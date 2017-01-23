Power Ranking MLB's Best Offenses for 2017 Ahead of Spring Training

1 of 31

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Last week, we took a look at how all 30 MLB pitching staffs stacked up, with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals rounding out the top five.

Now, it's time for a look at the offenses, and there is no shortage of compelling questions that needed to be answered.

How much will the retirement of David Ortiz and the departure of Dexter Fowler hurt the Red Sox and Cubs, respectively?

How much better will the Indians be with the addition of Edwin Encarnacion, as well as a potentially healthy Michael Brantley, slotted in the middle of the order?

Will busy offseasons from the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros be enough for them to leapfrog the Texas Rangers in what should be an exciting AL West battle?

What will the Los Angeles Dodgers do about second base?

All of these questions and countless others had to be answered as we set out to determine who has the best offense in baseball.