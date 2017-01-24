    MLBDownload App

    Projecting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup 2 Weeks from Spring Training

    Rick WeinerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Projecting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup 2 Weeks from Spring Training

    1 of 31

      Hunter Martin/Getty Images

      That didn't take long.

      January is nearly over, which means February—and the start of spring training—is officially on the horizon.

      With only weeks separating us from the smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of a fastball popping in a catcher's mitt, what better time to take a look at the lineups that each of MLB's 30 teams will be trotting out in an attempt to hit those heaters before they reach leather.

      Injuries and some surprise performances are sure to change how things look for some teams, while a handful of free agents remain unsigned. We're not projecting where those players will wind up but have noted any known legitimate interest where it's appropriate.

    Arizona Diamondbacks

    2 of 31

      A.J. Pollock /
      A.J. Pollock /Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF A.J. PollockRCF A.J. PollockR
      3B Jake LambL3B Jake LambL
      1B Paul GoldschmidtR1B Paul GoldschmidtR
      RF David PeraltaLRF David PeraltaL
      LF Yasmany TomasRLF Yasmany TomasR
      SS Chris OwingsRSS Chris OwingsR
      2B Brandon DruryR2B Brandon DruryR
      C Chris HerrmannLC Chris IannettaR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Top to bottom, Arizona's lineup is one of the more impressive in baseball. It certainly helps to have one of the best players in the world, Paul Goldschmidt, in the three-hole, but the Diamondbacks' offense is more than a one-player show.

      Jake Lamb, Chris Owings, and Brandon Drury all took the next step in their development last season, while A.J. Pollock returns to his familiar place atop the order after missing all but 12 games in 2016 due to a fractured elbow. When healthy, he's an elite table-setter.

      If Yasmany Tomas can pick up where he left off last season, hitting .294 with 34 extra-base hits (18 home runs), 49 RBI and a .913 OPS after the All-Star break, Arizona should have enough thump in its lineup to atone for whatever shortcomings the team still has on the mound.

    Atlanta Braves

    3 of 31

      Matt Kemp and Freddie Freeman /
      Matt Kemp and Freddie Freeman /Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Ender InciarteLCF Ender InciarteL
      SS Dansby SwansonRSS Dansby SwansonR
      1B Freddie FreemanL1B Freddie FreemanL
      LF Matt KempRLF Matt KempR
      RF Nick MarkakisLRF Nick MarkakisL
      3B Adonis GarciaR3B Adonis GarciaR
      2B Jace PetersonL2B Sean RodriguezL
      C Tyler FlowersRC Tyler FlowersR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      The second-half arrivals of Matt Kemp (via trade) and Dansby Swanson (via promotion) helped transform Atlanta's lineup from baseball's least productive (307 first-half runs, last in MLB) to one of its highest-scoring outfits.

      That said, nobody is (or should be) expecting the 2017 Braves to join the 1999 Cleveland Indians as the only team in the past 20 years to score 1,000 runs in a single season.

      But with Kemp and Swanson in the fold for a full season along with Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, and Freddie Freeman, who looks like he's become a perennial MVP candidate, there's no reason to think the Braves can't carry that level of production into their new home, SunTrust Park.

    Baltimore Orioles

    4 of 31

      Mark Trumbo /
      Mark Trumbo /Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Adam JonesRCF Adam JonesR
      RF Seth SmithLLF Joey RickardR
      3B Manny MachadoR3B Manny MachadoR
      1B Chris DavisL1B Chris DavisL
      DH Mark TrumboRDH Mark TrumboR
      2B Jonathan SchoopR2B Jonathan SchoopR
      C Welington CastilloRC Welington CastilloR
      SS J.J. HardyRRF Christian WalkerR
      LF Hyun Soo KimLSS J.J. HardyR

       

      Overview

      Baltimore wisely re-signed Mark Trumbo, a key cog in the team's 2016 lineup, while new additions Welington Castillo and Seth Smith should offer more offense than the players they're replacing in the batting order from last season.

      Manny Machado only continues to get better, while Chris Davis and Adam Jones remain highly productive, though their best baseball is probably behind them.

      Ultimately, as has been the case in recent years, the success of this lineup rests on its ability to hit home runs. With the group the Orioles have assembled, that shouldn't be much of an issue.

    Boston Red Sox

    5 of 31

      Mookie Betts
      Mookie BettsJason Miller/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Dustin PedroiaR2B Dustin PedroiaR
      LF Andrew BenintendiLLF Andrew BenintendiL
      SS Xander BogaertsRSS Xander BogaertsR
      RF Mookie BettsRRF Mookie BettsR
      DH Hanley RamirezR1B Hanley RamirezR
      CF Jackie Bradley Jr.LCF Jackie Bradley Jr.L
      3B Pablo SandovalS3B Pablo SandovalS
      1B Mitch MorelandLDH Chris YoungR
      C Sandy LeonSC Sandy LeonS

       

      Overview

      It's bizarre to look at Boston's lineup and not see David Ortiz's name in the cleanup spot. There's no possible way for the Red Sox to replace him, and they were wise not even to try.

