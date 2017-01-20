Michael Bisping Injury: Updates on UFC Champion's Recovery from Knee Surgery

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is set to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out of action until May. 

He told John Pollock of Fight Network's MMA Report (h/t Fox Sports' Damon Martin):

I actually found out just recently I’ve got to have a knee surgery. Nothing major, just a clean up. I’ve got a slightly torn meniscus, a couple other things going on in there so I’ve got to get that knee surgery taken care of. We scheduled that and I should be having that in the next couple of weeks.

Get that taken care of and I’ll probably be defending the belt around May, something like that I would guess.

Following his defeat of Chris Weidman, Yoel Romero is expected to be Bisping's next opponent in the Octagon as the Englishman bids to defend his title. Indeed, Romero is determined to get his shot at the belt when Bisping returns:

