Jamie Collins Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Browns

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins is a pending free agent after a season that saw the New England Patriots deal him just before Week 9.

Browns, Collins Are Working Toward an Extension

Thursday, Jan. 19

On Thursday, though, sources told CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora that the Browns have made significant progress on an extension to keep Collins in Cleveland. The two sides could finalize a deal by this weekend.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot later confirmed La Canfora's report.

Collins completed his fourth season in surprising fashion after the Pats traded him to Cleveland, but he was still able to produce.

In eight games with the Browns, the 27-year-old recorded 69 total tackles, which ranked second on the team (although he played just half a season in Cleveland), and two sacks.

Collins was coming one of his finest seasons as a professional in 2015 with the Patriots, as he recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks in just 12 games, which earned him his first selection to the Pro Bowl.

But with his rookie contract expiring at the end of the 2016 season, it was rumored that Collins was going to ask for "Von Miller money," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Prior to the 2016 season, Miller had signed a six-year, $114.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos, via Spotrac.

It could have been a large reason why the Patriots traded him halfway through 2016.

Even though the Browns are coming off a 1-15 season, it looks as though they have come up with an offer that will keep Collins in Cleveland. Considering the state of the team, it must be an impressive sum in order to keep such a talent on such a struggling franchise.

