NFL1000: Previewing 2017 NFL Conference Championship Games

Written by NFL1000 Safety Scout Mark Bullock

With the investment that the Packers made in their secondary, they're one of the few teams that have enough defensive backs with the talent to help them cover the plethora of Falcons receiving options. One of the keys for the Packers will be the health of safety Morgan Burnett. He's the starting strong safety in base packages, but the Falcons often like to use multiple personnel to find the best matchup. In nickel and dime sub-packages, Burnett shifts down to linebacker while rookie safety Kentrell Brice comes in to give them better defenders in coverage.

If Burnett is healthy, then he can fill that linebacker role, giving the Packers someone who can match up against tight ends and running backs in coverage while still being a strong run defender should the Falcons look to spread out the defense and run. Burnett only played a handful of snaps last week before leaving the game injured and hasn't practiced as of Wednesday. Should he miss the game, the Packers will be without a key cog of those sub-package defenses, which will leave them vulnerable against the run.

The Packers will run plenty of trap coverages, designed to look like one coverage but that actually bait the quarterback into a bad throw. These can create turnover opportunities that are invaluable, especially in close playoff games. However, when these two teams matched up in Week 8, Matt Ryan wasn't fooled and only had seven incomplete passes in 35 attempts, none of which were intercepted. As efficient as Ryan was, however, he only threw for 288 yards at 8.2 yards per catch, a full yard less than his average for the season. That suggests the Packers did have some success in at least forcing Ryan to play more conservatively.

The downside to running trap coverages is that it requires everyone to be on the same page, reading the routes the same way. If run well, it can create turnovers, but if just one player reads a route differently from another defender, it can lead to a huge coverage bust. The Packers have had a few of those this season, which can happen any time there are a number of younger players starting in the secondary.

There is one tendency the Packers have in coverage that has been picked on many times this season. In 2nd-and-medium or 2nd-and-long situations, they tend to play either quarters coverage or a form of Cover 6. In quarters coverage, the deep section of the field is divided into four quarters with a defender assigned to each zone, usually two cornerbacks and the two safeties. Cover 6 is somewhat similar but has a few differences. Instead of four defenders deep, the Packers only have three. One defender will take a deep half of the field, leaving the other two defenders to split the other half of the field.

These two coverages have been beaten time and again by Packers opponents this season, and it's normally the exact same route combination too. The opposition will have an inside receiver, either a tight end or a slot receiver, charge up to the safety inside before breaking inside on a dig route or outside on an out route. The safety will bite down on that inside receiver, vacating a big hole in the deep middle of the field. That leaves the outside receiver one-on-one with the corner, who has to play outside leverage because of his zone assignment. All that outside receiver has to do is attack the corner to widen him before cutting inside on a post route into the space vacated by the safety.

The Giants did just that on Tavarres King's 41-yard touchdown in the NFC Wild Card Game a few weeks ago. Washington hit Pierre Garcon on a 70-yard touchdown pass back in Week 11, which is incidentally the last time the Packers lost. Even back in Week 8, when the Falcons beat the Packers, Atlanta hit Taylor Gabriel on this same concept against the same coverage for a 47-yard touchdown. It would be surprising if the Falcons don't test the Packers to see if they've overcome this problem.