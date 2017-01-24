Projecting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup 2 Weeks from Spring Training
That didn't take long.
January is nearly over, which means February—and the start of spring training—is officially on the horizon.
With only weeks separating us from the smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of a fastball popping in a catcher's mitt, what better time to take a look at the lineups that each of MLB's 30 teams will be trotting out in an attempt to hit those heaters before they reach leather.
Injuries and some surprise performances are sure to change how things look for some teams, while a handful of free agents remain unsigned. We're not projecting where those players will wind up but have noted any known legitimate interest where it's appropriate.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF A.J. Pollock
|R
|CF A.J. Pollock
|R
|3B Jake Lamb
|L
|3B Jake Lamb
|L
|1B Paul Goldschmidt
|R
|1B Paul Goldschmidt
|R
|RF David Peralta
|L
|RF David Peralta
|L
|LF Yasmany Tomas
|R
|LF Yasmany Tomas
|R
|SS Chris Owings
|R
|SS Chris Owings
|R
|2B Brandon Drury
|R
|2B Brandon Drury
|R
|C Chris Herrmann
|L
|C Chris Iannetta
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Top to bottom, Arizona's lineup is one of the more impressive in baseball. It certainly helps to have one of the best players in the world, Paul Goldschmidt, in the three-hole, but the Diamondbacks' offense is more than a one-player show.
Jake Lamb, Chris Owings, and Brandon Drury all took the next step in their development last season, while A.J. Pollock returns to his familiar place atop the order after missing all but 12 games in 2016 due to a fractured elbow. When healthy, he's an elite table-setter.
If Yasmany Tomas can pick up where he left off last season, hitting .294 with 34 extra-base hits (18 home runs), 49 RBI and a .913 OPS after the All-Star break, Arizona should have enough thump in its lineup to atone for whatever shortcomings the team still has on the mound.
Atlanta Braves
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Ender Inciarte
|L
|CF Ender Inciarte
|L
|SS Dansby Swanson
|R
|SS Dansby Swanson
|R
|1B Freddie Freeman
|L
|1B Freddie Freeman
|L
|LF Matt Kemp
|R
|LF Matt Kemp
|R
|RF Nick Markakis
|L
|RF Nick Markakis
|L
|3B Adonis Garcia
|R
|3B Adonis Garcia
|R
|2B Jace Peterson
|L
|2B Sean Rodriguez
|L
|C Tyler Flowers
|R
|C Tyler Flowers
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
The second-half arrivals of Matt Kemp (via trade) and Dansby Swanson (via promotion) helped transform Atlanta's lineup from baseball's least productive (307 first-half runs, last in MLB) to one of its highest-scoring outfits.
That said, nobody is (or should be) expecting the 2017 Braves to join the 1999 Cleveland Indians as the only team in the past 20 years to score 1,000 runs in a single season.
But with Kemp and Swanson in the fold for a full season along with Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, and Freddie Freeman, who looks like he's become a perennial MVP candidate, there's no reason to think the Braves can't carry that level of production into their new home, SunTrust Park.
Baltimore Orioles
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Adam Jones
|R
|CF Adam Jones
|R
|RF Seth Smith
|L
|LF Joey Rickard
|R
|3B Manny Machado
|R
|3B Manny Machado
|R
|1B Chris Davis
|L
|1B Chris Davis
|L
|DH Mark Trumbo
|R
|DH Mark Trumbo
|R
|2B Jonathan Schoop
|R
|2B Jonathan Schoop
|R
|C Welington Castillo
|R
|C Welington Castillo
|R
|SS J.J. Hardy
|R
|RF Christian Walker
|R
|LF Hyun Soo Kim
|L
|SS J.J. Hardy
|R
Overview
Baltimore wisely re-signed Mark Trumbo, a key cog in the team's 2016 lineup, while new additions Welington Castillo and Seth Smith should offer more offense than the players they're replacing in the batting order from last season.
Manny Machado only continues to get better, while Chris Davis and Adam Jones remain highly productive, though their best baseball is probably behind them.
Ultimately, as has been the case in recent years, the success of this lineup rests on its ability to hit home runs. With the group the Orioles have assembled, that shouldn't be much of an issue.
Boston Red Sox
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Dustin Pedroia
|R
|2B Dustin Pedroia
|R
|LF Andrew Benintendi
|L
|LF Andrew Benintendi
|L
|SS Xander Bogaerts
|R
|SS Xander Bogaerts
|R
|RF Mookie Betts
|R
|RF Mookie Betts
|R
|DH Hanley Ramirez
|R
|1B Hanley Ramirez
|R
|CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
|L
|CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
|L
|3B Pablo Sandoval
|S
|3B Pablo Sandoval
|S
|1B Mitch Moreland
|L
|DH Chris Young
|R
|C Sandy Leon
|S
|C Sandy Leon
|S
Overview
It's bizarre to look at Boston's lineup and not see David Ortiz's name in the cleanup spot. There's no possible way for the Red Sox to replace him, and they were wise not even to try.
