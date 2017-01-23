Power Ranking MLB's Best Offenses for 2017 Ahead of Spring Training
Last week, we took a look at how all 30 MLB pitching staffs stacked up, with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals rounding out the top five.
Now, it's time for a look at the offenses, and there is no shortage of compelling questions that needed to be answered.
How much will the retirement of David Ortiz and the departure of Dexter Fowler hurt the Red Sox and Cubs, respectively?
How much better will the Indians be with the addition of Edwin Encarnacion, as well as a potentially healthy Michael Brantley, slotted in the middle of the order?
Will busy offseasons from the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros be enough for them to leapfrog the Texas Rangers in what should be an exciting AL West battle?
What will the Los Angeles Dodgers do about second base?
All of these questions and countless others had to be answered as we set out to determine who has the best offense in baseball.
30. San Diego Padres
2016 Ranks
Team Batting Average: .235 (30th in MLB)
Team OPS: .689 (29th in MLB)
Runs Per Game: 4.23 (20th in MLB)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The San Diego Padres have at least one long-term piece of the puzzle in place after signing All-Star Wil Myers to a six-year, $83 million extension.
Now, they're hoping Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe can join him in short order.
Margot will enter camp as the favorite to win the starting center field job, and he has all the tools to be a standout defender and an impact atop the lineup.
Meanwhile, Renfroe is the prototypical right fielder with a powerful bat and a cannon arm. He posted an .893 OPS with 30 home runs and 105 RBI in Triple-A last season, capping off the year with three doubles and four home runs in 36 plate appearances in the majors.
Ryan Schimpf and Cory Spangenberg at second base will be one of the more interesting position battles to watch this spring. Schimpf came out of nowhere to slug 20 home runs with an .869 OPS as a 28-year-old rookie, but he could have a tough time duplicating that success based on his peripherals.
Luis Sardinas will also be looking to lock down the starting shortstop gig after hitting .287/.353/.417 over 120 plate appearances last season following a midseason trade with the Seattle Mariners.
29. Philadelphia Phillies
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .240 (29th)
Team OPS: .685 (30th)
Runs Per Game: 3.77 (28th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Philadelphia Phillies should benefit from upgrading the corner outfield spots with the additions of Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders this offseason.
The team's left fielders (.210 BA, .612 OPS) and right fielders (.233 BA, .634 OPS) were both among the least productive in the league last season, and those two will also bring welcome veteran presences to an otherwise young club.
Joining them in the outfield will be Rule 5 success story and 2016 All-Star Odubel Herrera, who inked a five-year, $30.5 million extension that includes a pair of option years that could keep him around through 2023.
The big question this spring and early in the season will be when top prospects J.P. Crawford and Jorge Alfaro get the call.
Trading one of Cesar Hernandez or Freddy Galvis might be a precursor to promoting Crawford, who is the presumptive shortstop of the future and a potential cornerstone of the team's rebuilding efforts.
28. Chicago White Sox
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .257 (13th)
Team OPS: .727 (21st)
Runs Per Game: 4.23 (20th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
How much longer will Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera and Brett Lawrie be members of the Chicago White Sox?
That remains to be seen, but it's clear the team is open for business after Chris Sale and Adam Eaton were dealt in a pair of winter blockbusters.
All three of those veterans are set to reach free agency next winter, and they all carry some level of value on the trade market, especially Frazier, who is coming off a 40-homer season.
For now, they profile as the 2-4-5 hitters in a lineup that also features slugger Jose Abreu but little else in the way of proven performers.
Tim Anderson hit a respectable .283/.306/.432 with 37 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases after seizing the everyday shortstop job from a struggling Jimmy Rollins, and the 23-year-old looks to have a bright future.
He should be joined up the middle at some point in 2017 by Yoan Moncada, who was the prize of the Sale trade and is arguably the top overall prospect in the game right now.
Look for the White Sox to scoop up a cheap veteran or two as spring training approaches, providing some competition with non-roster invitee Cody Asche for the designated hitter job and potentially giving them another trade chip come July.
27. Oakland Athletics
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .246 (25th)
Team OPS: .699 (28th)
Runs Per Game: 4.03 (28th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Oakland Athletics have spent a combined $22.25 million this offseason to add Rajai Davis, Matt Joyce and Trevor Plouffe to the lineup.
