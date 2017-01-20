Masters Snooker 2017 Results: Updated Draw and Schedule After Friday's Scores

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Barry Hawkins cruised to a 6-3 win over Mark Selby during Friday's 2017 Masters Snooker action.

The Hawk dominated with his safety play and made several key long pots, while taking advantage of some uncharacteristic struggles from the three-time Masters champion.

Joe Perry and Ding Junhui will face off in the last quarter-final later on Friday. Here's a look at Friday's results, as well as the schedule for Saturday:

Masters Snooker Scores, Schedule Friday Mark Selby 3-6 Barry Hawkins Junhui Ding vs. Joe Perry Saturday Ronnie O'Sullivan vs. Marco Fu Flashscore.com

Recap

Both Hawkins and Selby entered Friday's first match in fantastic form, and from the opening frame, it became clear the two were going to put on quite a show. It was the Hawk who kicked things off in the opener, showing some creativity to gain the lead over his opponent, per World Snooker:

The two put together impressive breaks to split the next two frames, as the Jester pulled level with a 76 and Hawkins moved back out in front with a 63. He doubled his lead with sprints of 44 and 60, taking a two-frame advantage into the first interval.

Selby came out of the break on fire, however, taking out 71 to reduce to deficit to a single frame again.

Here's a look at the end of the frame:

Tough positional on the last black, but you're always backing this man to make it! 💪 #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/rRmGFab5vp — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 20, 2017

But the Jester's safety game wasn't on point on Friday, and he kept giving Hawkins chances to take over frames. The 37-year-old remained in control, despite another 101 clearance, and before long, he grabbed a 5-3 lead after a hard-fought frame.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Selby produced another dreadful cover shot in the next frame, handing his opponent a golden opportunity at the table. Hawkins gladly accepted the gift, and despite some spirited late defence from Selby, the Hawk cruised to the finish line.

Hawkins will face the winner of tonight's match between Perry and Ding in the semi-finals. Ronnie O'Sullivan and Marco Fu will contest the other semi-final.