      But it's still going to be a highly productive lineup. With Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez still hanging around, it's nearly impossible for it not to be.

      A full season of Andrew Benintendi and the return of a slimmer, motivated Pablo Sandoval will help to pick up some of the production Ortiz took with him into retirement, while the pop that lefty swinger Mitch Moreland offers brings some balance to the mix, at least against right-handed pitching.

    Chicago Cubs

    6 of 31

      Jason Heyward /
      Jason Heyward /Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      LF Kyle SchwarberL2B Ben ZobristS
      3B Kris BryantR3B Kris BryantR
      1B Anthony RizzoL1B Anthony RizzoL
      2B Ben ZobristSLF Javier BaezR
      SS Addison RussellRSS Addison RussellR
      RF Jason HeywardLRF Jason HeywardL
      C Willson ContrerasRC Willson ContrerasR
      Pitcher Pitcher 
      CF Jon JayLCF Albert AlmoraR

       

      Overview

      Dexter Fowler is the only everyday player missing from Chicago's World Series-winning lineup, and in what comes as no surprise, Cubs manager Joe Maddon is thinking outside the box when it comes to replacing him atop the order.

      "I do like [Kyle] Schwarber leading off," Maddon told ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers earlier this month at his annual "Thanksmas" charity event. "I do like it." Schwarber isn't your prototypical leadoff hitter by any stretch, but with him batting in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs can do damage early.

      World Series MVP Ben Zobrist's knack for getting on base makes him the logical choice to replace Schwarber atop the lineup when the Cubs are facing a left-handed pitcher, with Javier Baez taking over in left field and batting further down the lineup.

    Chicago White Sox

    7 of 31

      Todd Frazier /
      Todd Frazier /Jason Miller/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Charlie TilsonLCF Charlie TilsonL
      SS Tim AndersonRSS Tim AndersonR
      LF Melky CabreraRLF Melky CabreraR
      1B Jose AbreuS1B Jose AbreuS
      3B Todd FrazierR3B Todd FrazierR
      2B Brett LawrieR2B Brett LawrieL
      C Geovany SotoRC Geovany SotoS
      DH Cody AscheLDH Tyler SaladinoR
      RF Avisail GarciaRRF Avisail GarciaR

       

      Overview

      The lineup Chicago takes into spring training might not be the one it has on Opening Day—and it's a lock that the rebuilding White Sox will boast a significantly different lineup once the regular season ends.

      Jose Abreu, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie are all candidates to follow former leadoff hitter Adam Eaton out the door in trades for young, controllable talent the White Sox want to build a future contender around.

      As presently constituted, the White Sox have enough power to cause some problems for the opposition, but not nearly enough to consider the team a real threat, much less a contender.

    Cincinnati Reds

    8 of 31

      Devin Mesoraco /
      Devin Mesoraco /Joe Robbins/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Billy HamiltonSCF Billy HamiltonS
      SS Zack CozartRSS Zack CozartR
      1B Joey VottoL1B Joey VottoL
      LF Adam DuvallRLF Adam DuvallR
      2B Brandon PhillipsR2B Brandon PhillipsR
      RF Scott ScheblerLRF Richie ShafferR
      3B Eugenio SuarezR3B Eugenio SuarezR
      C Devin MesoracoRC Devin MesoracoR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Back in December, Cincinnati GM Dick Williams told Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer that there was a chance that if Zack Cozart and Brandon Phillips remained on the roster, both Dilson Herrera and Jose Peraza could start the season in Triple-A. 

      “Two of the guys have options," Williams said, "so if you need to option them down and play, you could do that.” With Cozart and Phillips needing to play to maintain their trade value—and Herrera and Peraza needing to play to continue their development—that's exactly how things will shake out.

      It's not an ideal situation, but neither is having a leadoff hitter with world-class speed who struggles to get on base with any regularity. 

      Joey Votto remains one of the best hitters around, while Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler provide some pop. Devin Mesoraco has shown the ability to be a complete hitter in the past, but injuries have limited him to 39 games since his breakout season in 2014.

      If he can stay healthy—and Hamilton can learn to draw a walk—the Reds have a chance to have a not-so-shabby offense, particularly for a team in the midst of a rebuild.