All three players have decent upside relative to their price tags and could emerge as viable trade chips by the time the deadline rolls around.
Last year's big offseason addition, Khris Davis, will again anchor the middle of the order after a monster debut season saw him post an .831 OPS with 42 home runs and 102 RBI. His below-average on-base skills (.307 OBP) limit his overall value, but his power plays anywhere.
Ryon Healy broke through last season with an .861 OPS, 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 283 plate appearances, and he could soon be joined in the majors by fellow corner infield prospects Matt Chapman and Renato Nunez.
In fact, one of those guys could push Yonder Alonso for the starting job this spring after the 29-year-old posted a .683 OPS in an everyday capacity last season. One of Joey Wendle and Chad Pinder could also make a play for the second base job.
26. Milwaukee Brewers
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .244 (27th)
Team OPS: .729 (18th)
Runs Per Game: 4.14 (25th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
Few players carry as much intrigue heading into the 2017 season as Eric Thames.
The 30-year-old put up monster numbers in the Korean Baseball Organization over the past three years after a fairly nondescript first go-around in the majors. On a three-year, $16 million deal, he has a chance to be a great bargain if he can come anywhere close to matching his KBO production.
Joining him as a newcomer in the Brewers infield will be third baseman Travis Shaw, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a deal for reliever Tyler Thornburg.
One can't help but wonder how much longer Ryan Braun will be around, but after posting a .903 OPS with 30 home runs, the Brewers have every reason to set a lofty asking price.
Keep an eye on Keon Broxton as a potential breakout candidate.
The speedy 26-year-old returned from a minor league demotion in late July and went on to hit .294/.399/.538 with 18 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases over his final 169 plate appearances.
He'll need to continue producing to hold off top prospect Lewis Brinson—the prize of the Jonathan Lucroy trade.
25. Atlanta Braves
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .255 (18th)
Team OPS: .705 (27th)
Runs Per Game: 4.03 (28th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Atlanta Braves have yet to make any significant additions to the offense this winter, aside from signing utility man Sean Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million deal.
However, full seasons of Matt Kemp and Dansby Swanson—as well as the impending promotion of Ozzie Albies—should go a long way.
Kemp posted an .855 OPS with 15 doubles and 12 home runs after coming over in a July trade, and Swanson hit .302/.361/.442 over 145 plate appearances in his first MLB action and will enter the year among the National League Rookie of the Year favorites.
Albies, 20, figures to take over for Jace Peterson as the everyday second baseman at some point during the upcoming season after reaching Triple-A in 2016.
Freddie Freeman remains the team's best hitter and he quietly had the best offensive season of his career last year. Center fielder Ender Inciarte joins him as a clear long-term piece after signing a five-year, $30.525 million extension with an option for 2022.
24. Tampa Bay Rays
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .243 (28th)
Team OPS: .733 (16th)
Runs Per Game: 4.15 (24th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
A strong season from Evan Longoria (.840 OPS, 36 HR, 98 RBI) and the emergence of Brad Miller (.786 OPS, 30 HR, 81 RBI) gave the Tampa Bay Rays a one-two punch they've been lacking since the days of Carlos Pena.
Miller (.227 BA, .682 OPS vs. LHP) and Corey Dickerson (.241 BA, .589 OPS vs. LHP) both struggled against southpaws, so signing a right-handed bat capable of spelling them against tough lefties is one move the team could still look to make.
However, the answer there could wind up being Wilson Ramos.
The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason as he works his way back from knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL in September, and early reports indicate he's well ahead of schedule.
"The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. "The people doing my therapy have been really impressed."
Signing Colby Rasmus to a one-year, $5 million deal to replace Desmond Jennings in left field is a nice low-risk move on a player who is just a year removed from receiving a qualifying offer.
23. Cincinnati Reds
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .256 (14th)
Team OPS: .724 (23rd)
Runs Per Game: 4.42 (18th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Cincinnati Reds have one of the game's best hitters in Joey Votto, but questions abound up and down the batting order, as is the case with most rebuilding teams.
The team has been unable to move Brandon Phillips or Zack Cozart so far this offseason, which means they'll once again be blocking the future middle infield tandem of Dilson Herrera and Jose Peraza, at least to start the season.
Peraza has earned a bigger role after hitting .324/.352/.411 with 13 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases over 256 plate appearances in his first extended MLB action. According to C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the team is committed to giving him regular playing time in 2017.
