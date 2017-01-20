Manchester City Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Manchester City on alert after hinting he could leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season. Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola has denied discussing Sergio Aguero's contract with the forward in a recent meeting.

Aubameyang is on international duty with Gabon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, and German newspaper Bild (h/t Sport Witness) provided quotes from the attacker, who touched upon a Dortmund departure:

Nobody can foresee the future. One thing is certain: I am now in Dortmund and I love it there. But I cannot say that I remain two more years, or five or ten. It's possible that in June a club comes, which finds a solution with Dortmund, and I go. But right now I really do not think about it. I focus only on the work with my teammates in Dortmund and in Gabon.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's most prolific figures since moving to the Westfalenstadion from Saint-Etienne in 2013, and he has three-and-a-half years remaining on his Dortmund contract.

Manchester City are one of the few clubs who could feasibly afford to expedite his exit from Signal Iduna Park, but even with their dominion over Germany's Bundesliga, there's one team who won't be in the race for Aubameyang:

The Gabon talisman has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, including a record of 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga outings, making him the leading scorer in Germany's first tier this term.

Manchester City have only recently added to their attacking ranks after Gabriel Jesus made his January arrival from Palmeiras, although the Champions League Twitter account noted Aubameyang is already proven in Europe's elite:

One Etihad Stadium departure who could easily help make way for Aubameyang is Aguero, and Duncan Castles reported for Yahoo that City were "prepared to listen to offers" for the Argentinian following a meeting with Guardiola.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson added Aguero and his agent were pictured meeting Guardiola at a Manchester restaurant on Thursday, although the Citizens manager denied any talk regarding the player's contract.

"No. We didn't speak about the contract," Guardiola said, per Jackson. "He has already a long contract here. He has a lot of money and want to invite his coach to have dinner. That is what it is."

Aguero arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has become an icon at Manchester City, proving himself as a deadly force in the Premier League and beyond, per OptaJoe:

According to Castles, Aguero "is not considered an ideal fit to Guardiola's tactically fluid football," leading to suggestions the Spanish chief could look elsewhere for his leading frontman, with Gabriel a new candidate.

What's more, it's said Aguero's disciplinary record is said to be of some concern for the manager, while the Telegraph's James Ducker recently highlighted his poor goal record against England's best and brightest:

For the time being, at least, it seems Guardiola is happy to place his faith in Aguero, although his decision to send Joe Hart out on loan last summer shows he isn't afraid to upset established figures in pursuit of his own goals.

This year could be the one in which Guardiola truly begins to imprint his own vision upon the Manchester City team, however, and even a fan favourite such as Aguero may not be safe from the tactician's cull.