But it's still going to be a highly productive lineup. With Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez still hanging around, it's nearly impossible for it not to be.
A full season of Andrew Benintendi and the return of a slimmer, motivated Pablo Sandoval will help to pick up some of the production Ortiz took with him into retirement, while the pop that lefty swinger Mitch Moreland offers brings some balance to the mix, at least against right-handed pitching.
Chicago Cubs
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|LF Kyle Schwarber
|L
|2B Ben Zobrist
|S
|3B Kris Bryant
|R
|3B Kris Bryant
|R
|1B Anthony Rizzo
|L
|1B Anthony Rizzo
|L
|2B Ben Zobrist
|S
|LF Javier Baez
|R
|SS Addison Russell
|R
|SS Addison Russell
|R
|RF Jason Heyward
|L
|RF Jason Heyward
|L
|C Willson Contreras
|R
|C Willson Contreras
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
|CF Jon Jay
|L
|CF Albert Almora
|R
Overview
Dexter Fowler is the only everyday player missing from Chicago's World Series-winning lineup, and in what comes as no surprise, Cubs manager Joe Maddon is thinking outside the box when it comes to replacing him atop the order.
"I do like [Kyle] Schwarber leading off," Maddon told ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers earlier this month at his annual "Thanksmas" charity event. "I do like it." Schwarber isn't your prototypical leadoff hitter by any stretch, but with him batting in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs can do damage early.
World Series MVP Ben Zobrist's knack for getting on base makes him the logical choice to replace Schwarber atop the lineup when the Cubs are facing a left-handed pitcher, with Javier Baez taking over in left field and batting further down the lineup.
Chicago White Sox
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Charlie Tilson
|L
|CF Charlie Tilson
|L
|SS Tim Anderson
|R
|SS Tim Anderson
|R
|LF Melky Cabrera
|R
|LF Melky Cabrera
|R
|1B Jose Abreu
|S
|1B Jose Abreu
|S
|3B Todd Frazier
|R
|3B Todd Frazier
|R
|2B Brett Lawrie
|R
|2B Brett Lawrie
|L
|C Geovany Soto
|R
|C Geovany Soto
|S
|DH Cody Asche
|L
|DH Tyler Saladino
|R
|RF Avisail Garcia
|R
|RF Avisail Garcia
|R
Overview
The lineup Chicago takes into spring training might not be the one it has on Opening Day—and it's a lock that the rebuilding White Sox will boast a significantly different lineup once the regular season ends.
Jose Abreu, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie are all candidates to follow former leadoff hitter Adam Eaton out the door in trades for young, controllable talent the White Sox want to build a future contender around.
As presently constituted, the White Sox have enough power to cause some problems for the opposition, but not nearly enough to consider the team a real threat, much less a contender.
Cincinnati Reds
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Billy Hamilton
|S
|CF Billy Hamilton
|S
|SS Zack Cozart
|R
|SS Zack Cozart
|R
|1B Joey Votto
|L
|1B Joey Votto
|L
|LF Adam Duvall
|R
|LF Adam Duvall
|R
|2B Brandon Phillips
|R
|2B Brandon Phillips
|R
|RF Scott Schebler
|L
|RF Richie Shaffer
|R
|3B Eugenio Suarez
|R
|3B Eugenio Suarez
|R
|C Devin Mesoraco
|R
|C Devin Mesoraco
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Back in December, Cincinnati GM Dick Williams told Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer that there was a chance that if Zack Cozart and Brandon Phillips remained on the roster, both Dilson Herrera and Jose Peraza could start the season in Triple-A.
“Two of the guys have options," Williams said, "so if you need to option them down and play, you could do that.” With Cozart and Phillips needing to play to maintain their trade value—and Herrera and Peraza needing to play to continue their development—that's exactly how things will shake out.
It's not an ideal situation, but neither is having a leadoff hitter with world-class speed who struggles to get on base with any regularity.
Joey Votto remains one of the best hitters around, while Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler provide some pop. Devin Mesoraco has shown the ability to be a complete hitter in the past, but injuries have limited him to 39 games since his breakout season in 2014.
If he can stay healthy—and Hamilton can learn to draw a walk—the Reds have a chance to have a not-so-shabby offense, particularly for a team in the midst of a rebuild.