Eugenio Suarez (21 HR, .317 OBP) and Adam Duvall (33 HR, .297 OBP) both offer good pop, albeit with limited on-base skills, and former All-Star Devin Mesoraco is a wild card as he looks to prove he's healthy and capable of being a top-tier offensive catcher once again.
Speedster Billy Hamilton remains a work-in-progress as far as his approach at the plate, but there's no denying the impact he can have on a game with his legs.
22. Minnesota Twins
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .251 (21st)
Team OPS: .738 (13th)
Runs Per Game: 4.46 (16th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
A .291/.344/.646 line with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 56 RBI.
That's a great season for most second basemen.
It was just the second half for Brian Dozier.
Only three other times in MLB history has a second baseman posted a 40-homer season, and that's made Dozier a hot commodity on the trade market. He's stayed put to this point, and the Twins have no reason to come down from their high asking price.
As for additions to the lineup, the big signing has been catcher Jason Castro on a three-year, $24.5 million deal.
He was signed more for his glove than his bat, but he does have double-digit home runs in each of the past four seasons.
Will this be the year Byron Buxton finally turns his vast potential into a breakout season?
The 23-year-old hit .287/.357/.653 with six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 RBI in 113 plate appearances last September, and we could look back on that month as the turning point in his career.
Miguel Sano will also have plenty to prove after he followed up an impressive debut by hitting .236 with 25 home runs and a 36.0 percent strikeout rate.
21. Kansas City Royals
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .261 (7th)
Team OPS: .712 (26th)
Runs Per Game: 4.17 (23rd)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Kansas City Royals have not been as aggressive selling off pieces this offseason as some expected, and it could be a busy summer if they fall out of contention early.
Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar are all set to reach free agency next winter, and there's no chance the team will be able to retain all of them—if any of them.
Jorge Soler is the one notable newcomer after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for closer Wade Davis.
He's dealt with nagging hamstring injuries and been something of a disappointment to this point, but he's still just 24 years old, and the 30-homer potential that made him such a highly regarded prospect remains.
Cheslor Cuthbert (.731 OPS, 12 HR, 46 RBI) might get the first crack at taking over as the primary designated hitter after a solid showing stepping in for an injured Moustakas at third base last season.
Look out for top prospect Hunter Dozier, though.
The 25-year-old hit .296/.366/.533 with 44 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A last season, making his MLB debut in September.
Peter O'Brien will also be a candidate for that job after being cut loose by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He strikes out a ton and doesn't have a defensive position to call home, but he's slugged 84 homers over the past three seasons in the minors.
20. New York Mets
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .246 (25th)
Team OPS: .733 (16th)
Runs Per Game: 4.14 (25th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The New York Mets were dismal offensively prior to acquiring Yoenis Cespedes in 2015, and they struggled mightily once again last season when he missed time with a quad injury.
That made re-signing him a clear priority this winter, and a new four-year, $110 million deal was struck in late November.
Also returning will be second baseman Neil Walker, who accepted his qualifying offer after undergoing back surgery in September.
The biggest X-factor in the lineup could be first baseman Lucas Duda.
After posting an .834 OPS with 60 doubles and 57 home runs combined in 2014 and 2015, he was limited to just 47 games last season while nursing a back injury.
Sorting out the outfield logjam remains high on the to-do list, and trading Jay Bruce still looks like the obvious solution. He simply doesn't have much trade value, and the Mets gave up too much to acquire him in the first place, so they're looking to recoup that loss.
19. Los Angeles Angels
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .260 (9th)
Team OPS: .726 (22nd)
Runs Per Game: 4.43 (17th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
It was another brilliant season for Mike Trout in 2016.
The 25-year-old superstar hit .315 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI while leading the American League in walks (116), on-base percentage (.441) and runs scored (123) en route to his second MVP award.
Second base (.235 BA, .620 OPS) and left field (.204 BA, .584 OPS) were both black holes last season offensively, and the additions of Danny Espinosa, Luis Valbuena, Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere this offseason should go a long way toward improving the offense as a whole.
Those additions also help bring some balance to a lineup where Kole Calhoun was the only left-handed threat a year ago. Espinosa is a switch-hitter, and Revere and Valbuena both bat from the left side.
