Liverpool vs. Swansea City: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Quotes

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Roberto Firmino does not need Philippe Coutinho alongside him to thrive at Anfield.

Klopp responded to questioning in his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Swansea City, commenting Firmino hadn't missed his Brazilian compatriot while Coutinho was injured, per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville

I don’t think so. We have a few players who play every time. Roberto had a few moments where he didn’t score or lost the ball. He is in good shape and hopefully he can start scoring again. He doesn’t depend on another player. When Phil is at his best, the whole team is better and benefits.

Firmino scored only once during Coutinho's seven-match absence and did not register a single assist, though he was able to help the Reds win four Premier League games in that time.

Klopp also offered the latest on the playmaker as he works his way back to fitness, per Liverpool's official Twitter feed:

Klopp on Coutinho: "I was happy to give him 65 minutes v @Only1Argyle. It's good to get rhythm. He's very important for us."#LIVSWA pic.twitter.com/vCGoBEKN4v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2017

The German was also quizzed on his thoughts on Marco van Basten's controversial suggestion to scrap the offside rule.

Dutch legend Van Basten, now a technical director at FIFA, made a number of proposals, per Berries Bossmann of German outlet Sport Bild (h/t Sky Sports). Klopp offered a quick-witted response, according to the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

Klopp on potentially scrapping offside rule: "I thought most of teams we've played against this season haven't had the offside rule!" #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 20, 2017

Per Prenderville, he added: "Was it a real idea? He can invent another game, that’s not a problem to play something else. This game doesn’t need rule changes."

Meanwhile, the Reds are still waiting for clarification on Joel Matip's situation from FIFA—Cameroon believe the defender should be ineligible to play for Liverpool while the Africa Cup of Nations is ongoing having turned down a call-up.

Per Prenderville, Klopp said: "There is no update. FIFA mentioned to us today that it will be D-day. It is difficult because we are in a moment with a lot of fixtures and not as much training. I have to concentrate on other things—but I am informed and there is no news."

Looking ahead to Saturday's clash with Swansea at Anfield, the manager gave the latest fitness updates on Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Clyne:

Klopp: "Clyney and Hendo should be back team training today. Clyney has had 2 running sessions. Hendo should be okay too." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 20, 2017

He also believes Swansea will be a different prospect under new boss Paul Clement and noted the importance of the clash to both sides:

Klopp on Clement's impact at Swansea: "I've never seen such improvement in such a short time." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 20, 2017

Klopp: "For both teams this game is very important. It's only finals now. Swansea playing to stay in the league. Really intense." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 20, 2017

The Swans have lost 2-0 and 4-0 in Clement's first two games in charge, though had they taken their chances against Arsenal in their last match it could have been a different story before the Gunners put the game to bed.

Liverpool are seven points behind Chelsea after drawing their last two matches, so it's imperative the Reds get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Their task will undoubtedly be made easier if Henderson, Clyne and Coutinho are able to feature, but if Matip is absent the hosts will be vulnerable at the back.