Cleveland Indians
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|DH Carlos Santana
|S
|DH Carlos Santana
|S
|2B Jason Kipnis
|L
|2B Jason Kipnis
|L
|SS Francisco Lindor
|S
|SS Francisco Lindor
|S
|1B Edwin Encarnacion
|R
|1B Edwin Encarnacion
|R
|LF Michael Brantley
|L
|LF Michael Brantley
|L
|3B Jose Ramirez
|S
|3B Jose Ramirez
|S
|RF Lonnie Chisenhall
|L
|RF Brandon Guyer
|R
|C Yan Gomes
|R
|C Yan Gomes
|R
|CF Tyler Naquin
|L
|CF Tyler Naquin
|L
Overview
The lineup that helped bring Cleveland within one game of a World Series crown returns—with two notable exceptions: All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley is tentatively penciled in as the team's starting left fielder, and All-Star slugger Edwin Encarnacion replaces Mike Napoli at first base.
Need we say more? I think not.
Colorado Rockies
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Charlie Blackmon
|L
|CF Charlie Blackmon
|L
|2B DJ LeMahieu
|R
|2B DJ LeMahieu
|R
|3B Nolan Arenado
|R
|3B Nolan Arenado
|R
|RF Carlos Gonzalez
|L
|RF Carlos Gonzalez
|L
|1B Ian Desmond
|R
|1B Ian Desmond
|R
|LF David Dahl
|L
|LF David Dahl
|L
|SS Trevor Story
|R
|SS Trevor Story
|R
|C Tony Wolters
|L
|C Tom Murphy
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
People might still be scratching their heads over Colorado's decision to sign Ian Desmond to play first base, a position he's never played before, but his right-handed bat is a terrific fit in the middle of a lineup that is consistently one of baseball's best.
Nolan Arenado has hit .291 with 83 home runs, 263 RBI and a .910 OPS over the past two seasons. Last year, Trevor Story broke Troy Tulowitkzi's NL record for home runs by a rookie shortstop, while D.J. LeMahieu led the senior circuit with a .348 batting average.
This is a lineup without an obvious hole, one that could very well be MLB's most potent.
Detroit Tigers
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Ian Kinsler
|R
|2B Ian Kinsler
|R
|RF J.D. Martinez
|R
|RF J.D. Martinez
|R
|1B Miguel Cabrera
|R
|1B Miguel Cabrera
|R
|DH Victor Martinez
|S
|DH Victor Martinez
|S
|LF Justin Upton
|R
|LF Justin Upton
|R
|3B Nick Castellanos
|R
|3B Nick Castellanos
|R
|CF Tyler Collins
|L
|CF Mikie Mahtook
|R
|C James McCann
|R
|C James McCann
|R
|SS Jose Iglesias
|R
|SS Jose Iglesias
|R
Overview
While rumors of Detroit actively trying to shed payroll continue to make the rounds, the Tigers' high-priced lineup remains relatively unchanged from last season. In fact, the only real change has been in center field, with Anthony Gose and Cameron Maybin replaced by a platoon of Tyler Collins, Mikie Mahtook and, perhaps, JaCoby Jones.
Detroit's big stars might be another year older, but only a fool looks at this lineup and thinks it'll struggle to put runs on the board.
Houston Astros
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF George Springer
|R
|CF George Springer
|R
|2B Jose Altuve
|R
|2B Jose Altuve
|R
|SS Carlos Correa
|R
|SS Carlos Correa
|R
|DH Carlos Beltran
|S
|DH Carlos Beltran
|S
|C Brian McCann
|L
|C Evan Gattis
|L
|3B Alex Bregman
|R
|3B Alex Bregman
|R
|RF Josh Reddick
|L
|RF Teoscar Hernandez
|R
|1B Yulieski Gurriel
|R
|1B Yulieski Gurriel
|R
|LF Nori Aoki
|L
|LF Jake Marisnick
|R
Overview
Few teams did more this offseason to bolster its lineup than the Astros. Whether it was trading pitching prospects Albert Abreu and Jorge Guzman to the New York Yankees for Brian McCann, claiming Nori Aoki on waivers from Seattle or signing free agents Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick, most of GM Jeff Luhnow's moves were geared to add more depth and balance.
As a result, it's hard to find a real hole in Houston's lineup. When you consider that Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and, to an extent, George Springer, all still have room to grow, we could be looking at not one of the game's best lineups, but the best lineup in the game come season's end.
Kansas City Royals
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|SS Alcides Escobar
|R
|SS Alcides Escobar
|R
|3B Mike Moustakas
|L
|3B Mike Moustakas
|L
|CF Lorenzo Cain
|R
|CF Lorenzo Cain
|R
|1B Eric Hosmer
|L
|1B Eric Hosmer
|L
|C Salvador Perez
|R
|C Salvador Perez
|R
|LF Alex Gordon
|L
|LF Alex Gordon
|L
|RF Jorge Soler
|R
|RF Jorge Soler
|R
|DH Cheslor Cuthbert
|R
|DH Cheslor Cuthbert
|R
|2B Raul Mondesi
|S
|2B Raul Mondesi
|S
Overview
It's the last run in Kansas City with the team's current core—there's just no way the Royals can afford to re-sign Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, and Mike Moustakas, all of whom can become free agents at the end of the upcoming season.
