Chelsea Transfer News: Asmir Begovic Offer, Latest Gianluigi Donnarumma Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed Bournemouth made a bid to sign backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, while reported target Gianluigi Donnarumma is said to be stalling on signing a new deal with AC Milan.

As reported by Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard, manager Antonio Conte confirmed the club has received a £10 million offer, believed to be roughly £2 million below their own valuation of the player.

He also acknowledged the bid is being evaluated, a sign the Blues are open to selling.

"(We have had) One offer," Conte said. "Now me and the club are are evaluating this. The club and the player know my position. For me, Asmir is a really good player.

"He is an important player for me, on and off the pitch. A really important player. He knows this.

"It's important to find the right solution for Asmir, for the club, for me, because I repeat he's a really important player for me on and off the pitch. It's important to find the right solution before he goes away."

Per the report, Conte is believed to be a big fan of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, and the Italian would rather not sell Begovic. The player himself is keen on more playing time, however, and for the right fee, he's likely to exit Stamford Bridge.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2015 after an impressive spell with Stoke City but has mainly been used as a backup behind Thibaut Courtois. Begovic has filled in for the Belgian at times and done well, but when healthy, Courtois is an automatic starter.

Conte has always tried to keep a solid veteran backup around, giving Marco Storari plenty of opportunities during his time in charge of Juventus. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC believes he'll push for a solid replacement if Begovic does leave:

The Bosnian is one of the best backup stoppers in the Premier League, but he has enough quality to start for a number of clubs on the highest level, including Bournemouth. It shouldn't come as a surprise he's interested in a move, and for the right fee, the Blues should be willing to part ways.

Milan starlet Donnarumma is not expected to move to London as a replacement, but according to Il Giornale (h/t the Independent's Evan Bartlett), his many suitors have received a boost, as agent Mino Raiola has decided against signing a new contract right now.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Per the report, the teenager will wait for the club's takeover by a Chinese investment group to be completed, and the situation will then be assessed. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all said to be keeping an eye on proceedings.

Donnarumma established himself as Milan's No. 1 stopper last season, making his debut at the tender age of 16. He flashed his immense talent from the moment he stepped onto the hallowed San Siro pitch and is now regarded as the top young talent at the position in the world.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Milan have fallen on hard times in recent times, but the future looks bright for the Rossoneri. The proposed takeover will bring in a ton of cash, and the squad is filled with a remarkable amount of young talent.

The likes of Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Manuel Locatelli are key figures in Milan's rebuild, and the Rossoneri will do everything possible to keep hold of the trio. Donnarumma won't be sold unless he openly asks for a move, so don't expect the Italian to move to the Premier League anytime soon.