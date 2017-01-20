Australian Open 2017: Friday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

Andy Murray continued his march through the 2017 Australian Open on Friday as he dispatched Sam Querrey in straight sets.

Fellow No. 1-seed Angelique Kerber did the same against Kristyna Pliskova, while Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Garbine Muguruza also won their third-round matches in Melbourne.

Roger Federer thrashed Tomas Berdych in straight sets, while Dan Evans continued his impressive run by beating local favourite Bernard Tomic.

Here's a selection of the key results from Friday's action, and read on for a closer look at how some of the top matches played out:

Australian Open 2017: Selected Friday Results Men's Singles Results (1) Andy Murray bt. (31) Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 (17) Roger Federer bt. (10) Tomas Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 (5) Kei Nishikori bt. Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 (4) Stan Wawrinka bt. Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7) (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. (23) Jack Sock 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3 Dan Evans bt. (27) Bernard Tomic 7-5, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) Women's Singles Results (1) Angelique Kerber bt. Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-4 (7) Garbine Muguruza bt. (32) Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-2 (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (11) Elina Svitolina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova bt. Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 5-7, 9-7 AusOpen.com

Friday Review

After Novak Djokovic's shock exit at the hands of Denis Istomin on Thursday, Murray will have been eager to avoid a similar fate when he played Querrey, who has experience of causing upsets himself—he knocked the Djoker out of Wimbledon last year.

The Scot dealt with windy conditions in the Hisense Arena admirably—according to the ATP World Tour, he still managed to hit 40 winners over the course of the match.

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Querrey made a strong start to the match and came close to breaking Murray midway through the opening set, but after surviving that, the world No. 1 came on strong, and there was little question of him surrendering his position.

Per the Guardian's Kevin Mitchell, he said: "It was obviously a tough match. Especially in the first set, key moment at 3-4 when I managed to break, and I had the momentum after that. I felt better and better as I went, little bit sore, but I was moving well at the end, which is a positive."

Wawrinka was the next highest seed involved in the men's draw on Friday, and after a brief scare at the hands of Viktor Troicki in which he lost the first set, he battled back to win in four without significant difficulty.

Evans needed only three to get past Tomic, but it required a monumental effort to get past the Australian, who fired off 20 aces, according to the Open's official website.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The pair shared five breaks of serve in the first set, with a pair of unforced errors from Tomic swinging it in Evans' favour to send him 6-5 up.

There was nothing to separate the pair in the second as Tomic fought back from 5-3 down to force a tiebreaker, but with some outstanding work at the net, Evans quickly came out on top—just as he did so after an equally tight third set.

For the first time in this year's tournament, defending champion Kerber was able to win in just two sets, and she did so with a confidence that appeared to have eluded her in her opening matches—she raced to a bagel in the first set in just 20 minutes and was wrapped up inside an hour.

Svetlana Kuznetsova had a more difficult time against former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic in a hard-fought contest with breaks galore—15 to be exact—that took three hours and 36 minutes.

The Russian will face compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round after she upset 11th-seed Elina Svitolina in three sets.

After coming out on top in a hectic first set with Anastasija Sevastova, Muguruza produced a far more assured performance in the second to secure her place in the next round. She will face Sorana Cirstea next.