    Cleveland Indians

    9 of 31

      Edwin Encarnacion /
      Edwin Encarnacion /Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      DH Carlos SantanaSDH Carlos SantanaS
      2B Jason KipnisL2B Jason KipnisL
      SS Francisco LindorSSS Francisco LindorS
      1B Edwin EncarnacionR1B Edwin EncarnacionR
      LF Michael BrantleyLLF Michael BrantleyL
      3B Jose RamirezS3B Jose RamirezS
      RF Lonnie ChisenhallLRF Brandon GuyerR
      C Yan GomesRC Yan GomesR
      CF Tyler NaquinLCF Tyler NaquinL

       

      Overview

      The lineup that helped bring Cleveland within one game of a World Series crown returns—with two notable exceptions: All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley is tentatively penciled in as the team's starting left fielder, and All-Star slugger Edwin Encarnacion replaces Mike Napoli at first base.

      Need we say more? I think not.

    Colorado Rockies

    10 of 31

      Nolan Arenado /
      Nolan Arenado /Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Charlie BlackmonLCF Charlie BlackmonL
      2B DJ LeMahieuR2B DJ LeMahieuR
      3B Nolan ArenadoR3B Nolan ArenadoR
      RF Carlos GonzalezLRF Carlos GonzalezL
      1B Ian DesmondR1B Ian DesmondR
      LF David DahlLLF David DahlL
      SS Trevor StoryRSS Trevor StoryR
      C Tony WoltersLC Tom MurphyR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      People might still be scratching their heads over Colorado's decision to sign Ian Desmond to play first base, a position he's never played before, but his right-handed bat is a terrific fit in the middle of a lineup that is consistently one of baseball's best. 

      Nolan Arenado has hit .291 with 83 home runs, 263 RBI and a .910 OPS over the past two seasons. Last year, Trevor Story broke Troy Tulowitkzi's NL record for home runs by a rookie shortstop, while D.J. LeMahieu led the senior circuit with a .348 batting average.

      This is a lineup without an obvious hole, one that could very well be MLB's most potent.

    Detroit Tigers

    11 of 31

      Miguel Cabrera /
      Miguel Cabrera /Duane Burleson/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Ian KinslerR2B Ian KinslerR
      RF J.D. MartinezRRF J.D. MartinezR
      1B Miguel CabreraR1B Miguel CabreraR
      DH Victor MartinezSDH Victor MartinezS
      LF Justin UptonRLF Justin UptonR
      3B Nick CastellanosR3B Nick CastellanosR
      CF Tyler CollinsLCF Mikie MahtookR
      C James McCannRC James McCannR
      SS Jose IglesiasRSS Jose IglesiasR

       

      Overview

      While rumors of Detroit actively trying to shed payroll continue to make the rounds, the Tigers' high-priced lineup remains relatively unchanged from last season. In fact, the only real change has been in center field, with Anthony Gose and Cameron Maybin replaced by a platoon of Tyler Collins, Mikie Mahtook and, perhaps, JaCoby Jones.

      Detroit's big stars might be another year older, but only a fool looks at this lineup and thinks it'll struggle to put runs on the board.

    Houston Astros

    12 of 31

      Carlos Beltran /
      Carlos Beltran /Bob Levey/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF George SpringerRCF George SpringerR
      2B Jose AltuveR2B Jose AltuveR
      SS Carlos CorreaRSS Carlos CorreaR
      DH Carlos BeltranSDH Carlos BeltranS
      C Brian McCannLC Evan GattisL
      3B Alex BregmanR3B Alex BregmanR
      RF Josh ReddickLRF Teoscar HernandezR
      1B Yulieski GurrielR1B Yulieski GurrielR
      LF Nori AokiLLF Jake MarisnickR

       

      Overview

      Few teams did more this offseason to bolster its lineup than the Astros. Whether it was trading pitching prospects Albert Abreu and Jorge Guzman to the New York Yankees for Brian McCann, claiming Nori Aoki on waivers from Seattle or signing free agents Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick, most of GM Jeff Luhnow's moves were geared to add more depth and balance.

      As a result, it's hard to find a real hole in Houston's lineup. When you consider that Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and, to an extent, George Springer, all still have room to grow, we could be looking at not one of the game's best lineups, but the best lineup in the game come season's end.

    Kansas City Royals

    13 of 31

      Jorge Soler /
      Jorge Soler /Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      SS Alcides EscobarRSS Alcides EscobarR
      3B Mike MoustakasL3B Mike MoustakasL
      CF Lorenzo CainRCF Lorenzo CainR
      1B Eric HosmerL1B Eric HosmerL
      C Salvador PerezRC Salvador PerezR
      LF Alex GordonLLF Alex GordonL
      RF Jorge SolerRRF Jorge SolerR
      DH Cheslor CuthbertRDH Cheslor CuthbertR
      2B Raul MondesiS2B Raul MondesiS

       

      Overview

      It's the last run in Kansas City with the team's current core—there's just no way the Royals can afford to re-sign Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, and Mike Moustakas, all of whom can become free agents at the end of the upcoming season.

