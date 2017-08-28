Akeem Dent Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Jaguars After 3 Years with Texans

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and veteran linebacker Akeem Dent reportedly came to terms Monday on a contract.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported the contract details.

Dent has spent most of his time as a reserve middle linebacker and a contributor on special teams since the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the third round of the 2011 draft. He's made just 32 starts across six NFL seasons, three in Atlanta and three with the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old Georgia product failed to make much of an impact for the Texans last season. He registered just 11 combined tackles and no sacks despite appearing in all 16 games, including three starts, for Houston during the regular season.

His best performance actually came in the team's final game of the campaign, a playoff loss to the New England Patriots. He tallied three tackles and a forced fumble in the 34-16 defeat.

In all, Dent has racked up 203 combined tackles, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 90 regular season contests.

One thing he did showcase last season was some added versatility. The Texans dealt with numerous injuries within their front seven, which forced him to play outside linebacker. He handled the switch well, helping bolster his value as his previous contract came to an end.

Ultimately, the Texans and Dent weren't able to find enough common ground to keep him in Houston. It creates a void among the team's defensive reserves, but the front office will likely try to fill it with a cheaper option before training camp.

It will be interesting to see how the linebacker fits in with the Jaguars. Even though he's shown he's a capable short-term starter, the most likely scenario sees him as a backup who makes a few starts during the year, while also chipping in on special teams.