Top College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing the 2017 NCAA Tournament

1 of 13

Al Goldis/Associated Press

A number of teams with high-class pedigrees have struggled this season, putting them in danger of not reaching the NCAA tournament. Some of them will pick up their game and get to the Big Dance, but some won't.

We selected the dozen high-profile programs that have the most to worry about regarding their postseason destination.

First, we identified the status of the school's basketball program as either Medium, High or Elite, which is a somewhat subjective exercise. Then we assessed the team's chances of landing an NCAA tournament berth this season as either Poor, Moderate or Good.

The RPI of each team in jeopardy is provided as a point of reference, although it is not the only metric used by the tournament selection committee. “The common metrics most of us use are KenPom, Sagarin, LRMC, BPI, KPI,” committee chairman Joe Castiglione said last March, according to the New York Times' Marc Tracy.

In case you are wondering what that short-hand collection of initials means, KenPom is KenPom.com, which is Ken Pomeroy's ratings; Sagarin is Jeff Sagarin, whose rankings appear in USA Today; LRMC is Logisitic Regression/Markov Chain; BPI is ESPN's power index; and KPI is a ranking by Michigan State assistant athletic director Kevin Pauga.

Tennessee, BYU and San Diego State barely missed inclusion. All three are in danger of not reaching the NCAA tournament, but they did not meet our standards to be considered one of the nation's top basketball programs.

The teams in this slide show are listed in ascending order of the program's status.

(Statistics and records include games through Jan. 25. The source for the RPI rankings is NCAA.com. Source for teams' NCAA tournament history is ESPN college basketball history. Source for RPI rankings of the teams' opponents is ESPN.com. Source for teams' AP poll history is Collegepollarchive.com. Source for teams' basketball history is sports-reference.com)