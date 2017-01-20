Manchester United Transfer News: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Memphis Depay Latest

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger could reportedly be the next player to leave Old Trafford as "talks are ongoing" with a number of suitors in the United States' Major League Soccer.

According to James Ducker in the Telegraph, United manager Jose Mourinho would be open to Schweinsteiger, 32, remaining at the cub until the end of the season, but there are a number of clubs in the U.S. and elsewhere interested in signing him.

The former Germany international has been sidelined by Mourinho for much of the 2016-17 campaign so far, making only substitute appearances in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera have been United's starting duo in central midfield in the main, alongside Paul Pogba, with Marouane Fellaini Mourinho's preferred alternative.

Despite the recent departure of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton it seems unlikely that Schweinsteiger will be granted more playing time should he stay at United for the second half of the season—barring a major injury crisis.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him leave the Manchester club and a switch to MLS could be ideal for the former Bayern Munich man.

Schweinsteiger still has the technical quality to thrive in MLS, but the sharpness that once made him such a valuable player is on the wane as he nears the end of his career.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay is seemingly on the verge of completing his move from United to French side Lyon.

Ducker explained the details of his mooted move on Wednesday:

#MUFC have agreed a buyback option on Depay as well as a sell on clause with Lyon, who will pay about £16m rising to £21.7m with add ons — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 18, 2017

And Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas expects the deal to be completed in the next 48 hours, per RMC Sport (h/t PA Sport, via ESPN FC).

"It was a dream, because he corresponds exactly with the player we were looking for. In addition, he has a certain panache," said Aulas.

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio is hopeful of fielding Memphis, 22, in Sunday's clash with Marseille, per Get French Football News:

Bruno Génésio: "Memphis Depay can make the difference with his pace & technical ability, it could be a real plus for the team." — Get French Football (@GFFN) January 20, 2017

Dutchman Memphis moved to United in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven for £31 million after an eye-catching season in the Eredivisie.

He failed to live up to his potential, though, and he has played just 20 minutes in the Premier League under Mourinho in 2016-17.