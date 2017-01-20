NFL1000: Previewing 2017 NFL Conference Championship Games

NFL1000: Previewing 2017 NFL Conference Championship Games
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
871
Reads
4
Comments

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 playoff preview, a weekly series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you fresh insights into the league each weekend.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the biggest matchup in each conference championship game and analyze how the two teams fared when pitted against each other earlier in the season.

The NFL1000 team is composed of:

Doug Farrar: Lead scout
Cian Fahey: Quarterbacks
John Middlekauff: Running backs/fullbacks
Marcus Mosher: Wide receivers/tight ends
Mark Schofield: Wide receivers/tight ends
Duke Manyweather: Offensive tackles
Ethan Young: Offensive guards/centers
Joe Goodberry: AFC defensive ends
Justis Mosqueda: NFC defensive ends
Charles McDonald: Defensive tackles
Zach Kruse: 3-4 outside linebackers
Derrik Klassen: 4-3 outside linebackers
Jerod Brown: Inside linebackers
Kyle Posey: Cornerbacks
Ian Wharton: Cornerbacks
Mark Bullock: Safeties
Chuck Zodda: Special teams

