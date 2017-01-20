Asier Illarramendi Suggests Lionel Messi Deserved Red Card in Sociedad-Barcelona

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi believes Lionel Messi should have been sent off in their 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona on Thursday.

The Argentinian received a yellow card for time wasting in the first half at the Anoeta Stadium but escaped a second for obstructing the midfielder as he attempted to take a quick free-kick. Per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, Illarramendi said:

The offside against [David] Zurutuza is not offside and Messi...that's always been a yellow-card offense. If he'd been wearing another shirt he would have been sent off. But whatever, we have to pick ourselves up.

The win was Barca's first at Sociedad in a decade.

