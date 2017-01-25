Updated Player of the Year Rankings for College Basketball in 2016-17

1 of 11

David Purdy/Getty Images

We're almost seven weeks from the start of the NCAA tournament, which means we're getting down to the nitty-gritty as to which teams will get themselves in position to win it all. And a key to national title contention is having someone on the roster that's worthy of National Player of the Year honors.

Just like the possible team contenders, the pool of POY candidates is also starting to thin. Creighton's lofty goals took a major hit last week when senior point guard Maurice Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury, the same injury that befell Indiana sophomore wing OG Anunoby. Meanwhile, Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks is dealing with another injury to the foot that delayed the start of his 2016-17 season. His absence was a factor in two Ducks losses before the team ran off what's now 16 consecutive wins.

And another loss for Duke—this one at home, to in-state rival North Carolina State on Monday—has the perennial title-contending Blue Devils reeling. That affects their top players' chances of being named the best.

A lot can still happen before the Naismith and Wooden awards are handed out, but as of now, these are the 10 players who are in best position to get a nod (or an All-American team spot, at the very least).