      Much of the lineup that led the Royals to World Series glory in 2015 returns. While there's no way to replace the impact of a player like Ben Zobrist, the upside of players like Raul Mondesi and Jorge Soler offers hope that offensively at least, this group can replicate that team's success.

      Soler, in particular, has a chance to raise the lineup to another level as he gets his first taste of regular playing time with his athleticism and the pop in his bat. 

      “I would say so," GM Dayton Moore told the Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger when asked if Soler had more raw power than any player he's ever had in Kansas City. "Can you think of anybody else? This guy’s got more power. More raw power. He does.”

    Los Angeles Angels

    14 of 31

      Mike Trout /
      Mike Trout /Matt Brown/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      3B Yunel EscobarR3B Yunel EscobarR
      RF Kole CalhounLRF Kole CalhounL
      CF Mike TroutRCF Mike TroutR
      DH Albert PujolsRDH Albert PujolsR
      1B Luis ValbuenaL1B C.J. CronR
      2B Danny EspinosaS2B Danny EspinosaS
      LF Cameron MaybinRLF Cameron MaybinR
      SS Andrelton SimmonsRSS Andrelton SimmonsR
      C Martin MaldonadoRC Martin MaldonadoR

       

      Overview

      Give the Angels credit—they went out and plugged gaping holes at second base and in left field by trading for Danny Espinosa and Cameron Maybin, respectively. Neither one is a superstar, but the Angels didn't need studs—just competent hitters. They got that.

      Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal says that Albert Pujols' status as he recovers from offseason foot surgery has become a concern for the Angels, pointing to the team's recent signing of Luis Valbuena as an example of the club covering itself in case the future Hall of Fame inductee isn't ready on Opening Day.

      That's another solid, understated move by GM Billy Eppler, who might not be done adding to the lineup. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported earlier this month that the team has interest in free-agent catcher Matt Wieters.

      Whether the club ultimately adds Wieters or not, Los Angeles' offense seems well-equipped to leave the disappointment of 2016 in the past where it belongs. 

    Los Angeles Dodgers

    15 of 31

      Yasiel Puig /
      Yasiel Puig /Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Logan ForsytheR2B Logan ForsytheR
      SS Corey SeagerLSS Corey SeagerL
      3B Justin TurnerR3B Justin TurnerR
      1B Adrian GonzalezL1B Adrian GonzalezL
      C Yasmani GrandalRC Yasmani GrandalR
      CF Joc PedersonLCF Joc PedersonL
      RF Yasiel PuigRRF Yasiel PuigR
      LF Andrew TolesLLF Trayce ThompsonR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Just when it looked like the Dodgers were going to be stuck with a mediocre option at second base, Los Angeles went out and traded for Logan Forsythe, sending pitching prospect Jose De Leon to Tampa Bay.

      Forsythe didn't get much publicity with the Rays, but the versatile 30-year-old can hit for average, hit for power and plays a solid second base. More importantly, he brings some balance to the team's lineup, which was in need of another right-handed bat.

      If Yasiel Puig can get his act together, the Dodgers should have no trouble eclipsing last season's mediocre run total of 725, seventh-best in the NL.

    Miami Marlins

    16 of 31

      Giancarlo Stanton
      Giancarlo StantonMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Dee GordonL2B Dee GordonL
      3B Martin PradoR3B Martin PradoR
      CF Christian YelichLCF Christian YelichL
      RF Giancarlo StantonRRF Giancarlo StantonR
      LF Marcell OzunaRLF Marcell OzunaR
      1B Justin BourL1B Justin BourL
      C J.T. RealmutoRC J.T. RealmutoR
      SS Adeiny HechavarriaRSS Adeiny HechavarriaR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Miami has speed (Dee Gordon), guys who know how to hit (Martin Prado and Christian Yelich) and power (Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton), all the ingredients a team needs to send a productive lineup to the plate.

      What it lacks is consistency. Ozuna puts together stretches where he looks like an All-Star, but ultimately winds up with so-so numbers at the end of the season due to drastic drops in production that seem to come out of nowhere.

      Stanton, meanwhile, can't stay healthy. He's appeared in more than 140 games just twice since 2011, and was limited to only 119 last season. If he can stay healthy, the hulking slugger might finally put together the kind of MVP-caliber season most believe he's capable of delivering.

