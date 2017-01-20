WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Updated Odds, Early Predictions for Matches on the Card

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Surprise returns, shock eliminations and sheer unpredictability—WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a night like no other on the calendar.

And thankfully, 2017 is shaping up to be no different. This year, WWE has an array of candidates to opt for when it comes to picking the winner and the man who will advance to WrestleMania 33 to face the relevant champion in question.

There will be twists, turns and drama without a doubt, and that's just in the Rumble match itself.

Elsewhere, Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, while John Cena will bid to tie Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles with a victory over AJ Styles.

Ultimately, however, most of the drama will come in the annual 30-man jamboree. Here's a look at the latest odds for the match, as well as some early predictions for what may happen.