with 11.3 points per contest.
He has settled in as a solid backup for star point guard Melo Trimble, even outpacing Trimble in assists by a 3.7 to 3.1 margin. Cowan leads the team in that category.
Cowan is also playing serious minutes for Maryland now—29.7 each game. Those minutes might be the single biggest reason the Terps are playing as well as they are.
Jock Landale, Center, St. Mary's
The Australian pipeline continues for the Gaels of St. Mary's. Even so, Melbourne native Jock Landale entered the season under the radar. The lightly recruited center initially took a back seat to other Aussies on the team, most notably forward Dane Pineau.
What a difference half a season makes.
The 6'11" Landale leads the 16-2 Gaels in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (9.5). But that's not even the most impressive part. According to Basketball-Reference.com, Landale tops the entire nation with a crazy 34.6 player efficiency rating and .306 win shares per 40 minutes.
No, the West Coast Conference is not a powerhouse. But it's not nothing, either. Saint Mary's is No. 23 in both national polls with Landale at the helm. If he keeps this up, the junior may not be so lightly regarded when it comes to the next level.
Marcus Foster, Guard, Creighton
With Maurice Watson Jr. out for the season, Marcus Foster's overachievement could not be bigger for the Creighton Bluejays.
And Foster knows it. The Kansas State transfer went from scoring 12.5 points in 2014-15 (his last season of play) to 18.1 in his first Creighton campaign. That and Watson's injury have paved the way for Foster to be the man in Omaha for the rest of the season.
There's pressure there, but Foster is up to the challenge. As he told Jon Nyatawa of the Omaha World-Herald, "Once we got practice started and we saw how things could go for us, I think everybody's more comfortable. I think everybody understands they have to step up."
That starts with Foster, whose transfer has already paid big dividends for Creighton and now may need to pay more.
Matt Farrell, Guard, Notre Dame
Before the season, media projected Notre Dame to finish seventh in a loaded ACC.
As of Saturday, the Fighting Irish are first.
Big man Bonzie Colson provides the bulk of the offensive muscle. That was not unexpected. Less expected are the contributions of point guard Matt Farrell, the 6'1" junior who leads the team with 5.5 assists per game and chips in 14.2 points on 45 percent shooting.
Not bad for an undersized junior who spent most of his college career to this point buried on the bench. But this year, along with others like Steve Vasturia, Farrell has emerged to lead one of the most efficient offenses in the nation.
Devontae Cacok, Forward, University of North Carolina Wilmington
Rivals.com had Devontae Cacok as a 3-star recruit. No high-major school made him an offer.
And now, he is starting for the UNC Wilmington Seahawks and leading the nation in both effective field-goal percentage (81.2) and true shooting percentage (77.1), per Basketball-Reference.com.
Those are good numbers. And they've earned Cacok some high-profile attention. On a recent ESPN broadcast, analyst Kevin Connors gave Cacok some love (h/t John Rendleman of WWAY TV):
If the name of the game is to throw the orange ball through the circular iron hoop, then there's not a player in college basketball doing it better than UNC Wilmington's Devontae Cacok. He's the only dude in D-1 connecting on more than 80 percent of his shots. He ain't perfect, but he's close. UNC Wilmington's Devontae Cacok, my star of the night.
The 18-2 Seahawks top the Colonial Athletic Association, thanks in large part to their overachieving 6'7" sophomore.
Marcus Keene, Guard, Central Michigan
If you had Marcus Keene leading the national scoring race in late January, raise your hand and then tell me why you are such a liar.
The sharp-shooting Keene and his 28.7 points per game show no signs of slowing, still well ahead of the second-place performer, Valparaiso's Alec Peters and his 23.9 points per contest. On Jan. 17, for example, Keene hit eight three-pointers en route to a 29-point effort (Central Michigan still lost to Ball State).
There always seems to be an unknown player who gets the lion's share of the shots on a low- to mid-major team to top the charts. But that doesn't make the 5'9" Keene's season any less impressive—or less of an overachievement.
All statistics and recruiting information from ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.
