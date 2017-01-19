    NBADownload App

    Dwyane Wade: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Bulls SG's Future

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 14: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 14, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Gary Dineen/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2017

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade can opt out of his contract at the end of the season, and the team's decisions will play a big role in whether he decides to become a free agent.

    Wade's Future Tied to Butler

    Thursday, Jan. 19

    According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, the team is debating whether to trade Jimmy Butler and begin a full rebuild for the future. Wade will base his decision on whether Butler is still with the team heading into the 2017-18 season.

    "One of the main reasons I'm here is Jimmy," Wade said Wednesday. "He's the one who called me and got me to come here. So that's a big part of my decision and everything else, is what Jimmy's doing, what his future looks like and all that."

    Wade signed a two-year, $47 million contract with the Bulls last summer but has a player option for next season.

    Adding the 12-time All-Star was one of a handful of changes Chicago made in the offseason. The squad parted with longtime stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah while bringing in Wade and Rajon Rondo, among others. There have been mixed results so far, with the team posting a 21-22 record in its first 43 games.

    Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported earlier in January that the team is open to trading Butler.

    If they trade Butler, the Bulls would be left with a young roster that could struggle to compete for a playoff spot. That possibility doesn't appeal to Wade, who reached the postseason in 11 of his 13 years with the Miami Heat.

    "I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds," the 35-year-old said, per Friedell.

    Wade is averaging 18.8 points per game, which ranks second on the team behind Butler but would be his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2003-04.