    Milwaukee Brewers

    17 of 31

      Ryan Braun /
      Ryan Braun /Norm Hall/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Jonathan VillarS2B Jonathan VillarS
      SS Orlando ArciaRSS Orlando ArciaR
      LF Ryan BraunRLF Ryan BraunR
      1B Eric ThamesL1B Eric ThamesL
      RF Domingo SantanaRRF Domingo SantanaR
      3B Travis ShawL3B Travis ShawL
      CF Keon BroxtonRCF Keon BroxtonR
      C Andrew SusacRC Andrew SusacR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Ryan Braun's continued presence in Milwaukee might not make sense for a rebuilding team, but it's anything but a bad thing for the team's lineup, which is light on hitters with a track record of success in the big leagues.

      If youngsters Orlando Arcia, Keon Broxton, Domingo Santana and Andrew Susac show in camp that they've learned to make the necessary adjustments to have sustained success, the Brewers lineup might be far more productive than most think it'll be in 2017.

    Minnesota Twins

    18 of 31

      Brian Dozier /
      Brian Dozier /Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Brian DozierR2B Brian DozierR
      SS Jorge PolancoSSS Jorge PolancoS
      1B Joe MauerL1B Joe MauerL
      3B Miguel SanoR3B Miguel SanoR
      RF Max KeplerLRF Max KeplerL
      DH Kennys VargasSDH Kennys VargasS
      C Jason CastroLC J.R. MurphyR
      CF Byron BuxtonRCF Byron BuxtonR
      LF Eddie RosarioLLF Robbie GrossmanR

       

      Overview

      With Logan Forsythe now in Los Angeles, Twins fans can rest easy knowing that Brian Dozier will remain atop the team's lineup—at least to start the season. But there are more questions about Minnesota's offense than there are answers.

      Can Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, and Miguel Sano take the next step in their development, inching closer to the hype that surrounded them as prospects? If so, that's a lineup to get excited about; a lineup that could do some damage.

      If not, the Twins would once again be a middle-of-the-road offense in the AL, one that added only Jason Castro, a superb defender behind the plate but a career .235 hitter at it, to the mix.

      That's not all that exciting.

    New York Mets

    19 of 31

      Jay Bruce /
      Jay Bruce /Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Curtis GrandersonLRF Curtis GrandersonL
      3B David WrightR3B David WrightR
      LF Yoenis CespedesRLF Yoenis CespedesR
      RF Jay BruceL2B Neil WalkerS
      2B Neil WalkerS1B Wilmer FloresR
      SS Asdrubal CabreraSSS Asdrubal CabreraS
      1B Lucas DudaLC Travis d'ArnaudR
      C Travis d'ArnaudRCF Juan LagaresR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      New York's glut of outfielders remains, and while the Mets would surely entertain overtures from another team for Jay Bruce at this point, it's going to take an injury elsewhere to generate any real interest in the slugger, who became expendable after Yoenis Cespedes re-signed this offseason.

      David Wright's balky back isn't going away, while Lucas Duda and Neil Walker are recovering from back issues of their own. Considering how violent a baseball swing is, and the stress it puts on a player's back, their ability to stay healthy is a significant concern for the Mets.

      That said, if they're able to stay on the field and return to their usual form, the Mets could have a sneakily productive lineup, one that can consistently put enough runs on the board to support one of the game's best rotations.

    New York Yankees

    20 of 31

      Gary Sanchez /
      Gary Sanchez /Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Jacoby EllsburyLCF Jacoby EllsburyL
      LF Brett GardnerLLF Brett GardnerL
      C Gary SanchezRC Gary SanchezR
      DH Matt HollidayRDH Matt HollidayR
      1B Greg BirdL1B Tyler AustinR
      RF Aaron JudgeRRF Aaron JudgeR
      SS Didi GregoriusLSS Didi GregoriusL
      3B Chase HeadleyS3B Chase HeadleyS
      2B Starlin CastroR2B Starlin CastroR

       

      Overview

      Murderer's Row it's not, but the Yankees are trotting out a lineup that has the potential to clear the fences far more often than it did a year ago.

      Full seasons from Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, and Aaron Judge will go a long way toward making that a reality, as will the addition of veteran Matt Holliday, who should rediscover his power stroke in the cozy confines of Yankee Stadium.

      To be sure, Bird, Judge, and Sanchez will have their struggles as most youngsters do. But all three have power that plays anywhere.

      If Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner can get on base consistently, and the 20-home run power that Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius flashed in 2016 is for real, the Yankees may once again have one of baseball's most productive lineups.