Speaking of Calhoun, he was just inked to a three-year, $26 million deal last week that includes a $14 million option for 2020.
"This is a player we value not only on the field but in the clubhouse and in the community," general manager Billy Eppler told the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).
While the Angels lineup as a whole looks improved, there's still a significant hole at catcher.
Martin Maldonado (.217/.299/.342 career) and Carlos Perez (.229/.271/.335 carer) both offer little in the way of offense and are best served in backup roles. A run at free agent Matt Wieters remains a possibility.
18. New York Yankees
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .252 (20th)
Team OPS: .720 (24th)
Runs Per Game: 4.20 (22nd)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The New York Yankees offense has potential, but they'll be leaning heavily on Gary Sanchez, a healthy Greg Bird and a 37-year-old Matt Holliday to shoulder the run production.
Sanchez (229 PA, 1.032 OPS, 20 HR, 42 RBI) was brilliant in 53 games with the team last season, and Bird (178 PA, .871 OPS, 11 HR, 31 RBI) also impressed in a 46-game audition in 2015 before missing last season following shoulder surgery.
Both are capable of being highly productive middle-of-the-order bats, but expecting them to duplicate those levels of production over a full season is unrealistic.
While Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius both have their limitations, there are not many 20-homer middle infield tandems in the league, and they should be solid complementary pieces once again.
Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Chase Headley will earn a combined $46.6 million this coming season, and while all three were 2.5-plus WAR players, they'll likely have a hard time living up to that price tag.
Slugger Aaron Judge will have every chance to win the starting right field job this spring. After striking out 42 times in 95 plate appearances with the big club last season, though, a little more time in the minors might do him well.
17. Miami Marlins
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .263 (4th)
Team OPS: .716 (25th)
Runs Per Game: 4.07 (27th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Miami Marlins offense returns intact after Martin Prado agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension last September.
With a full season of Dee Gordon and a healthy Giancarlo Stanton, there's reason for optimism that this can be an improved group, even without any significant newcomers.
However, keeping Stanton healthy has been easier said than done, and the team almost has to go into the year assuming he'll miss time at this point.
In Stanton's absence, Christian Yelich has emerged as one of the game's best young hitters.
The 25-year-old raised his OPS from .782 to .859 last season, stepping into more of a run-production role and slugging a career-high 21 home runs while driving in 98 and walking at an impressive 10.9 percent clip.
He might be the most underrated player in baseball.
The Marlins could still use a right-handed platoon partner for Justin Bour at first base and have recently been linked to both Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.
16. Los Angeles Dodgers
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .249 (22nd)
Team OPS: .728 (19th)
Runs Per Game: 4.48 (14th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Los Angeles Dodgers still have a hole to fill at second base and some decisions to make on how the outfield playing time is distributed, so they could wind up a bit higher in these rankings before the season starts.
As it stands, bringing back Justin Turner on a four-year, $64 million deal kept the heart of the order intact, as he'll once again join Adrian Gonzalez and rookie standout Corey Seager as the primary run producers.
After finishing third in MVP voting and running away with Rookie of the Year honors, the sky is the limit for Seager going forward. He has the tools to be a perennial batting title contender, and he should settle in as a consistent 30-homer threat as well.
Yasiel Puig endured another tumultuous season, but it ended on a high note.
Recalled from the minors in September after being demoted at the trade deadline, Puig hit .281/.338/.561 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI in 65 plate appearances over the final month.
A healthy Trayce Thompson could push him for playing time if he gets off to another slow start.
At the other corner outfield spot, Andrew Toles was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, hitting .314/.365/.505 in 115 plate appearances to seize the starting left field job in the postseason. His batting average was propped up by a .385 BABIP, though.
15. Texas Rangers
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .262 (5th)
Team OPS: .755 (9th)
Runs Per Game: 4.72 (7th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Texas Rangers have yet to sign anyone to replace Carlos Beltran and Mitch Moreland as the team's DH and first baseman, respectively.
That could open the door for former top prospects Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo to step into more prominent roles, and while both have tremendous potential, they've yet to inspire much confidence in their abilities to handle everyday jobs.
However, the team should benefit from full seasons of Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez.
Lucroy posted an .885 OPS with 11 home runs and 31 RBI after coming over in a July blockbuster, and Gomez resurrected his career in Texas after being released by the Houston Astros, earning a one-year, $11.5 million deal this winter.
