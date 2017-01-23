Reviewing Some of the Biggest NHL Trades of 2016

3 of 9

DAVID BANKS/Associated Press

The trade

On Feb. 26, 2016, the Winnipeg Jets traded left wing Andrew Ladd and minor-leaguers Matt Fraser and Jay Harrison to the Chicago Blackhawks for center Marko Dano, a first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in 2018.

Analysis

It was assumed Ladd could improve the Blackhawks' chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions. The Jets, meanwhile, moved out a pending free agent they couldn't afford to re-sign for assets that could help them in the future.

Review

Bringing back Ladd failed to help the Hawks return to the Stanley Cup Final. He netted 12 points in 19 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he was held to only two points in seven games as the Blackhawks were eliminated from the opening round by the St. Louis Blues.

On July 1, 2016, Ladd inked a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the New York Islanders. Considering his struggles this season (12 points in 41 games), the Blackhawks are better off without him.

Dano showed some promise with the Jets (10 points in 28 games this season), but he's currently sidelined with a lower-body injury. The Jets traded the pick they received from the Blackhawks to the Philadelphia Flyers to move up in the first round of the 2016 draft, selecting defenseman Logan Stanley of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.

Grade

This trade gets a D grade. Dano and Stanley could still go on to provide useful depth for the Jets, but this deal failed to help the Blackhawks.