    NFL Draft 2017: Analyzing 1st-Round Mock Projections After Bowl Games

    Corey Davis is one of the draft's must-watch players right now.
    Corey Davis is one of the draft's must-watch players right now.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    The NFL playoffs and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown posting a controversial Facebook Live video have combined to drown out talk about the upcoming draft.

    For shame, too, with the class fully rounded out and prospects on the way to the Senior Bowl. The draft roadmap starts there, then weaves through various workouts and to the biggest event, the NFL Scouting Combine. From there, interviews and individual workouts before the big day.

    The majority of fans should already have their maps out charting the course, seeing as four teams remain standing in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. It's worth keeping up every step of the way because this class is tough to dissect at certain spots, primarily defensive back.

    To help in this regard, let's take a look at an updated mock draft based on team need and prospect value.

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    5Tennessee Titans (from LA)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7San Diego ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)John Ross, WR, Washington
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Pittsburgh SteelersO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    30Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    31Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

     

    5. Tennessee Titans (from LA): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

    Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis is a good example of why fans can't afford to fully ignore the draft process right now. 

    Davis, not Mike Williams, John Ross or someone else, looks like the best at his position this year. Smaller program or not, Davis comes with great size and an ability to make plays after the catch.

    NFL.com's Chris Trapasso summed up Davis well:

    Years of high-end production paint a quality picture, too:

    YEARRECYDSTD
    2016971,50019
    2015901,43612
    2014781,40815
    ESPN.com

    Teams in need can't afford to pass on a potential No. 1 wideout like Davis. Look at the Tennessee Titans, a team without a 1,000-yard receiver last year despite great play from Marcus Mariota under center.

    Add Davis to the mix on the boundary, and guys like Tajae Sharpe and Delanie Walker have more room to work, which on paper keeps the offense moving more efficiently and perhaps helps Mariota stay healthy.

    Granted, Davis will need a strong path to the draft to keep this slotting. But he's holding one big head start before the playoffs even conclude.

     

    10. Buffalo Bills: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

    Jamal Adams looks like one of the draft's top defenders.
    Jamal Adams looks like one of the draft's top defenders.Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    LSU's Jamal Adams is one of the many reasons this draft class confuses when it comes to the defensive secondary.

    Adams looks like a top-10 pick most years. But sprinkle in guys like Malik Hooker, Jabrill Peppers, Marshon Lattimore and Marlon Humphrey, if not more, and intrigue clouds the picture. If teams don't throw a curveball and draft one guy unexpectedly over the other, they might outright wait to address the position because they know talent will fall to the second round.

    Still, players like Adams don't come around often. At 6'1" and 213 pounds, Adams is an enforcer near the line of scrimmage who can shut down the rush, run with anyone from the slot and make sideline-to-sideline plays.

    Or, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller put it, a carbon copy of one of the NFL's best:

    The Buffalo Bills aren't really in a position to pass on a prospect like Adams. New head coach Sean McDermott needs a tone-setter out of the gates on at least one side of the football.

    Adams does this and much more. He boosts a unit that coughed up 133.1 rushing yards per game last year and reinforces a positional group featuring Aaron Williams, a guy who hasn't been able to stay on the field (he's played 10 games over the past two years).

    He won't turn the Bills around overnight, but Adams is one heck of a way to start.

     

    17. Washington Redskins: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

    By the time the draft rolls around, Stanford's Solomon Thomas might be a top-10 pick, if not higher.

    High praise, but versatile defensive linemen who can rush the passer from multiple spots in various fronts have insane value at the professional level.

    This hypes Thomas in a way other details couldn't, but think versatility in the same vein as Geno Atkins or Aaron Donald.

    Thomas' disruptive play at the collegiate level had CBSSports.com's Rob Rang comparing Thomas to Donald recently: "Comparing anyone to a disruptive presence like Donald (a legitimate Defensive MVP candidate, in my opinion) seems like hyperbole, but it is hard not to see the resemblance to the 6'1", 285-pounder given their similar initial burst, functional power, advanced use of hands and nonstop hustle."

    Now imagine Thomas along the front seven with the Washington Redskins.

    Washington tallied 38 sacks last year, with Trent Murphy going for nine and Ryan Kerrigan 11. Solid, but hardly enough in an NFC East featuring Dak Prescott, Eli Manning and Carson Wentz.

    Versatile help in the form of Thomas couldn't hurt, not after Washington ranked 24th or worse against the rush (119.8) and pass (258.1) despite the sack numbers. Other areas of need exist, but Thomas is the kind of prospect who has a positive ripple effect on an entire unit.

       

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus

