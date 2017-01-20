Packers vs. Falcons Betting Props: 2017 NFC Championship Game Odds

When the Green Bay Packers (12-6) visited the Atlanta Falcons (12-5) in Week 8 of the regular season, Aaron Rodgers showed glimpses of what he has done the last couple of months in leading the road team to an eight-game winning streak.

But, ultimately, it was the home team led by NFL MVP favorite Matt Ryan that prevailed 33-32 yet did not cover the spread as a three-point favorite, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

This time, the Falcons are listed as slightly bigger favorites for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, and a lot of that has to do with the current injury situation for the Packers, who will need another strong start to hang in there in the rematch at the Georgia Dome.

The highest-scoring quarter in the first meeting was the second, when Green Bay outscored Atlanta 17-9 and headed into halftime with a 24-19 lead. A wager on the second being the highest-scoring quarter again on the game's NFL betting props is +160 (bet $100 to win $160) as the favorite of the four on the betting board.

The first half is also a -120 favorite (bet $120 to win $100) to be the highest-scoring half, with the second half (plus overtime) worth +100. Last Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys saw more points scored in the first half, as did the first two quarters of last Saturday’s game between the Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

If you think the NFC Championship Game might go to overtime, betting “yes” on overtime may be worthwhile at a nice payout of +800 with “no” at -1250.

Other interesting props involving the playoff game with the highest opening over/under total ever include over/under 7.5 touchdowns scored, with the under a slight favorite at -130. Going over 7.5 touchdowns is +110, and the first meeting saw eight scored along with three field goals.

Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant started the scoring with a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter, and the odds of the first score of this game being a field goal or safety is +180 with a touchdown a solid favorite at -220. A safety scored anytime is +700.