Much of the lineup that led the Royals to World Series glory in 2015 returns. While there's no way to replace the impact of a player like Ben Zobrist, the upside of players like Raul Mondesi and Jorge Soler offers hope that offensively at least, this group can replicate that team's success.
Soler, in particular, has a chance to raise the lineup to another level as he gets his first taste of regular playing time with his athleticism and the pop in his bat.
“I would say so," GM Dayton Moore told the Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger when asked if Soler had more raw power than any player he's ever had in Kansas City. "Can you think of anybody else? This guy’s got more power. More raw power. He does.”
Los Angeles Angels
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|3B Yunel Escobar
|R
|3B Yunel Escobar
|R
|RF Kole Calhoun
|L
|RF Kole Calhoun
|L
|CF Mike Trout
|R
|CF Mike Trout
|R
|DH Albert Pujols
|R
|DH Albert Pujols
|R
|1B Luis Valbuena
|L
|1B C.J. Cron
|R
|2B Danny Espinosa
|S
|2B Danny Espinosa
|S
|LF Cameron Maybin
|R
|LF Cameron Maybin
|R
|SS Andrelton Simmons
|R
|SS Andrelton Simmons
|R
|C Martin Maldonado
|R
|C Martin Maldonado
|R
Overview
Give the Angels credit—they went out and plugged gaping holes at second base and in left field by trading for Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin, respectively. Neither one is a superstar, but the Angels didn't need studs—just competent hitters. They got that.
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal says that Albert Pujols' status as he recovers from offseason foot surgery has become a concern for the Angels, pointing to the team's recent signing of Luis Valbuena as an example of the club covering itself in case the future Hall of Fame inductee isn't ready on Opening Day.
That's another solid, understated move by GM Billy Eppler, who might not be done adding to the lineup. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported earlier this month that the team has interest in free-agent catcher Matt Wieters.
Whether the club ultimately adds Wieters or not, Los Angeles' offense seems well-equipped to leave the disappointment of 2016 in the past where it belongs.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Logan Forsythe
|R
|2B Logan Forsythe
|R
|SS Corey Seager
|L
|SS Corey Seager
|L
|3B Justin Turner
|R
|3B Justin Turner
|R
|1B Adrian Gonzalez
|L
|1B Adrian Gonzalez
|L
|C Yasmani Grandal
|R
|C Yasmani Grandal
|R
|CF Joc Pederson
|L
|CF Joc Pederson
|L
|RF Yasiel Puig
|R
|RF Yasiel Puig
|R
|LF Andrew Toles
|L
|LF Trayce Thompson
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Just when it looked like the Dodgers were going to be stuck with a mediocre option at second base, Los Angeles went out and traded for Logan Forsythe, sending pitching prospect Jose De Leon to Tampa Bay.
Forsythe didn't get much publicity with the Rays, but the versatile 30-year-old can hit for average, hit for power and plays a solid second base. More importantly, he brings some balance to the team's lineup, which was in need of another right-handed bat.
If Yasiel Puig can get his act together, the Dodgers should have no trouble eclipsing last season's mediocre run total of 725, seventh-best in the NL.
Miami Marlins
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Dee Gordon
|L
|2B Dee Gordon
|L
|3B Martin Prado
|R
|3B Martin Prado
|R
|CF Christian Yelich
|L
|CF Christian Yelich
|L
|RF Giancarlo Stanton
|R
|RF Giancarlo Stanton
|R
|LF Marcell Ozuna
|R
|LF Marcell Ozuna
|R
|1B Justin Bour
|L
|1B Justin Bour
|L
|C J.T. Realmuto
|R
|C J.T. Realmuto
|R
|SS Adeiny Hechavarria
|R
|SS Adeiny Hechavarria
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Miami has speed (Dee Gordon), guys who know how to hit (Martin Prado and Christian Yelich) and power (Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton), all the ingredients a team needs to send a productive lineup to the plate.
What it lacks is consistency. Ozuna puts together stretches where he looks like an All-Star, but ultimately winds up with so-so numbers at the end of the season due to drastic drops in production that seem to come out of nowhere.
Stanton, meanwhile, can't stay healthy. He's appeared in more than 140 games just twice since 2011, and was limited to only 119 last season. If he can stay healthy, the hulking slugger might finally put together the kind of MVP-caliber season most believe he's capable of delivering.