Another significant step forward from Nomar Mazara is also a possibility.
The 21-year-old looked right at home in his first MLB season, hitting .266/.320/.419 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI to finish fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Finally, a healthy season from Shin-Soo Choo could also feel like a major addition, as he played just 48 games last season after a terrific 2015.
14. Toronto Blue Jays
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .248 (23rd)
Team OPS: .755 (9th)
Runs Per Game: 4.69 (9th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
After averaging 5.5 runs per game and scoring 127 more runs than any other team in 2015, the Toronto Blue Jays were a more well-balanced club this past season, as they leaned heavily on their starting rotation above all else.
That's not to say they weren't still a dangerous offensive club, though.
The departure of Edwin Encarnacion is a major blow, but Kendrys Morales should be able to replace a good chunk of that lost production after signing a three-year, $33 million deal.
Bringing back Jose Bautista helps lessen the blow as well, and signing him to a one-year deal with a pair of mutual options keeps the team's payroll situation more open going forward.
Versatile veteran Steve Pearce will provide the team with plenty of lineup possibilities, and a platoon of Ezequiel Carrera and Melvin Upton Jr. in left field has a chance to be quietly effective.
The X-factor might be second baseman Devon Travis.
The 25-year-old has yet to play a full season as he's dealt with some injury issues, but he's a .301/.342/.469 career hitter over 671 plate appearances and a true breakout could be coming in 2017.
The backup catcher spot will likely still need to be addressed, as A.J. Jimenez has yet to make his MLB debut.
13. San Francisco Giants
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .258 (11th)
Team OPS: .728 (19th)
Runs Per Game: 4.41 (19th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The big move of the offseason for the San Francisco Giants has been signing closer Mark Melancon, and that essentially maxed them out from a salary standpoint.
That means it will be left to some combination of Jarrett Parker, Mac Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez to replace free agent Angel Pagan in left field.
That group will also get some competition from Michael Morse and Justin Ruggiano, who are part of an intriguing crop of non-roster invitees that also includes Jimmy Rollins pushing for the utility infield spot.
The Giants could use more in the way of power production after Brandon Belt led the team with 17 home runs and 82 RBI a year ago, but this is a lineup built more on top-to-bottom balance and gap power than over-the-fence pop.
Hunter Pence missed significant time once again last season, and it's impossible to ignore how important he is as a catalyst for the lineup.
Over the past two seasons, the Giants have gone 90-68 (.570) with Pence in the lineup, compared to 81-85 (.488) without him.
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .257 (12th)
Team OPS: .734 (15th)
Runs Per Game: 4.50 (13th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
What will the Pittsburgh Pirates do with Andrew McCutchen?
After failing to move the veteran outfielder during the winter meetings, they will now need to decide if his days as a center fielder are behind him. He graded out terribly with the glove last season (minus-28 defensive runs saved, minus-23.2 UZR/150) while posting a career-low .766 OPS en route to a minus-0.7 WAR.
The big newcomer in the lineup comes from the developmental system, as top prospect Josh Bell is set to take over as the starting first baseman after splitting time between first and the outfield in his first MLB action last year.
"Bell is ready to be an everyday big leaguer, one who will continue to learn to drive the ball and be the run producer the Pirates initially envisioned, regardless of his long-term defensive home," wrote MLB.com's Prospect Watch.
The versatile Sean Rodriguez will be missed after he signed with the Atlanta Braves, but his departure will open the door for prospect Alen Hanson to step into the utility infield role, and the bench is still deep with David Freese and John Jaso returning.
Another step forward from Gregory Polanco and a full season of Jung Ho Kang—coupled with the expanded role for Bell—could make for an improved offensive attack, even without any notable additions.
11. Baltimore Orioles
- Castillo: .264 BA, .745 OPS, 24 2B, 14 HR, 68 RBI
- Wieters: .243 BA, .711 OPS, 17 2B, 17 HR, 66 RBI
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .256 (14th)
Team OPS: .760 (6th)
Runs Per Game: 4.59 (12th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
With Mark Trumbo returning on a three-year, $37.5 million deal, the Baltimore Orioles will once again lean heavily on the long ball after the led the majors with 253 home runs a year ago.
