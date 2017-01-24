Bad Boys: Sports Stars Who Are Habitual Line Steppers

11 of 11

Volatile and volcanic are two appropriate adjectives to describe Nick Kyrgios, 21, the Australian who is blessed with enormous talent but is frequently his own worst enemy.

In October 2016, he tanked a Shangai Masters match against Mischa Zverev because he didn’t feel like playing and later said in an interview: “I don’t owe them [the fans] anything.”

The ATP fined him $16,500 after the match, then added another $25,000 and suspended him from playing until January 15.

In this year’s Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, Kyrgios blew a two-set lead on January 18 against Andreas Seppi.

And as his game went south, so did his attitude.

Per Michael Chammas of the Sydney Morning Herald, Kyrgios yelled at his box throughout the last three sets, blaming his supporters (including his coach and brother) for not properly prepping him for the match.

“I didn’t sign up for this sh-t,” he yelled at one point, and by the time he had given up his two-set lead, the Aussie crowd had largely turned on him and booed him off the court.

After the match, tennis commentator John McEnroe accused Kyrgios of giving up on the match and called him a “black eye to the sport.”

Ironic that the former bad boy of tennis would make that statement, but given Kyrgios' history of stepping over the line, the truth cannot be denied.