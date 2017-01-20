NFL Draft 2017: Analyzing 1st-Round Mock Projections After Bowl Games

Corey Davis is one of the draft's must-watch players right now. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown posting a controversial Facebook Live video have combined to drown out talk about the upcoming draft.

For shame, too, with the class fully rounded out and prospects on the way to the Senior Bowl. The draft roadmap starts there, then weaves through various workouts and to the biggest event, the NFL Scouting Combine. From there, interviews and individual workouts before the big day.

The majority of fans should already have their maps out charting the course, seeing as four teams remain standing in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. It's worth keeping up every step of the way because this class is tough to dissect at certain spots, primarily defensive back.

To help in this regard, let's take a look at an updated mock draft based on team need and prospect value.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

5. Tennessee Titans (from LA): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis is a good example of why fans can't afford to fully ignore the draft process right now.

Davis, not Mike Williams, John Ross or someone else, looks like the best at his position this year. Smaller program or not, Davis comes with great size and an ability to make plays after the catch.

NFL.com's Chris Trapasso summed up Davis well:

Years of high-end production paint a quality picture, too:

YEAR REC YDS TD 2016 97 1,500 19 2015 90 1,436 12 2014 78 1,408 15 ESPN.com

Teams in need can't afford to pass on a potential No. 1 wideout like Davis. Look at the Tennessee Titans, a team without a 1,000-yard receiver last year despite great play from Marcus Mariota under center.

Add Davis to the mix on the boundary, and guys like Tajae Sharpe and Delanie Walker have more room to work, which on paper keeps the offense moving more efficiently and perhaps helps Mariota stay healthy.

Granted, Davis will need a strong path to the draft to keep this slotting. But he's holding one big head start before the playoffs even conclude.

10. Buffalo Bills: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Jamal Adams looks like one of the draft's top defenders. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU's Jamal Adams is one of the many reasons this draft class confuses when it comes to the defensive secondary.

Adams looks like a top-10 pick most years. But sprinkle in guys like Malik Hooker, Jabrill Peppers, Marshon Lattimore and Marlon Humphrey, if not more, and intrigue clouds the picture. If teams don't throw a curveball and draft one guy unexpectedly over the other, they might outright wait to address the position because they know talent will fall to the second round.

Still, players like Adams don't come around often. At 6'1" and 213 pounds, Adams is an enforcer near the line of scrimmage who can shut down the rush, run with anyone from the slot and make sideline-to-sideline plays.

Or, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller put it, a carbon copy of one of the NFL's best:

The Buffalo Bills aren't really in a position to pass on a prospect like Adams. New head coach Sean McDermott needs a tone-setter out of the gates on at least one side of the football.

Adams does this and much more. He boosts a unit that coughed up 133.1 rushing yards per game last year and reinforces a positional group featuring Aaron Williams, a guy who hasn't been able to stay on the field (he's played 10 games over the past two years).

He won't turn the Bills around overnight, but Adams is one heck of a way to start.

17. Washington Redskins: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

By the time the draft rolls around, Stanford's Solomon Thomas might be a top-10 pick, if not higher.

High praise, but versatile defensive linemen who can rush the passer from multiple spots in various fronts have insane value at the professional level.

This hypes Thomas in a way other details couldn't, but think versatility in the same vein as Geno Atkins or Aaron Donald.

Thomas' disruptive play at the collegiate level had CBSSports.com's Rob Rang comparing Thomas to Donald recently: "Comparing anyone to a disruptive presence like Donald (a legitimate Defensive MVP candidate, in my opinion) seems like hyperbole, but it is hard not to see the resemblance to the 6'1", 285-pounder given their similar initial burst, functional power, advanced use of hands and nonstop hustle."

Now imagine Thomas along the front seven with the Washington Redskins.

Washington tallied 38 sacks last year, with Trent Murphy going for nine and Ryan Kerrigan 11. Solid, but hardly enough in an NFC East featuring Dak Prescott, Eli Manning and Carson Wentz.

Versatile help in the form of Thomas couldn't hurt, not after Washington ranked 24th or worse against the rush (119.8) and pass (258.1) despite the sack numbers. Other areas of need exist, but Thomas is the kind of prospect who has a positive ripple effect on an entire unit.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.