The biggest newcomer here is Welington Castillo, who was signed to a one-year, $6 million contract to replace Matt Wieters as the starting catcher which could prove to be an upgrade:
There is still a glaring need for a couple right-handed hitting outfielders to serve as platoon partners with Seth Smith and Hyun Soo Kim.
Smith is a career .202/.282/.312 hitter against left-handed pitching, while Kim is still searching for his first hit against a southpaw after going 0-for-17 with four strikeouts as a rookie.
Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Adam Jones will once again join Trumbo as the offensive headliners.
Jonathan Schoop is one to watch, though.
The 25-year-old second baseman quietly tallied 38 doubles and 25 home runs last season, ranking 10th at the position with 279 total bases.
10. Detroit Tigers
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .267 (3rd)
Team OPS: .769 (4th)
Runs Per Game: 4.66 (10th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Detroit Tigers have opted against kicking off rebuilding efforts this winter and they should once again have one of the better offenses in the AL.
Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez and Ian Kinsler give the club three elite-level offensive players, while Victor Martinez also bounced back nicely from an awful 2015 season.
While his first season in Detroit was largely disappointing, Justin Upton ended it as arguably the hottest hitter in baseball, posting a 1.132 OPS with 13 home runs in September.
There are still some question marks, though.
The decision to trade Cameron Maybin to the Los Angeles Angels leaves a hole in center field that has yet to be filled.
Tyler Collins, Mikie Mahtook, Alex Presley and JaCoby Jones will all get a look this spring, while former top prospect Steven Moya is also in the mix for playing time in the outfield.
James McCann and Jose Iglesias are both below-average offensive options at the bottom of the order, and the team will need to decide of McCann is the long-term answer behind the plate after he hit a disappointing .221/.272/.358 in his second season.
9. Washington Nationals
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .256 (14th)
Team OPS: .751 (12th)
Runs Per Game: 4.71 (8th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Washington Nationals decision to gut the farm system for Adam Eaton raised more than few eyebrows, but there's no question it makes them a better team in 2017.
Eaton will now join rookie standout Trea Turner atop the lineup, giving the team a pair of dynamic on-base threats to serve as table-setters ahead of sluggers Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper.
Somewhat lost in the shuffle of a huge season from Murphy and a disappointing one from Harper was the performance of third baseman Anthony Rendon.
After an injury plagued 2015, the 26-year-old played 156 games and posted a .797 OPS with 38 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 RBI to win NL Comeback Player of the Year honors.
Longtime Nationals Jayson Werth and Ryan Zimmerman, along with newcomer Derek Norris provide a boom-or-bust bottom of the lineup. All three players are capable of more than they showed in 2016, but they could very easily fall flat.
At any rate, with a stacked pitching staff, the Nationals should have more than enough offensive juice to again be one of the top teams on the NL side of things.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .261 (7th)
Team OPS:.752 (11th)
Runs Per Game: 4.64 (11th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Arizona Diamondbacks were perhaps the biggest disappointment of 2016, but there's reason for hope heading into 2017.
Healthy seasons from A.J. Pollock and David Peralta could potentially transform the offense without any significant outside additions.
Pollock played in just 12 games last year after a breakout 2015 campaign in which he hit .315/.367/.498 with 39 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 stolen bases.
Meanwhile, Peralta was limited to 48 games a year after posting an .893 OPS with 53 extra-base hits and 78 RBI as the primary protection for Paul Goldschmidt in the middle of the lineup.
In their absence, Yasmany Tomas (.820 OPS, 31 HR) and Jake Lamb (.840 OPS, 29 HR) both turned in breakout seasons at the plate.
Second baseman Brandon Drury could be next, as he'll replace Jean Segura as the starting second baseman after bouncing around in a super utility role as a rookie.
The 24-year-old hit .282/.329/.458 with 31 doubles and 16 home runs last season.
7. Houston Astros
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .247 (24th)
Team OPS: .735 (14th)
Runs Per Game: 4.47 (15th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
It's been a busy offseason for the Houston Astros, as they added Carlos Beltran, Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Nori Aoki to a lineup that already had plenty of firepower.
Add to that full seasons of Alex Bregman and Yulieski Gurriel, who are both capable of making a huge offensive impact, and this could legitimately be one of the best offenses in baseball.
The X-factors could be George Springer and Carlos Correa.
