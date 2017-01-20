NBA All-Star Game 2017: Latest Reaction to All Starters and Top Snubs

Russell Westbrook is officially the king of snubs as of Thursday. Noah Graham/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans officially has starting lineups.

Without Russell Westbrook.

The above is the biggest talking point surrounding this year's selection process by a landslide. James Harden muscled his way into the lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his debut. The NBA avoided a Zaza Pachulia disaster.

But above all else, the man averaging a triple-double isn't a starter. It is a surreal development, depending on the lens through which one views the event. As the headline act to this year's game, the conversation continues to focus on snubs.

After a look at the official lineups, let's take a look at Westbrook and the biggest snubs.

2017 NBA All-Star Game Starters

Eastern Conference Position Player Team Guard Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers Guard DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors Frontcourt LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers Frontcourt Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Frontcourt Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls Western Conference Position Player Team Guard Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Guard James Harden Houston Rockets Frontcourt Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Frontcourt Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs Frontcourt Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans ESPN.com.

Top Snubs

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

This is an underrated snub but an important one nonetheless.

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers took one guard spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to overwhelming fan support.

The other slot, though, should have probably gone to Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, not his teammate, DeMar DeRozan.

Look, DeRozan is a great player. He's a mid-range king doing things his way while averaging 28.2 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the floor. But take Lowry off the court and the dynamics of his game change in dramatic fashion.

Lowry is a facilitator and voters didn't seem to judge him as such. He doesn't just drop 22.2 points per game, he averages 7.1 assists and shoots 47.8 percent from the floor. The shot charts are almost silly, as one illustrated by Rotoworld's Michael Gallagher detailed:

Honestly, there is an argument for Lowry over Irving. Voters didn't see it that way, but Lowry isn't a stranger to flying under the radar.

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

The Eastern Conference, much like its counterpart, was clogged up at guard with no adequate plumber available.

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics easily deserved a spot as a starter while on arguably an MVP trek. He is a big part of the reason the Celtics sit third in the conference while he averages 28.7 points, 6.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. The scoring average is a career high, as is his shooting 46 percent from the floor.

As the NBA's official Twitter account captured, Thomas will keep gunning either way:

Good for Thomas, though it doesn't make the snub any easier to swallow. Unlike Irving and even Lowry, Thomas doesn't have an elite supporting cast to lean on when he puts up big numbers and helps the team win games.

Maybe this is the boost Thomas needs to seriously become a household name.

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

The Western Conference is where the biggest dose of drama went down.

Westbrook has had no equal this year from a stats standpoint, hence his averaging 30.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. The numbers make it quite easy to overlook the fact the Thunder aren't winning a ton of games, as expected.

This isn't meant to take too much away from Stephen Curry or Harden. But Curry is chugging along with the Golden State Warriors. Harden is more deserving after exploding this season without Dwight Howard and in a new role, averaging 28.9 points, 11.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

But this all loops back to Westbrook. It's bad enough he is on an afterthought of a team for the time being—now he's getting snubbed when he should be featured.

The sporting world, at least, didn't go silently on the matter. Athletes and sports names from around the globe weighed in on the situation:

One underrated great element about this for Westbrook? A possible avoidance of Kevin Durant, the man who left the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason to join the Warriors. With Durant starting and Westbrook coming off the bench, the two may never need to be on the court together.

It's a small silver lining, though. Westbrook is on a historic march decades in the making and the voting process failed him.

Call it another reason for Westbrook to keep shredding the Association as he pleases.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.