    Oakland Athletics

    21 of 31

      Ryon Healy /
      Ryon Healy /Brad Mangin/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Rajai DavisRCF Rajai DavisR
      C Stephen VogtLRF Jake SmolinskiR
      DH Ryon HealyRDH Ryon HealyR
      LF Khris DavisRLF Khris DavisR
      RF Matt JoyceLSS Marcus SemienR
      SS Marcus SemienR3B Trevor PlouffeR
      3B Trevor PlouffeR1B Mark CanhaR
      1B Yonder AlonsoLC Josh PhegleyR
      2B Jed LowrieS2B Jed LowrieS

       

      Overview

      After missing out on Edwin Encarnacion, a player Oakland executive vice president Billy Beane saw as an "anchor point" for the team's young talent, per Joe Stiglich of CSNBayArea.com, the lineup the A's currently have is the one they figure to take into Opening Day.

      Losing Danny Valencia as a free agent hurts—he was one of the team's more productive players in 2016. And there are still holes that need to be filled, particularly at first base and second base. But all is not lost.

      Rajai Davis gives the A's a legitimate leadoff hitter, while Ryon Healy, Khris Davis, and Marcus Semien provide plenty of thump in the middle of the order. Trevor Plouffe isn't an All-Star, but the veteran third baseman has been a solid contributor throughout his seven-year career.

      Oakland's lineup isn't going to scare opposing pitching staffs, but it's one that other teams can't take lightly, either.

    Philadelphia Phillies

    22 of 31

      Odubel Herrera
      Odubel HerreraMitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Cesar HernandezS2B Cesar HernandezS
      LF Howie KendrickRLF Howie KendrickR
      CF Odubel HerreraLCF Odubel HerreraL
      3B Maikel FrancoR3B Maikel FrancoR
      RF Michael SaundersLRF Aaron AltherrR
      1B Tommy JosephR1B Tommy JosephR
      C Cameron RuppRC Cameron RuppR
      SS Freddy GalvisRSS Freddy GalvisR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Adding veterans Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders will help give a Philadelphia lineup that scored a MLB-low 610 runs last season a much-needed boost, but 2017 is all about the continued development of the team's youngsters and figuring out who is truly part of the team's future foundation.

      Odubel Herrera has already cemented himself as a cornerstone piece, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez has made a strong case to be included in that conversation. Maikel Franco has the talent to be one of those players but needs to elevate his play as he enters his second full MLB season.

      Prospects such as Jorge Alfaro, Dylan Cozens and J.P. Crawford will factor into the team's lineup before too long. Alfaro and Crawford, specifically, could potentially break camp with the club if they show enough in spring training.

    Pittsburgh Pirates

    23 of 31

      Andrew McCutchen /
      Andrew McCutchen /Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Josh HarrisonR2B Josh HarrisonR
      1B Josh BellS1B Josh BellS
      CF Andrew McCutchenRCF Andrew McCutchenR
      LF Starling MarteRLF Starling MarteR
      RF Gregory PolancoLRF Gregory PolancoL
      3B Jung-Ho KangR3B Jung-Ho KangR
      C Francisco CervelliRC Francisco CervelliR
      SS Jordy MercerRSS Jordy MercerR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Two players will ultimately dictate just how productive Pittsburgh's lineup is in 2017: Jung-Ho Kang and Andrew McCutchen.

      Kang was limited to just 103 games last season due to injuries and has been dealing with off-field issues this offseason stemming from a DUI arrest in South Korea—his third since 2009, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

      McCutchen, meanwhile, struggled through a career-worst year but finished the season strong, lending creedence to the notion that he was playing hurt much of the time. He spent most of the offseason hearing his name bandied about in trade rumors that ultimately never went anywhere.

      If those two can put their offseason distractions behind them and stay healthy, Pittsburgh's lineup could once again be a force in the National League. If not, the Pirates will struggle to remain relevant in the playoff picture.

    San DIego Padres

    24 of 31

      Wil Myers /
      Wil Myers /Denis Poroy/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      LF Travis JankowskiLLF Travis JankowskiL
      CF Manuel MargotRCF Manuel MargotR
      1B Wil MyersR1B Wil MyersR
      3B Yangervis SolarteS3B Yangervis SolarteS
      RF Hunter RenfroeRRF Hunter RenfroeR
      2B Ryan SchimpfL2B Ryan SchimpfL
      C Austin HedgesRC Austin HedgesR
      SS Luis SardinasSSS Luis SardinasS
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      With all due respect to Yangervis Solarte, it's not a good thing when he's considered the closest example of a "sure thing" in a team's lineup. That said, the potential the rest of his teammates possess is a reason for excitement in San Diego.

      Travis Jankowski and Manuel Margot have a chance to be a dynamic pair of table-setters atop the lineup, while Wil Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Schimpf all have plenty of power. Myers, who struggled badly after making his first All-Star appearance last season, needs to figure out a way to put together a full season at the plate.

      If he can take the next step in his development, and some of his teammates show that they can handle big-league pitching, we might find out that the Padres are further along in their rebuilding process than many thought they might be.