Springer was plenty productive last season with an .815 OPS, 29 home runs, 82 RBI and 116 runs scored en route to a 5.0 WAR, but he's capable of even more with all the tools to be a legitimate superstar.
As for Correa, he followed up his AL Rookie of the Year campaign with a somewhat disappointing season.
The fact that a .274/.361/.451 line with 36 doubles, 20 home runs and 96 RBI as a 21-year-old was disappointing speaks to how high he set the bar as a rookie and just how good he can be.
The straw that stirs the drink is still Jose Altuve, though.
The 26-year-old led the AL in hits (216) for a third consecutive season while winning his second batting title (.338 BA) to finish third in AL MVP voting.
An unexpected uptick in power to a career-high 24 home runs took him from dynamic table-setter to legitimately being one of the game's best all-around offensive players.
6. St. Louis Cardinals
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .255 (18th)
Team OPS: .767 (5th)
Runs Per Game: 4.81 (5th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason with a clear hole to fill in center field and they got their guy when they signed Dexter Fowler away from the rival Chicago Cubs on a five-year, $82.5 million deal.
He'll join Matt Carpenter in giving the Cardinals two of the best on-base threats in the league and his presence in the leadoff spot will allow the team to move Carpenter into more of a run-production role.
Jedd Gyorko will have every chance to win the starting third base job away from Jhonny Peralta this spring after a surprising 30-homer season. Peralta has been supplanted at shortstop by Aledmys Diaz, who hit .300 with an .879 OPS as a rookie and earned a place on the NL All-Star team.
This could be a make-or-break season for Kolten Wong.
The 26-year-old is a Gold Glove-caliber defender at second base and he has as much raw power as any player on the Cardinals' roster. He struggled to the point of being demoted to the minors last year, though, and getting off to a strong start will be important for his confidence.
Stephen Piscotty belongs in the conversation for most underrated player in baseball as well.
He's done nothing but hit since debuting in 2015 and he's a career .372 hitter with runners in scoring position over 221 plate appearances.
5. Seattle Mariners
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .259 (10th)
Team OPS: .756 (8th)
Runs Per Game: 4.74 (6th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
In his second offseason at the helm, Seattle Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto has been as busy as anyone on the trade market once again.
Jean Segura has been the biggest addition and if he comes anywhere close to matching his 2016 numbers the Mariners could emerge as one of the best offenses in baseball.
The 26-year-old led the NL in hits (203) while putting up a .319/.368/.499 line that included 41 doubles, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 102 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.
Slotting him and speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson ahead of a trio of 30-homer bats in Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager seems like a recipe for success.
Further down the lineup, the team is set to start a pair of rookies in first baseman Dan Vogelbach and outfielder Mitch Haniger. Neither has superstar potential, but both bring an advanced approach and should be able to make a smooth transition to the big leagues.
The catching job once again belongs to Mike Zunino.
The 25-year-old was rushed to the majors initially after going No. 3 overall in the 2013 draft, and the team sent him back to the minors to begin last season in hopes of kickstarting his development.
He posted a .787 OPS with 12 home runs in 192 plate appearances upon returning to the majors while doubling his walk rate to 10.9 percent, though he still hit just .207 and struck out at a 33.9 percent clip.
4. Chicago Cubs
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .256 (14th)
Team OPS: .772 (3rd)
Runs Per Game: 4.99 (3rd)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The Chicago Cubs will certainly have a different look offensively with Dexter Fowler no longer slotted in the leadoff spot.
It looks like Kyle Schwarber will get the first crack at replacing him, and the prospect of what he could do over a full season is exciting to say the least.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are two of the top 10 or so offensive players in baseball right now and Ben Zobrist is the most disciplined hitter this side of Joey Votto as racked up more walks (96) than strikeouts (82) last year.
Addison Russell is just scratching the surface of his offensive potential as he enters his age-23 season and he's already established an impressive baseline after tallying 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 95 RBI a year ago.
It won't be hard for Jason Heyward to improve on his 2016 numbers and he's been hard at work retooling his swing, while a platoon of Jon Jay and Albert Almora Jr. should be able to provide a suitable replacement for Fowler in center.
The X-factors here will be Javier Baez and Willson Contreras
Baez figures to fill a super utility role once again, but he still saw 450 plate appearances last year without a set position. His postseason performance could be the springboard to a breakout season.
