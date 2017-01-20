La Liga Table 2017 Week 19: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Deportivo La Coruna fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against 10-man Las Palmas at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday evening, extending their La Liga unbeaten run to four matches in the process.

Mateo Garcia opened the scoring early on after scoring his first La Liga goal for Las Palmas, and Florin Andone cancelled out the hosts' advantage before Aythami Artiles was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

Week 19 promises to be a scorcher in La Liga, with leaders Real Madrid in danger of losing their place atop the summit after suffering back-to-back defeats over the past week, currently sitting one point clear at the perch.

Manager Zinedine Zidane's side fell 2-1 at Sevilla in the league before surrendering to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and both Sevilla and Barcelona—second and third, respectively—will be hoping to capitalize.

Read on for a recap of Friday's sole fixture from the Spanish top-flight as Las Palmas were held at home, complete with a glance at the latest La Liga standings.

2016-17 La Liga Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 17 12 4 1 46 16 +30 40 2 Sevilla 18 12 3 3 38 22 +16 39 3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 +30 38 4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 +18 34 5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 +5 32 6 Villarreal 18 8 7 3 26 12 +14 31 7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 +3 28 8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 -3 27 9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 +1 26 10 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 11 Espanyol 18 5 8 5 22 25 -3 23 12 Alaves 18 5 7 6 15 18 -3 22 13 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 -10 21 14 Malaga 18 5 6 7 26 31 -5 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 -5 19 16 Leganes 18 4 5 9 13 29 -16 17 17 Valencia 17 4 4 9 26 33 -7 16 18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 19 Granada 18 1 7 10 15 39 -24 10 20 Osasuna 18 1 6 11 17 38 -21 9 Sky Sports

Recap

Deportivo came to the Estadio de Gran Canaria having failed to win away from home this season, and with their hosts having yet to lose on home soil, the odds seemed stacked against the traveling party.

The visitors seemed to be in for a long evening when Garcia's deflected volley from just inside the edge of the area found its way past Depor No. 1 Przemyslaw Tyton, and OptaJose noted it as a rather unique breakthrough:

Las Palmas may have admitted to falling victim to complacency from there, and while the home side mounted a considerable advantage in possession from there, pressure on the away side's goal simmered.

The two teams went in with one goal separating them at the break, although Las Palmas frontman Marko Livaja also had his share of chances to put manager Quique Setien's side further up before the interval.

Las Palmas were ultimately made to pay for that profligacy in front of goal, too, when Emre Colak clipped through a sensational, looping through ball for Andone to pull the two teams level on the 69-minute mark.

The hosts might have held some hope of re-establishing their goal advantage were it not for Artiles receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, shortening their ranks in central defence.

Setien went about making changes to counteract his centre-back's dismissal, throwing on attackers Nabil El Zhar, Momo and Benito Ramirez del Toro in an attempt to reclaim the lead late on.

It was a futile effort, though, as Las Palmas got Week 19 underway in slow fashion, taking a point to remain 10th in La Liga, while Deportivo will have been content with a share of the spoils to stay 15th, seven points off the bottom three.