Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Rachid Ghezzal Rumours, Carl Jenkinson Latest

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

AS Monaco will reportedly challenge Arsenal for the signature of Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, also understood to be a target for Everton. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has refused to give up in the chase for Carl Jenkinson.

French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t talkSPORT) reported Monaco are ready to contend for Ghezzal, who has less than six months remaining on his deal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais and is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement.

The French Riviera outfit are said to be "convinced they can persuade the Lyon man to stay in France," and a move to Monaco may appeal to Ghezzal as his suitors sit atop Ligue 1 following the winter break.

Goal's Robin Bairner also suggested Memphis Depay's £16 million move to Lyon from Manchester United, per BBC Sport, suggested Ghezzal could be heading for the exit as his current employers secure a potential replacement:

While Arsenal stand a chance of recruiting Ghezzal for free in the summer transfer window, a January move may be more advisable given the interest that's likely to emerge around his availability toward the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has grown up as part of Lyon's academy since joining in 1997, and OptaJean recently illustrated his quality as a multi-functional asset for the club, having shown his value both in scoring and creating goals:

However, the chances of a winter move are also affected by the fact Ghezzal is currently away with Algeria at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, meaning negotiations may be difficult to execute during his absence.

The chances of Ghezzal leaving Lyon in the foreseeable future appear strong, though, following Lyon manager Bruno Genesio's recent comments on the player's future, per Ligue 1 Show presenter Matt Spiro:

Meanwhile, Eagles boss Allardyce has suggested his side will persevere in their pursuit of Arsenal right-back Jenkinson after MailOnline's Sam Cunningham reported the player's wage demands presented an obstacle in negotiations.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton, Allardyce insisted his side will continue to chase Jenkinson until his chairman Steve Parish has categorically ruled out a move:

Cunningham outlined defence as Allardyce's transfer priority this month, and Jenkinson may well be seen as a realistic target considering he's played in just six games this season, starting in only two of those.

That being said, Gunners chief Arsene Wenger may not be eager to sell his right-back cover given Mathieu Debuchy's injury woes this season, and Jenkinson's personal demands may yet see Allardyce's agony endure.