Reviewing Some of the Biggest NHL Trades of 2016
The NHL saw a number of significant trades in 2016. Among the notables was the Montreal Canadiens shipping P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber. Another was the Edmonton Oilers dealing Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils for Adam Larsson.
Last year, we evaluated the best and worst deals at last season's trade deadline. We also ranked some of the offseason's biggest moves.
Now, at the midpoint of the 2016-17 season, it's worthwhile to revisit these deals to see how they have worked out so far. We'll examine the expectations raised by each trade, as well as the actual impact on this season.
Colorado Avalanche Acquire Mikkel Boedker
The trade
On Feb. 29, 2016, the Arizona Coyotes traded left wing Mikkel Boedker to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for left wing Alex Tanguay and prospects Conner Bleackley and Kyle Wood.
Analysis
When this deal was made, it was considered a good move for both clubs. The Avs received a scoring left wing to help them reach the playoffs, while the rebuilding Coyotes got a couple of promising youngsters along with a veteran winger.
Review
Boedker had 12 points in 18 games with the Avs, but they failed to make the playoffs. Signed to a four-year, $16 million contract by the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2016, the 27-year-old winger is having a disappointing performance this season. With only 13 points in 46 games, he's well off the pace that saw him reach 51 points last season.
Tanguay played out last season with the Coyotes and remains an unrestricted free agent. At 37, his NHL playing career is likely finished. Bleackley is now in the St. Louis Blues' farm system. Wood, 20, is playing for the Coyotes' AHL farm team in Tucson.
Grade
This trade gets an F grade. It was a bust for both clubs, especially for the Avalanche.
Chicago Blackhawks Acquire Andrew Ladd
The trade
On Feb. 26, 2016, the Winnipeg Jets traded left wing Andrew Ladd and minor-leaguers Matt Fraser and Jay Harrison to the Chicago Blackhawks for center Marko Dano, a first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in 2018.
Analysis
It was assumed Ladd could improve the Blackhawks' chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions. The Jets, meanwhile, moved out a pending free agent they couldn't afford to re-sign for assets that could help them in the future.
Review
Bringing back Ladd failed to help the Hawks return to the Stanley Cup Final. He netted 12 points in 19 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he was held to only two points in seven games as the Blackhawks were eliminated from the opening round by the St. Louis Blues.
On July 1, 2016, Ladd inked a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the New York Islanders. Considering his struggles this season (12 points in 41 games), the Blackhawks are better off without him.
Dano showed some promise with the Jets (10 points in 28 games this season), but he's currently sidelined with a lower-body injury. The Jets traded the pick they received from the Blackhawks to the Philadelphia Flyers to move up in the first round of the 2016 draft, selecting defenseman Logan Stanley of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.
Grade
This trade gets a D grade. Dano and Stanley could still go on to provide useful depth for the Jets, but this deal failed to help the Blackhawks.
Calgary Flames Acquire Brian Elliott
The trade
On June 24, 2016, the Calgary Flames acquired goaltender Brian Elliott from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2018. The Blues used that pick to select center Jordan Kyrou of the OHL's Sarnia Sting.
Analysis
This deal was ranked 10th among last summer's biggest offseason moves. It was expected the addition of Elliott, who backstopped the Blues to the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and free-agent addition Chad Johnson would bolster the Flames goaltending and push them into playoff contention.
Review
The Flames are holding a playoff berth in the Western Conference and their goaltending has improved. However, it's Johnson who's primarily responsible. He's won 16 of 29 starts, with a 2.41 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Elliott, however, has only eight victories in 20 starts, with a 2.87 GAA and .893 save percentage.
Elliott really struggled earlier in the season, leading to Johnson getting more starts. Since Dec. 14, however, his numbers have improved. He's won five of his last eight starts and his save percentage only went below .923 in three games during that stretch.
Grade
This one gets a C-minus. Elliott's improvement could be a sign of better things to come. However, his future with the Flames remains uncertain.
Arizona Coyotes Acquire Alex Goligoski
The trade
On June 16, 2016, the Arizona Coyotes acquired the rights of pending free agent defenseman Alex Goligoski from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. On Jun 22, the Coyotes announced they re-signed the veteran blueliner to a five-year, $27.375 million contract.
Analysis
This move was ranked seventh among last summer's biggest deals. Adding Goligoski was supposed to provide an extra measure of much-needed skilled puck-moving depth the Coyotes blue line. In over five seasons with the Stars, he exceeded the 30-point plateau four times.
Review
The Coyotes are struggling, but that's not the fault of the 31-year-old Goligoski. He's their leader in blocked shots (87). He's also second in time on ice per game (23 minutes and 24 seconds).
Goligoski's offensive numbers are down (14 points in 46 games), making it unlikely he'll reach 30 points this season. That's due to the Coyotes' anemic offense, as he has fewer notable scorers to set up as he did with the Stars.