Milwaukee Brewers
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Jonathan Villar
|S
|2B Jonathan Villar
|S
|SS Orlando Arcia
|R
|SS Orlando Arcia
|R
|LF Ryan Braun
|R
|LF Ryan Braun
|R
|1B Eric Thames
|L
|1B Eric Thames
|L
|RF Domingo Santana
|R
|RF Domingo Santana
|R
|3B Travis Shaw
|L
|3B Travis Shaw
|L
|CF Keon Broxton
|R
|CF Keon Broxton
|R
|C Andrew Susac
|R
|C Andrew Susac
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Ryan Braun's continued presence in Milwaukee might not make sense for a rebuilding team, but it's anything but a bad thing for the team's lineup, which is light on hitters with a track record of success in the big leagues.
If youngsters Orlando Arcia, Keon Broxton, Domingo Santana and Andrew Susac show in camp that they've learned to make the necessary adjustments to have sustained success, the Brewers lineup might be far more productive than most think it'll be in 2017.
Minnesota Twins
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Brian Dozier
|R
|2B Brian Dozier
|R
|SS Jorge Polanco
|S
|SS Jorge Polanco
|S
|1B Joe Mauer
|L
|1B Joe Mauer
|L
|3B Miguel Sano
|R
|3B Miguel Sano
|R
|RF Max Kepler
|L
|RF Max Kepler
|L
|DH Kennys Vargas
|S
|DH Kennys Vargas
|S
|C Jason Castro
|L
|C J.R. Murphy
|R
|CF Byron Buxton
|R
|CF Byron Buxton
|R
|LF Eddie Rosario
|L
|LF Robbie Grossman
|R
Overview
With Logan Forsythe now in Los Angeles, Twins fans can rest easy knowing that Brian Dozier will remain atop the team's lineup—at least to start the season. But there are more questions about Minnesota's offense than there are answers.
Can Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, and Miguel Sano take the next step in their development, inching closer to the hype that surrounded them as prospects? If so, that's a lineup to get excited about; a lineup that could do some damage.
If not, the Twins would once again be a middle-of-the-road offense in the AL, one that added only Jason Castro, a superb defender behind the plate but a career .235 hitter at it, to the mix.
That's not all that exciting.
New York Mets
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Curtis Granderson
|L
|RF Curtis Granderson
|L
|3B David Wright
|R
|3B David Wright
|R
|LF Yoenis Cespedes
|R
|LF Yoenis Cespedes
|R
|RF Jay Bruce
|L
|2B Neil Walker
|S
|2B Neil Walker
|S
|1B Wilmer Flores
|R
|SS Asdrubal Cabrera
|S
|SS Asdrubal Cabrera
|S
|1B Lucas Duda
|L
|C Travis d'Arnaud
|R
|C Travis d'Arnaud
|R
|CF Juan Lagares
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
New York's glut of outfielders remains, and while the Mets would surely entertain overtures from another team for Jay Bruce at this point, it's going to take an injury elsewhere to generate any real interest in the slugger, who became expendable after Yoenis Cespedes re-signed this offseason.
David Wright's balky back isn't going away, while Lucas Duda and Neil Walker are recovering from back issues of their own. Considering how violent a baseball swing is, and the stress it puts on a player's back, their ability to stay healthy is a significant concern for the Mets.
That said, if they're able to stay on the field and return to their usual form, the Mets could have a sneakily productive lineup, one that can consistently put enough runs on the board to support one of the game's best rotations.
New York Yankees
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Jacoby Ellsbury
|L
|CF Jacoby Ellsbury
|L
|LF Brett Gardner
|L
|LF Brett Gardner
|L
|C Gary Sanchez
|R
|C Gary Sanchez
|R
|DH Matt Holliday
|R
|DH Matt Holliday
|R
|1B Greg Bird
|L
|1B Tyler Austin
|R
|RF Aaron Judge
|R
|RF Aaron Judge
|R
|SS Didi Gregorius
|L
|SS Didi Gregorius
|L
|3B Chase Headley
|S
|3B Chase Headley
|S
|2B Starlin Castro
|R
|2B Starlin Castro
|R
Overview
Murderer's Row it's not, but the Yankees are trotting out a lineup that has the potential to clear the fences far more often than it did a year ago.
Full seasons from Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, and Aaron Judge will go a long way toward making that a reality, as will the addition of veteran Matt Holliday, who should rediscover his power stroke in the cozy confines of Yankee Stadium.
To be sure, Bird, Judge, and Sanchez will have their struggles as most youngsters do. But all three have power that plays anywhere.
If Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner can get on base consistently, and the 20-home run power that Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius flashed in 2016 is for real, the Yankees may once again have one of baseball's most productive lineups.