As for Contreras, he has a chance to be a top-five offensive catcher in his first full season after he posted an .845 OPS with 14 doubles and 12 home runs in just 283 plate appearances a year ago.
3. Colorado Rockies
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .275 (2nd)
Team OPS: .794 (2nd)
Runs Per Game: 5.22 (2nd)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
The decision to sign Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal to play first base is still probably the most puzzling move of the offseason.
That said, he should be an upgrade over Mark Reynolds and even if the team had slotted Gerardo Parra as the everyday first baseman it still would have had one of the league's best offenses.
Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado are two of the best hitters in baseball, and Coors Field has next to nothing to do with it.
Carlos Gonzalez has managed to string together healthy seasons, while the middle infield of batting title winner DJ LeMahieu and 27-homer rookie Trevor Story should be one of the most productive in the league.
It will be interesting to see what David Dahl can do over a full season after an impressive debut.
The 22-year-old hit .315/.359/.500 with 23 extra-base hits and 42 runs scored in 237 plate apperances as a rookie.
A catching platoon of Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy offers the best of both worlds, as Wolters is a terrific defensive backstop and Murphy could launch 20-plus homers even in a part-time role.
2. Boston Red Sox
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .282 (1st)
Team OPS: .810 (1st)
Runs Per Game: 5.42 (1st)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
Swapping out David Ortiz for Mitch Moreland is obviously a downgrade for the Boston Red Sox lineup, but is it enough to knock them out of the No. 1 spot after they were clearly the best offense in baseball a year ago?
For the sake of these rankings, we'll say yes.
A full season of Andrew Benintendi could help fill a good portion of that production gap between Ortiz and Moreland.nter the year as the heavy favorite for AL Rookie of the Year honors after hitting
The 22-year-old will enter the year as the heavy favorite for AL Rookie of the Year honors after hitting .295/.359/.476 with 11 doubles in 118 plate appearances last year.
Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts are rock solid contributors and among the best at their respective positions, while Jackie Bradley Jr. took a huge step forward a year ago.
The questions here will be with Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval and the catcher position.
HanRam needs to stay healthy again and Sandoval needs to prove he's still capable of being a viable option after a dismal 2015 season was followed up with a 2016 that was lost to shoulder surgery.
Sandy Leon came out of nowhere to hit .310/.369/.476 last year and he's penciled in as the primary catcher for now. That slash line was propped up by a .392 BABIP, though, making him one of the league's bigger regression candidates.
A slow start could open the door for Christian Vazquez or Blake Swihart to seize the starting job.
1. Cleveland Indians
- Napoli: .239 BA, .800 OPS, 22 2B, 34 HR, 101 RBI
- Encarnacion: .263 BA, .886 OPS, 34 2B, 42 HR, 127 RBI
2016 Ranks
Team BA: .262 (5th)
Team OPS: .759 (7th)
Runs Per Game: 4.83 (4th)
Projected Lineup and Bench
Analysis
Not only did the Cleveland Indians go out and sign slugger Edwin Encarnacion to replace Mike Napoli at first base, but they'll also be getting back an All-Star left fielder in Michael Brantley who didn't play an inning after May 9 last season.
The three-year, $60 million deal given to Encarnacion represents the largest free-agent expenditure in franchise history, both in terms of overall money and annual value.
As good as Napoli was last season, there's little question EE is an upgrade:
Then there's Brantley, who hit .319/.382/.494 and averaged 45 doubles, 18 home runs and 90 RBI in 2014 and 2015 before shoulder surgery and subsequent setbacks left him as a non-factor last season.
Catcher Yan Gomes is also a bounce-back candidate.
A Silver Slugger winner in 2014, Gomes has hit just .205/.240/.365 over the past two seasons while dealing with a number of different injuries, including a concussion that relegated him to backup duties last postseason.
Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor are as good as any middle infield tandem in baseball, Carlos Santana remains an on-base machine with 30-homer pop and Jose Ramirez was arguably the team MVP last year while filling the void left by Brantley.
The health of Brantley and Gomes is no guarantee, but even if they do miss time again Roberto Perez proved to be a capable starter behind the plate during the postseason and top prospect Bradley Zimmer could be ready to make an impact in the Cleveland outfield one way or another.
When all was said and done, the additions—both in-house and in free agency—as well as the overall depth was enough for the Indians to grab the No. 1 spots.
All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
