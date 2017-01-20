Asier Illarramendi Suggests Lionel Messi Deserved Red Card in Sociedad-Barcelona

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Asier Illarramendi Suggests Lionel Messi Deserved Red Card in Sociedad-Barcelona
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
871
Reads
3
Comments

Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi believes Lionel Messi should have been sent off in their 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona on Thursday. 

The Argentinian received a yellow card for time wasting in the first half at the Anoeta Stadium but escaped a second for obstructing the midfielder as he attempted to take a quick free-kick. Per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, Illarramendi said:

The offside against [David] Zurutuza is not offside and Messi...that's always been a yellow-card offense.

If he'd been wearing another shirt he would have been sent off. But whatever, we have to pick ourselves up.

The win was Barca's first at Sociedad in a decade.

More to follow...

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Barcelona Newsletter

FC Barcelona

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.