Oakland Athletics
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Rajai Davis
|R
|CF Rajai Davis
|R
|C Stephen Vogt
|L
|RF Jake Smolinski
|R
|DH Ryon Healy
|R
|DH Ryon Healy
|R
|LF Khris Davis
|R
|LF Khris Davis
|R
|RF Matt Joyce
|L
|SS Marcus Semien
|R
|SS Marcus Semien
|R
|3B Trevor Plouffe
|R
|3B Trevor Plouffe
|R
|1B Mark Canha
|R
|1B Yonder Alonso
|L
|C Josh Phegley
|R
|2B Jed Lowrie
|S
|2B Jed Lowrie
|S
Overview
After missing out on Edwin Encarnacion, a player Oakland executive vice president Billy Beane saw as an "anchor point" for the team's young talent, per Joe Stiglich of CSNBayArea.com, the lineup the A's currently have is the one they figure to take into Opening Day.
Losing Danny Valencia as a free agent hurts—he was one of the team's more productive players in 2016. And there are still holes that need to be filled, particularly at first base and second base. But all is not lost.
Rajai Davis gives the A's a legitimate leadoff hitter, while Ryon Healy, Khris Davis, and Marcus Semien provide plenty of thump in the middle of the order. Trevor Plouffe isn't an All-Star, but the veteran third baseman has been a solid contributor throughout his seven-year career.
Oakland's lineup isn't going to scare opposing pitching staffs, but it's one that other teams can't take lightly, either.
Philadelphia Phillies
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Cesar Hernandez
|S
|2B Cesar Hernandez
|S
|LF Howie Kendrick
|R
|LF Howie Kendrick
|R
|CF Odubel Herrera
|L
|CF Odubel Herrera
|L
|3B Maikel Franco
|R
|3B Maikel Franco
|R
|RF Michael Saunders
|L
|RF Aaron Altherr
|R
|1B Tommy Joseph
|R
|1B Tommy Joseph
|R
|C Cameron Rupp
|R
|C Cameron Rupp
|R
|SS Freddy Galvis
|R
|SS Freddy Galvis
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Adding veterans Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders will help give a Philadelphia lineup that scored a MLB-low 610 runs last season a much-needed boost, but 2017 is all about the continued development of the team's youngsters and figuring out who is truly part of the team's future foundation.
Odubel Herrera has already cemented himself as a cornerstone piece, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez has made a strong case to be included in that conversation. Maikel Franco has the talent to be one of those players but needs to elevate his play as he enters his second full MLB season.
Prospects such as Jorge Alfaro, Dylan Cozens and J.P. Crawford will factor into the team's lineup before too long. Alfaro and Crawford, specifically, could potentially break camp with the club if they show enough in spring training.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Josh Harrison
|R
|2B Josh Harrison
|R
|1B Josh Bell
|S
|1B Josh Bell
|S
|CF Andrew McCutchen
|R
|CF Andrew McCutchen
|R
|LF Starling Marte
|R
|LF Starling Marte
|R
|RF Gregory Polanco
|L
|RF Gregory Polanco
|L
|3B Jung-Ho Kang
|R
|3B Jung-Ho Kang
|R
|C Francisco Cervelli
|R
|C Francisco Cervelli
|R
|SS Jordy Mercer
|R
|SS Jordy Mercer
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Two players will ultimately dictate just how productive Pittsburgh's lineup is in 2017: Jung-Ho Kang and Andrew McCutchen.
Kang was limited to just 103 games last season due to injuries and has been dealing with off-field issues this offseason stemming from a DUI arrest in South Korea—his third since 2009, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
McCutchen, meanwhile, struggled through a career-worst year but finished the season strong, lending creedence to the notion that he was playing hurt much of the time. He spent most of the offseason hearing his name bandied about in trade rumors that ultimately never went anywhere.
If those two can put their offseason distractions behind them and stay healthy, Pittsburgh's lineup could once again be a force in the National League. If not, the Pirates will struggle to remain relevant in the playoff picture.
San DIego Padres
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|LF Travis Jankowski
|L
|LF Travis Jankowski
|L
|CF Manuel Margot
|R
|CF Manuel Margot
|R
|1B Wil Myers
|R
|1B Wil Myers
|R
|3B Yangervis Solarte
|S
|3B Yangervis Solarte
|S
|RF Hunter Renfroe
|R
|RF Hunter Renfroe
|R
|2B Ryan Schimpf
|L
|2B Ryan Schimpf
|L
|C Austin Hedges
|R
|C Austin Hedges
|R
|SS Luis Sardinas
|S
|SS Luis Sardinas
|S
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
With all due respect to Yangervis Solarte, it's not a good thing when he's considered the closest example of a "sure thing" in a team's lineup. That said, the potential the rest of his teammates possess is a reason for excitement in San Diego.
Travis Jankowski and Manuel Margot have a chance to be a dynamic pair of table-setters atop the lineup, while Wil Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Schimpf all have plenty of power. Myers, who struggled badly after making his first All-Star appearance last season, needs to figure out a way to put together a full season at the plate.
If he can take the next step in his development, and some of his teammates show that they can handle big-league pitching, we might find out that the Padres are further along in their rebuilding process than many thought they might be.
