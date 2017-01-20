US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Thursday Results and Updated Schedule

While the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are still a couple of years away, some of the United States' best figure skaters took the ice Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, with the hope of winning one of the sport's biggest competitions.
The pairs short program and women's short program took center stage at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc shined in the pairs competition, while Karen Chen stole the show in the women's short program with a record-setting performance.
Here is a look at the full results, as well as a breakdown of the action. The updated schedule is courtesy of NBC Sports.
Pairs Short Program
Cain and LeDuc set the tone in Thursday's pairs short program with a score of 69.33. The full results are courtesy of USFigureSkating.org:
|Place
|Start
|Pair
|Score
|1
|5
|Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc
|69.33
|2
|2
|Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier
|65.39
|3
|8
|Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Nathan Bartholomay
|65.04
|4
|11
|Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran
|64.29
|5
|12
|Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea
|61.80
|6
|9
|Erika Smith and AJ Reiss
|59.30
|7
|7
|Jessica Pfund and Joshua Santillan
|58.05
|8
|1
|Chelsea Liu and Brian Johnson
|57.02
|9
|4
|Alexandria Shaughnessy and James Morgan
|48.64
|10
|10
|Cali Fujimoto and Nicholas Barsi-Rhyne
|44.84
|11
|3
|Joy Weinberg and Maximiliano Fernandez
|42.71
|Withdrew
|--
|Jacquelyn Green and Rique Newby-Estrella
|--
Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports called Thursday's results a big surprise, which is less a comment on the ability of Cain and LeDuc and more a testament to the loaded field they squared off against.
Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea are the defending champions, while Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier are two-time Skate America silver medalists. What's more, Marissa Castelli and Nathan Bartholomay were 2014 Olympians, although they have different partners than they did at the 2014 Games.
However, it was Cain and LeDuc who turned in a nearly flawless performance and established a lead of 3.96 points over second-place Denney and Frazier. Zaccardi said this is Cain and LeDuc's first year skating together, which makes the performance all the more impressive.
While Denney and Frazier are still well within striking distance in second place, Denney had issues on some of her landings. Zaccardi noted she underwent knee surgery in 2015 and had her leg wrapped on Thursday.
Denny and Frazier are close, but Cain and LeDuc are solidly ahead of the defending champions at this point. Zaccardi wrote that "Kayne fell hard on their throw triple Lutz," which ended any chance of matching the clean outing from the leaders.
Women's Short Program
Chen turned in an incredible performance of 72.82 points to lead the way over Mirai Nagasu by .87 of a point. The full results are courtesy of USFigureSkating.org:
|Place
|Start
|Skater
|Score
|1
|6
|Karen Chen
|72.82
|2
|18
|Mirai Nagasu
|71.95
|3
|10
|Ashley Wagner
|70.94
|4
|4
|Tessa Hong
|65.02
|5
|13
|Gracie Gold
|64.85
|6
|9
|Mariah Bell
|63.33
|7
|2
|Caroline Zhang
|62.55
|8
|15
|Paige Rydberg
|61.60
|9
|11
|Bradie Tennell
|59.77
|10
|16
|Livvy Shilling
|59.73
|11
|5
|Angela Wang
|58.16
|12
|7
|Amber Glenn
|56.34
|13
|3
|Franchesca Chiera
|53.97
|14
|12
|Ashley Shin
|49.86
|15
|17
|Katie McBeath
|49.33
|16
|14
|Megan Wessenberg
|48.96
|17
|1
|Hannah Miller
|48.73
|18
|8
|Courtney Hicks
|46.02
|19
|19
|Rebecca Peng
|41.08
Chen is just 17 years old, and Zaccardi noted her score set the all-time U.S. Championships women's short program scoring record. The clean performance was something of a surprise considering she entered the event as the seventh-ranked competitor from the United States after a disappointing eighth-place finish at last year's U.S. Championships.
Perhaps the bigger surprise is where Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold sit after the short program.
Wagner is a three-time champion, and Gold is the defending titleholder at the event. However, Wagner checked in at third place, while Gold was even worse in fifth. Zaccardi said Wagner "needed to save a double Axel near the end of her short" to salvage her performance.
While Wagner and Gold are far from out of contention with the long skate still on the docket for Saturday, Zaccardi pointed to the big-picture concern. The United States can send just three competitors to the world championships, and the performances at this event are largely factored in that decision.
Finishing well outside the top three (more of a concern for Gold than Wagner at this point) would be an issue for either skater, especially since 2010 Olympian Nagasu is in better position after Thursday. Chen will also be hard to ignore if she follows her record-setting performance with another head-turning outing.
The race for the worlds is a subplot to watch on Saturday outside of just the fight for the U.S. title.
Post-Skate Comments
Cain said, "We definitely know what we're capable of, and we're hoping to show that again in the long program on Saturday, but we do know that this is only halfway though the competition," after the pairs short program, per Zaccardi.
As for Chen, she said "My body's still trembling right now," per Zaccardi.
Gold was still confident after her performance, per Zaccardi: "I can feel a huge improvement as a skater. I think everyone can see it. I have made comebacks before. This doesn't feel like a major comeback in some ways, because I felt pretty solid."
Updated Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Short dance
|6-8 p.m.
|NBC Sports Network
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Men's short program
|8:30 p.m.-midnight
|NBC Sports Network
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Pairs free skate; free dance
|3-6 p.m.
|NBC
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Women’s free skate
|8-11 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|Men’s free skate
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC
Source: NBC Sports