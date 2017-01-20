    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Table 2017 Week 19: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    Deportivo La Coruna fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against 10-man Las Palmas at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday evening, extending their La Liga unbeaten run to four matches in the process.

    Mateo Garcia opened the scoring early on after scoring his first La Liga goal for Las Palmas, and Florin Andone cancelled out the hosts' advantage before Aythami Artiles was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

    Week 19 promises to be a scorcher in La Liga, with leaders Real Madrid in danger of losing their place atop the summit after suffering back-to-back defeats over the past week, currently sitting one point clear at the perch.

    Manager Zinedine Zidane's side fell 2-1 at Sevilla in the league before surrendering to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and both Sevilla and Barcelona—second and third, respectively—will be hoping to capitalize.

    Read on for a recap of Friday's sole fixture from the Spanish top-flight as Las Palmas were held at home, complete with a glance at the latest La Liga standings.

    2016-17 La Liga Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1712414616+3040
    2Sevilla1812333822+1639
    3Barcelona1811524717+3038
    4Atletico Madrid1810443214+1834
    5Real Sociedad1810263025+532
    6Villarreal188732612+1431
    7Athletic Club188462219+328
    8Celta Vigo188372932-327
    9Eibar187562524+126
    10Las Palmas196762830-225
    11Espanyol185852225-323
    12Alaves185761518-322
    13Real Betis186392030-1021
    14Malaga185672631-521
    15Deportivo La Coruna194782429-519
    16Leganes184591329-1617
    17Valencia174492633-716
    18Sporting Gijon1833121937-1812
    19Granada1817101539-2410
    20Osasuna1816111738-219
    Recap

    Deportivo came to the Estadio de Gran Canaria having failed to win away from home this season, and with their hosts having yet to lose on home soil, the odds seemed stacked against the traveling party.

    The visitors seemed to be in for a long evening when Garcia's deflected volley from just inside the edge of the area found its way past Depor No. 1 Przemyslaw Tyton, and OptaJose noted it as a rather unique breakthrough:

    Las Palmas may have admitted to falling victim to complacency from there, and while the home side mounted a considerable advantage in possession from there, pressure on the away side's goal simmered.

    The two teams went in with one goal separating them at the break, although Las Palmas frontman Marko Livaja also had his share of chances to put manager Quique Setien's side further up before the interval.

    Las Palmas were ultimately made to pay for that profligacy in front of goal, too, when Emre Colak clipped through a sensational, looping through ball for Andone to pull the two teams level on the 69-minute mark.

    The hosts might have held some hope of re-establishing their goal advantage were it not for Artiles receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, shortening their ranks in central defence.

    Setien went about making changes to counteract his centre-back's dismissal, throwing on attackers Nabil El Zhar, Momo and Benito Ramirez del Toro in an attempt to reclaim the lead late on.

    It was a futile effort, though, as Las Palmas got Week 19 underway in slow fashion, taking a point to remain 10th in La Liga, while Deportivo will have been content with a share of the spoils to stay 15th, seven points off the bottom three.

