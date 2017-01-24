Projecting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup 2 Weeks from Spring Training

1 of 31

That didn't take long.

January is nearly over, which means February—and the start of spring training—is officially on the horizon.

With only weeks separating us from the smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of a fastball popping in a catcher's mitt, what better time to take a look at the lineups that each of MLB's 30 teams will be trotting out in an attempt to hit those heaters before they reach leather.

Injuries and some surprise performances are sure to change how things look for some teams, while a handful of free agents remain unsigned. We're not projecting where those players will wind up but have noted any known legitimate interest where it's appropriate.