    San Francisco Giants

    25 of 31

      Buster Posey /
      Buster Posey /Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Denard SpanL3B Eduardo NunezR
      1B Brandon BeltL1B Brandon BeltL
      C Buster PoseyRC Buster PoseyR
      RF Hunter PenceRRF Hunter PenceR
      SS Brandon CrawfordLSS Brandon CrawfordL
      3B Eduardo NunezRLF Mac WilliamsonR
      2B Joe PanikL2B Ehire AdrianzaR
      LF Jarrett ParkerLCF Gorkys HernandezR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      Injuries limited Hunter Pence to just 106 games in 2016, while a thumb injury might be behind Buster Posey having an un-Posey-like season. Having its two most important bats healthy should result in better...results.

      It'd be nice if Joe Panik returns to his All-Star form of 2015. Panik, who hit just .239 with a .695 OPS last season, seemed to be the victim of more bad luck than a faulty approach at the plate. He made more contact, didn't chase more pitches out of the zone, increased his walk rate and dropped his whiff rate.

      There are plenty of questions, especially in left field, where prospects Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson need to prove themselves and at third base, where Eduardo Nunez needs to show that his All-Star selection last year wasn't a fluke.

    Seattle Mariners

    26 of 31

      Robinson Cano /
      Robinson Cano /Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      LF Jarrod DysonLSS Jean SeguraR
      SS Jean SeguraR1B Danny ValenciaR
      2B Robinson CanoL2B Robinson CanoL
      DH Nelson CruzRDH Nelson CruzR
      3B Kyle SeagerL3B Kyle SeagerL
      C Mike ZuninoRC Mike ZuninoR
      1B Dan VogelbachLLF Guillermo HerediaR
      RF Mitch HanigerRRF Mitch HanigerR
      CF Leonys MartinLCF Leonys MartinR

       

      Overview

      Adding Jean Segura to an offense that was already one of baseball's most productive certainly isn't going to hurt Seattle's chances of ending its 15-year absence from the playoffs. You can make a case that, with Segura's arrival, the top of the Mariners' lineup is as potent as you'll find anywhere in MLB.

      There aren't many trios that are as impressive (or productive) as Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager, after all.

      But there are legitimate concerns about the bottom-half. Can Mike Zunino finally take the next step in his development and become a reliable run producer? What, if anything, will the unproven Mitch Haniger, Guillermo Heredia and Dan Vogelbach provide at the plate?

      If they turn out to be solid complimentary pieces, you have to like Seattle's chances of ending that playoff drought. If not, the struggle may very well continue.

    St. Louis Cardinals

    27 of 31

      Dexter Fowler /
      Dexter Fowler /Pool/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Dexter FowlerSCF Dexter FowlerS
      SS Aledmys DiazRSS Aledmys DiazR
      1B Matt CarpenterL1B Matt CarpenterL
      RF Stephen PiscottyRRF Stephen PiscottyR
      C Yadier MolinaRC Yadier MolinaR
      3B Jhonny PeraltaR3B Jhonny PeraltaR
      2B Kolten WongL2B Jedd GyorkoR
      LF Randal GrichukRLF Randal GrichukR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      The addition of Dexter Fowler does two things for St. Louis' lineup: It provides the Cardinals with a more traditional leadoff hitter than they've had in the past, and allows the team to take that untraditional leadoff bat—Matt Carpenter—and drop him down the order into more of a run-producing role.

      Fowler's arrival—and Matt Holliday's departure—also signals a shift from the homer-happy club of 2016 back to a more athletic, station-to-station attack. There's still plenty of power to go around, but the Cardinals won't be nearly as reliant on the long ball as they were last year.

      That's a good thing.

    Tampa Bay Rays

    28 of 31

      Wilson Ramos /
      Wilson Ramos /Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Nick FranklinS2B Nick FranklinS
      CF Kevin KiermaierLCF Kevin KiermaierL
      3B Evan LongoriaR3B Evan LongoriaR
      1B Brad MillerL1B Brad MillerL
      SS Matt DuffyRSS Matt DuffyR
      DH Corey DickersonLDH Corey DickersonL
      RF Steven SouzaRRF Steven SouzaR
      LF Colby RasmusLLF Jason CoatsR
      C Curt CasaliRC Curt CasaliR

       

      Overview

      No, Tampa Bay's lineup doesn't elicit images of the team's past glory, when Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena and Ben Zobrist routinely provided more than enough run support for a terrific pitching staff. 

      And there was more to like about the Rays offense before the team traded Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitching prospect Jose De Leon on Monday. But this is still a group of batters that could surprise people.

      Kevin Kiermaier, Longoria, and Brad Miller have the potential to put the Rays on the board early, while Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza, and Colby Rasmus provide significant pop in the bottom-half of the order.

