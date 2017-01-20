WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Updated Odds, Early Predictions for Matches on the Card
Surprise returns, shock eliminations and sheer unpredictability—WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a night like no other on the calendar.
And thankfully, 2017 is shaping up to be no different. This year, WWE has an array of candidates to opt for when it comes to picking the winner and the man who will advance to WrestleMania 33 to face the relevant champion in question.
There will be twists, turns and drama without a doubt, and that's just in the Rumble match itself.
Elsewhere, Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, while John Cena will bid to tie Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles with a victory over AJ Styles.
Ultimately, however, most of the drama will come in the annual 30-man jamboree. Here's a look at the latest odds for the match, as well as some early predictions for what may happen.
Odds
- Braun Strowman 5-2
- Randy Orton 11-4
- The Undertaker 3-1
- Finn Balor 5-1
- Samoa Joe 11-2
- Chris Jericho 12-1
- Bill Goldberg 16-1
- Brock Lesnar 16-1
- John Cena 16-1
- Seth Rollins 16-1
- Baron Corbin 20-1
- The Miz 20-1
- Bray Wyatt 25-1
- Dean Ambrose 25-1
All odds are courtesy of OddsShark:
Samoa Joe Will Make His Main Roster Debut
With Shinsuke Nakamura set to defend the NXT Championship against Bobby Roode next weekend, it is clear NXT is preparing for life without Samoa Joe.
And with that in mind, it makes complete sense for him to make an explosive debut in the 2017 Royal Rumble match and set up an exciting few months on the main roster.
Joe will undoubtedly be a huge star on either Raw or SmackDown, but in reality, it makes sense for him to have a major marquee match at WrestleMania this year.
And with that in mind, AJ Styles feels like the perfect foe for Joe at his first WrestleMania.
Don't doubt that Joe will last a long, long time in the match, just as Styles did on his debut last year. But ultimately, although victory will be beyond him, it will be a phenomenal night if Joe does show up and enter the Rumble.
At Least 5 WrestleMania Matches Will Be Set Up in the Rumble Match
One thing you can always be sure of with the Royal Rumble match is that it sets up the main event for that year's WrestleMania a couple months down the road.
More often than not, the Rumble also shapes most of the card for WrestleMania. Expect 2017 to be no different.
There will be a whole host of storylines kicking off as a result of what happens in the 30-man bout. Braun Strowman is currently the favorite to win, but if he doesn't emerge victorious, he will know what is in his future following the Rumble.
If Samoa Joe debuts, then he could perhaps be denied victory by AJ Styles, setting up a mega-match in the process between two of the most popular stars in the company.
Seth Rollins' chances of victory are almost certain to be scuppered by a returning Triple H, while we could also see the implosion of The New Day following a stale storyline with Titus O'Neil, which suggests their time as a trio is coming to an end.
It will be a busy night, one that will ultimately shape how successful WrestleMania 33 will be.
Kurt Angle Will Return to WWE in the Royal Rumble Match
WWE's confirmation Monday that Kurt Angle will enter the company's Hall of Fame has sparked speculation that the former Olympic champion could be set to return to in-ring competition in the coming weeks.
While that has not been confirmed by anyone officially, the fact Angle is going into the HOF surely increases his chances of returning.
And if he does return to in-ring competition, bank on it being in the Royal Rumble match.
This match is traditionally one which features plenty of surprises, including a notable return or two.
And if Angle's music hits and he does enter, expect it to be one of the highlights despite what happens elsewhere on the night.
Braun Strowman Will Win the Royal Rumble
He is the favorite for a reason, after all.
For the first time in a few years, there is no air of predictability surrounding the Royal Rumble match. This year, there are a whole host of guys who could win.
But while The Undertaker is fancied in some quarters, Chris Jericho could cap off a great 12 months with a victory in the Royal Rumble or The Miz could do the same, the smart money is on Strowman.
While he could easily still divide opinion about being ready for a tilt in the main event scene on Raw, he has developed massively over the last few months.
WWE has cautiously, slowly built Strowman up, and he appears to be in a position where could go deep in next Sunday's Rumble match.
And if Roman Reigns wins the WWE Universal Championship earlier in the night, bank on Strowman to get the win and advance to WrestleMania 33.
