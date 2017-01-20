Carmelo Anthony Comments on No-Trade Clause, Rumors and Knicks' Front Office

With questions swirling regarding Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks, the nine-time All-Star has addressed his feelings on the matter.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Melo said this week he would consider waiving his no-trade clause if approached by management: "I think it will be more on the front office. I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it."

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, team president Phil Jackson reportedly met with Melo on Tuesday to ask him if he wanted to remain a member of the Knicks.

Anthony acknowledged the conversation with Jackson and said he was "tired" of being asked about his relationship with the Zen Master, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk.

The Knicks are struggling to the tune of a 19-25 record, and Melo made it clear he doesn't want to bail on the team while it's skidding, per Iannazzone:

It's hard for me to think about that right now. When you're in the middle of battling, whether we're winning or losing, me personally, it's hard to even sit down and say, '[Expletive] I want to get out of here.' There's a part of me that also would feel like I'm being selfish to the guys that are on the team right now, in the midst of us losing to just try to figure a way to escape from everything. For me personally, it would be more of something I would really have to think about and consider. Put it all on the table and figure it out.

Anthony is in the midst of one of his worst statistical seasons, as he is averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The 32-year-old veteran is also in danger of missing out on an All-Star Game invite for the first time since 2008-09 with the Denver Nuggets.

New York is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference and trails the Chicago Bulls by 2.5 games for the final playoff spot.

Anthony has two more years remaining on his contract at an average cap hit of nearly $27 million and a 15 percent trade kicker, per Spotrac.