      Wilson Ramos, who hit .307 with 22 home runs, 80 RBI and a .850 OPS for Washington last season, has the chance to tie it all together. Still recovering from a season-ending torn ACL, he won't be ready to contribute on Opening Day. But his Rays' debut might come shortly after that.

      "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team really from the beginning of May," Ramos told reporters on a mid-December conference call, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

    Texas Rangers

    29 of 31

      Adrian Beltre /
      Adrian Beltre /Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Carlos GomezRCF Carlos GomezR
      RF Shin-Soo ChooLRF Shin-Soo ChooL
      3B Adrian BeltreR3B Adrian BeltreR
      2B Rougned OdorL2B Rougned OdorL
      C Jonathan LucroyRC Jonathan LucroyR
      LF Nomar MazaraLLF Nomar MazaraL
      SS Elvis AndrusRSS Elvis AndrusR
      DH Joey GalloLDH Ryan RuaR
      1B Jurickson ProfarS1B Jurickson ProfarS

       

      Overview

      Carlos Beltran, Ian Desmond, and Mitch Moreland are gone and taken their combined 51 home runs and 175 RBI from last season with them. That's a significant chunk of lost production—and it's not yet clear how the Rangers, a team that is built to win now, plans on replacing it.

      After Rougned Odor and Jonathan Lucroy, there are some concerns with the lineup. Adrian Beltre is entering his age-38 season. Shin-Soo Choo has struggled in three years with the club. Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, and Jurickson Profar, while supremely talented, are still developing.

      Signing a free agent slugger like Chris Carter or former Ranger Mike Napoli makes sense. ESPN's Jim Bowden reports that remains a possibility, especially if one is willing to take a one-year deal similar to the pact Desmond signed with the team last season.

      The Rangers are going to contend whether they add another established bat to the lineup or not. But it's much easier to like their chances with Carter or Napoli part of the club.

    Toronto Blue Jays

    30 of 31

      Jose Bautista /
      Jose Bautista /Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      2B Devon TravisR2B Devon TravisR
      3B Josh DonaldsonR3B Josh DonaldsonR
      RF Jose BautistaRRF Jose BautistaR
      DH Kendrys MoralesSDH Kendrys MoralesS
      SS Troy TulowitzkiRSS Troy TulowitzkiR
      C Russell MartinRC Russell MartinR
      1B Justin SmoakS1B Steve PearceR
      LF Ezequiel CarreraLLF Melvin Upton Jr.R
      CF Kevin PillarRCF Kevin PillarR

       

      Overview

      A Toronto lineup without Edwin Encarnacion is weird enough. One without Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista? That might have caused Rogers Centre to implode without the help of explosives.

      The Blue Jays can breathe a bit easier with Bautista hitting behind perennial MVP candidate Josh Donaldson, while newcomers Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce are solid, albeit unspectacular, run producers.

      But there are still unanswered questions. Can Devon Travis stay healthy enough to be a competent table-setter? Does Troy Tulowitzki have more to offer, or is he just a non-descript .250 hitter at this stage of his career? Will a pair of fourth outfielders produce enough in a left-field platoon?

      Toronto's lineup isn't terrible by any means, and it has a chance to be highly productive.  But it still feels like one that's another move away from being complete.

       

    Washington Nationals

    31 of 31

      Bryce Harper and Trea Turner /
      Bryce Harper and Trea Turner /Harry How/Getty Images

      Projected Lineup 

      Vs. RHPBatsVs. LHPBats
      CF Adam EatonLCF Adam EatonL
      SS Trea TurnerRSS Trea TurnerR
      2B Daniel MurphyL2B Daniel MurphyL
      RF Bryce HarperLRF Bryce HarperL
      3B Anthony RendonR3B Anthony RendonR
      LF Jayson WerthRLF Jayson WerthR
      1B Ryan ZimmermanR1B Ryan ZimmermanR
      C Jose LobatonSC Derek NorrisR
      Pitcher Pitcher 

       

      Overview

      With on-base machines Adam Eaton and Trea Turner at the top of the lineup, Daniel Murphy, Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon figure to come to the plate with runners on base more often than not. That bodes well for the Nationals, a team that is desperate for a deep playoff run.

      But this isn't a lineup without concerns. Ryan Zimmerman was putrid in 2016, hitting .218 with a .642 OPS, while Harper mounted a weak defense of his 2015 NL MVP Award. The team also lost significant production behind the plate, with Jose Lobaton and Derek Norris trying to replace Wilson Ramos.

      If Harper can get himself back on track, however, there's no reason why the Nationals couldn't have baseball's best offense in 2017.

       

      Unless otherwise noted, all statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 