Grade
Give this one a C-plus grade. Goligoski's addition did little to improve the Coyotes this season, but he cannot be faulted for the lack of skilled depth throughout their lineup.
Pittsburgh Penguins Acquire Justin Schultz
The trade
On Feb. 27, 2016, the Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Justin Schultz to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick in the 2016 NHL draft.
Analysis
At the time, Schultz had struggled to prove himself as a top-four defenseman with the Oilers. Unless he significantly improved his performance, the assumption was he wouldn't be much help to the Penguins.
Review
Schultz silenced the doubters by becoming invaluable depth addition for the Penguins, helping them march to the 2016 Stanley Cup title. Re-signed to a very affordable one-year, $1.4 million contract, the 26-year-old remains a key part of Pittsburgh's blue line.
With 33 points in 46 games, Schultz is the scoring leader among the Penguins' defensemen. He's filling the offensive void left by the absence of sidelined blue-line stalwart Kris Letang.
Grade
Originally considered among the worst moves near last season's trade deadline, this one gets a B grade. Schultz has rejuvenated his NHL career with the Penguins, who got him for a bargain price.
Florida Panthers Acquire and Sign Keith Yandle
The trade
On June 20, 2016, the Florida Panthers acquired the rights to defenseman Keith Yandle from the New York Rangers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2017. Four days later, the Panthers re-signed Yandle to a seven-year, $44.45 million contract.
Analysis
This move was ranked as the fourth-best of the 2016 offseason. Yandle was considered an upgrade over departed left-shot blueliners Brian Campbell and Dmitry Kulikov. A power-play specialist, he was expected to boost the Panthers' man-advantage production.
Review
After finishing atop the Atlantic Division last season, the Panthers are fifth in the division and sit outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture. While the 31-year-old Yandle went through an early-season adjustment with his new team, he cannot be faulted for the Panthers' struggles this season.
With 23 points in 48 games, Yandle leads all Panthers defensemen in scoring, is tied for the club lead in power-play points (10) and on pace for a 40-point campaign. He's second in time on ice per game (22 minutes and 16 seconds).
Grade
This trade gets a B grade. The Panthers' offensive struggles this season have little to do with Yandle. He's played up to expectations.
Edmonton Oilers Trade Taylor to New Jersey Devils for Adam Larsson
The trade
On June 29, 2016, the Oilers traded Hall to the Devils in exchange for Larsson.
Analysis
Ranked as the second-biggest deal of the offseason, this trade was expected to address each club's significant concerns. The Devils lacked a good young scorer, while the Oilers needed a skilled top-four defenseman.
Review
With 31 points in 38 games, the 25-year-old Hall is the Devils' leading scorer and their most-talented offensive forward. He's delivered as expected. Unfortunately, he can't overcome the Devils' lack of secondary scoring. Despite Hall's efforts, the Devils are among the league's lowest-scoring clubs, averaging only 2.23 goals-for per game.
Larsson, meanwhile, is on the Oilers' top defense pairing. He's their leader in hits (143), third in blocked shots (84) and fifth in time on ice per game (20 minutes and nine seconds). With 12 points in 48 games, however, he lacks the puck-moving skills the Oilers need from a right-handed top-two blueliner.
Grade
This trade gets a B grade. Both players are playing up to their respective abilities. Hall cannot be faulted for the Devils' lack of offensive depth this season. Larsson provides reliable depth for the Oilers, but he's best used as a second-pairing rearguard.
Montreal Canadiens Trade P.K. Subban to Nashville Predators for Shea Weber
The trade
On June 29, 2016, the Canadiens traded Subban to the Predators in exchange for Weber.
Analysis
The original assessment of this deal suggested the Predators improved their offensive production from the blue line with Subban. The Canadiens picked up a more physical presence in Weber but lost some speed and offense.
Review
Halfway through this season, however, this trade favors the Canadiens. The 31-year-old Weber leads all Habs blueliners in points (29) and ranks third in team scoring. He's also their leader in time on ice per game (25 minutes and 43 seconds), power-play points (16) and blocked shots (105). He's a key reason why the Canadiens sit atop the Atlantic Division.
Subban, 27, has struggled somewhat through his first season with the Predators. A nagging upper-body injury sidelined him for 16 games and hampered his effectiveness. Though averaging 24:56 in time on ice per game, he's tallied 17 points in 31 games. The Predators are jockeying for a playoff spot, but Subban so far hasn't been as effective as hoped.
Grade
For the Canadiens, A-plus for this season. Weber's become an important core player and a significant contributor to their success.
For the Predators, C. Being hobbled by injury limited Subban's effectiveness thus far. They also appear to be missing Weber's leadership and physical presence.
Player stats (as of Jan. 22, 2017) via NHL.com. Salary info via Cap Friendly. Additional info via HockeyDB.com.