San Francisco Giants
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Denard Span
|L
|3B Eduardo Nunez
|R
|1B Brandon Belt
|L
|1B Brandon Belt
|L
|C Buster Posey
|R
|C Buster Posey
|R
|RF Hunter Pence
|R
|RF Hunter Pence
|R
|SS Brandon Crawford
|L
|SS Brandon Crawford
|L
|3B Eduardo Nunez
|R
|LF Mac Williamson
|R
|2B Joe Panik
|L
|2B Ehire Adrianza
|R
|LF Jarrett Parker
|L
|CF Gorkys Hernandez
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
Injuries limited Hunter Pence to just 106 games in 2016, while a thumb injury might be behind Buster Posey having an un-Posey-like season. Having its two most important bats healthy should result in better...results.
It'd be nice if Joe Panik returns to his All-Star form of 2015. Panik, who hit just .239 with a .695 OPS last season, seemed to be the victim of more bad luck than a faulty approach at the plate. He made more contact, didn't chase more pitches out of the zone, increased his walk rate and dropped his whiff rate.
There are plenty of questions, especially in left field, where prospects Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson need to prove themselves and at third base, where Eduardo Nunez needs to show that his All-Star selection last year wasn't a fluke.
Seattle Mariners
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|LF Jarrod Dyson
|L
|SS Jean Segura
|R
|SS Jean Segura
|R
|1B Danny Valencia
|R
|2B Robinson Cano
|L
|2B Robinson Cano
|L
|DH Nelson Cruz
|R
|DH Nelson Cruz
|R
|3B Kyle Seager
|L
|3B Kyle Seager
|L
|C Mike Zunino
|R
|C Mike Zunino
|R
|1B Dan Vogelbach
|L
|LF Guillermo Heredia
|R
|RF Mitch Haniger
|R
|RF Mitch Haniger
|R
|CF Leonys Martin
|L
|CF Leonys Martin
|R
Overview
Adding Jean Segura to an offense that was already one of baseball's most productive certainly isn't going to hurt Seattle's chances of ending its 15-year absence from the playoffs. You can make a case that, with Segura's arrival, the top of the Mariners' lineup is as potent as you'll find anywhere in MLB.
There aren't many trios that are as impressive (or productive) as Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager, after all.
But there are legitimate concerns about the bottom-half. Can Mike Zunino finally take the next step in his development and become a reliable run producer? What, if anything, will the unproven Mitch Haniger, Guillermo Heredia and Dan Vogelbach provide at the plate?
If they turn out to be solid complimentary pieces, you have to like Seattle's chances of ending that playoff drought. If not, the struggle may very well continue.
St. Louis Cardinals
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Dexter Fowler
|S
|CF Dexter Fowler
|S
|SS Aledmys Diaz
|R
|SS Aledmys Diaz
|R
|1B Matt Carpenter
|L
|1B Matt Carpenter
|L
|RF Stephen Piscotty
|R
|RF Stephen Piscotty
|R
|C Yadier Molina
|R
|C Yadier Molina
|R
|3B Jhonny Peralta
|R
|3B Jhonny Peralta
|R
|2B Kolten Wong
|L
|2B Jedd Gyorko
|R
|LF Randal Grichuk
|R
|LF Randal Grichuk
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
The addition of Dexter Fowler does two things for St. Louis' lineup: It provides the Cardinals with a more traditional leadoff hitter than they've had in the past, and allows the team to take that untraditional leadoff bat—Matt Carpenter—and drop him down the order into more of a run-producing role.
Fowler's arrival—and Matt Holliday's departure—also signals a shift from the homer-happy club of 2016 back to a more athletic, station-to-station attack. There's still plenty of power to go around, but the Cardinals won't be nearly as reliant on the long ball as they were last year.
That's a good thing.
Tampa Bay Rays
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Nick Franklin
|S
|2B Nick Franklin
|S
|CF Kevin Kiermaier
|L
|CF Kevin Kiermaier
|L
|3B Evan Longoria
|R
|3B Evan Longoria
|R
|1B Brad Miller
|L
|1B Brad Miller
|L
|SS Matt Duffy
|R
|SS Matt Duffy
|R
|DH Corey Dickerson
|L
|DH Corey Dickerson
|L
|RF Steven Souza
|R
|RF Steven Souza
|R
|LF Colby Rasmus
|L
|LF Jason Coats
|R
|C Curt Casali
|R
|C Curt Casali
|R
Overview
No, Tampa Bay's lineup doesn't elicit images of the team's past glory, when Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena and Ben Zobrist routinely provided more than enough run support for a terrific pitching staff.
And there was more to like about the Rays offense before the team traded Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitching prospect Jose De Leon on Monday. But this is still a group of batters that could surprise people.
