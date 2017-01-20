The Bettor's Guide to NFL Conference Championships

The Bettor's Guide to NFL Conference Championships
John Bazemore/Associated Press
The Seattle Seahawks did look horrible on the road, as we expected last week, but we were hung up on the other, close lines in the divisional round. Hopefully this week, with just two conference championship games to go before the Super Bowl, we'll bat a perfect 1.000.

As always, our picks against the spread come via Odds Shark, which has more than a dozen live lines from books stretching from Las Vegas to online. Recent trends come from TeamRankings.com, which provide several situations to isolate teams in, dating back to the 2003 regular season.

Join us, as we attempt to close the season strong after a Packers last second field goal, a Chiefs missed two-point conversion and a late cover by the Patriots hurt us last weekend.

Record ATS total: 110-129-3

Record ATS last week: 1-3

