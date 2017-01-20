Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola Meeting Amid Rumours

Sergio Aguero held "late-night talks" with Pep Guardiola on Thursday regarding his future amid reports Manchester City are prepared to entertain offers for the striker.

According to the MailOnline's Jack Gaughan, Guardiola met with Aguero and his agent at a restaurant in Deansgate, Manchester, in the wake of Gabriel Jesus' £27 million arrival at City.

Per Duncan Castles' exclusive for Yahoo Sports, the Citizens are willing to listen to offers for him because of concerns he does not suit Guardiola's tactical demands as well as his injury and disciplinary records.

The 28-year-old has been as prolific as ever this season with 18 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, but he has missed seven matches through suspension for elbowing West Ham United's Winston Reid and a poor challenge on Chelsea's David Luiz.

Guardiola also dropped him to the bench for City's clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou—a decision that proved controversial as the Sky Blues lost 4-0.

While he's yet to miss any games through injury this season, since the 2012-13 campaign injuries have kept him out for a total of 44 matches, according to Transfermarkt. Castles noted he has averaged only 26 Premier League starts per year in his six years at City.

Per Castles, in light of the concerns and the wages paid to Aguero, the club have made "a calculated decision to float Aguero on the transfer market with a view to a summer sale."

For the remainder of the season at least he'll face competition from Jesus for game time, and the Brazilian's versatility and work rate from the front could help him in that regard.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the game, and City are hoping he can prove to be a long-term replacement for Aguero.

He undoubtedly possesses great potential—as does fellow City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho—and the concerns regarding the Argentinian are valid, but letting him go is a gamble.

The striker is one of the best in world football and his record of 154 goals in 231 games is not easily replaced, even for a club of City's resources.

Guardiola has shown a willingness to part with big names in the past, however—just ask Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o—so he may be prepared to do the same with Aguero if he does not suit his plans at the Etihad Stadium.