Kevin Kiermaier, Longoria, and Brad Miller have the potential to put the Rays on the board early, while Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza, and Colby Rasmus provide significant pop in the bottom-half of the order.
Wilson Ramos, who hit .307 with 22 home runs, 80 RBI and a .850 OPS for Washington last season, has the chance to tie it all together. Still recovering from a season-ending torn ACL, he won't be ready to contribute on Opening Day. But his Rays' debut might come shortly after that.
"The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team really from the beginning of May," Ramos told reporters on a mid-December conference call, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.
Texas Rangers
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Carlos Gomez
|R
|CF Carlos Gomez
|R
|RF Shin-Soo Choo
|L
|RF Shin-Soo Choo
|L
|3B Adrian Beltre
|R
|3B Adrian Beltre
|R
|2B Rougned Odor
|L
|2B Rougned Odor
|L
|C Jonathan Lucroy
|R
|C Jonathan Lucroy
|R
|LF Nomar Mazara
|L
|LF Nomar Mazara
|L
|SS Elvis Andrus
|R
|SS Elvis Andrus
|R
|DH Joey Gallo
|L
|DH Ryan Rua
|R
|1B Jurickson Profar
|S
|1B Jurickson Profar
|S
Overview
Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond, and Mitch Moreland are gone and taken their combined 51 home runs and 175 RBI from last season with them. That's a significant chunk of lost production—and it's not yet clear how the Rangers, a team that is built to win now, plans on replacing it.
After Rougned Odor and Jonathan Lucroy, there are some concerns with the lineup. Adrian Beltre is entering his age-38 season. Shin-Soo Choo has struggled in three years with the club. Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, and Jurickson Profar, while supremely talented, are still developing.
Signing a free agent slugger like Chris Carter or former Ranger Mike Napoli makes sense. ESPN's Jim Bowden reports that remains a possibility, especially if one is willing to take a one-year deal similar to the pact Desmond signed with the team last season.
The Rangers are going to contend whether they add another established bat to the lineup or not. But it's much easier to like their chances with Carter or Napoli part of the club.
Toronto Blue Jays
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|2B Devon Travis
|R
|2B Devon Travis
|R
|3B Josh Donaldson
|R
|3B Josh Donaldson
|R
|RF Jose Bautista
|R
|RF Jose Bautista
|R
|DH Kendrys Morales
|S
|DH Kendrys Morales
|S
|SS Troy Tulowitzki
|R
|SS Troy Tulowitzki
|R
|C Russell Martin
|R
|C Russell Martin
|R
|1B Justin Smoak
|S
|1B Steve Pearce
|R
|LF Ezequiel Carrera
|L
|LF Melvin Upton Jr.
|R
|CF Kevin Pillar
|R
|CF Kevin Pillar
|R
Overview
A Toronto lineup without Edwin Encarnacion is weird enough. One without Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista? That might have caused Rogers Centre to implode without the help of explosives.
The Blue Jays can breathe a bit easier with Bautista hitting behind perennial MVP candidate Josh Donaldson, while newcomers Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce are solid, albeit unspectacular, run producers.
But there are still unanswered questions. Can Devon Travis stay healthy enough to be a competent table-setter? Does Troy Tulowitzki have more to offer, or is he just a non-descript .250 hitter at this stage of his career? Will a pair of fourth outfielders produce enough in a left-field platoon?
Toronto's lineup isn't terrible by any means, and it has a chance to be highly productive. But it still feels like one that's another move away from being complete.
Washington Nationals
Projected Lineup
|Vs. RHP
|Bats
|Vs. LHP
|Bats
|CF Adam Eaton
|L
|CF Adam Eaton
|L
|SS Trea Turner
|R
|SS Trea Turner
|R
|2B Daniel Murphy
|L
|2B Daniel Murphy
|L
|RF Bryce Harper
|L
|RF Bryce Harper
|L
|3B Anthony Rendon
|R
|3B Anthony Rendon
|R
|LF Jayson Werth
|R
|LF Jayson Werth
|R
|1B Ryan Zimmerman
|R
|1B Ryan Zimmerman
|R
|C Jose Lobaton
|S
|C Derek Norris
|R
|Pitcher
|Pitcher
Overview
With on-base machines Adam Eaton and Trea Turner at the top of the lineup, Daniel Murphy, Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon figure to come to the plate with runners on base more often than not. That bodes well for the Nationals, a team that is desperate for a deep playoff run.
But this isn't a lineup without concerns. Ryan Zimmerman was putrid in 2016, hitting .218 with a .642 OPS, while Harper mounted a weak defense of his 2015 NL MVP Award. The team also lost significant production behind the plate, with Jose Lobaton and Derek Norris trying to replace Wilson Ramos.
If Harper can get himself back on track, however, there's no reason why the Nationals couldn't have baseball's best offense in 2017.
Unless otherwise noted, all statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs.
