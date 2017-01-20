    NBADownload App

    LeBron James Says Gregg Popovich Is Greatest Coach in NBA History

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat hugs Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs following the Heat's victory against the Spurs in Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 20, 2013 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, and LeBron James offered high praise for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ahead of the matchup.

    "I think he's the greatest coach of all time," James said after the Cavs' 118-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

    This is not a new sentiment from James, who made similar comments to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt last summer about potentially playing under Popovich when he takes over as head coach of USA Basketball for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

    "It would be pretty amazing to be able to actually play for the greatest NBA coach of all time," James told Zillgitt.

    Popovich and James worked together on the 2004 U.S. Olympic team that won a bronze medal; Popovich served as an assistant on Larry Brown's staff.

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by down
    Harry How/Getty Images

    James noted how even though the game has changed in recent years, the Spurs continue to be one of the league's top teams every season.

    "We went from a league where it was inside out, where every time you came down it was throw it to the big, and then it goes to every time down pick-and-roll, and then it goes to every time down shoot a three," he said. "Pop has been able to adjust every single time and still, for some odd reason, keep those guys under the radar. I don't understand it."

    Even though James hasn't had the good fortune to play for Popovich as a head coach, the two are familiar with each other. They have met in the NBA Finals three different times, and Popovich won in 2007 and 2014.

    Beyond those wins, Popovich's resume since taking over the Spurs in 1996-97 is incredible. His teams have won at least 50 games every season since 1999-2000, won five NBA titles in six appearances and reached the Western Conference Finals nine times.

    There are certainly arguments to be made for coaches like Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach, among others, especially since their careers on the sideline are finished.

    But Popovich is the most accomplished active head coach. He has an incredible resume that will put him on a Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches when he walks away from the game.

