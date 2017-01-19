Johnny Manziel Discusses 2016 Struggles, Reports of Charging for Pictures

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

It seems as though the turbulent times of former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel are subsiding in 2017, according to him at least.

Coming off a turbulent 2016, the 24-year-old is attempting to make amends. He took to Twitter on Thursday:

Last year, the Browns waived Manziel after off-field issues and on-field struggles plagued his tenure in Cleveland. In 15 games over two seasons, he recorded 1,675 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The year began on a sour note when he skipped the Browns' final game of the season Jan. 3, 2016, and was seen in Las Vegas wearing a wig and fake mustache, according to ESPN Las Vegas.

Later in the month, he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, which he was indicted for in April.

Dallas prosecutors agreed to have the charges dismissed in November if Manziel could "complete drug and alcohol rehab, attend an anger management class and show up at a domestic violence impact panel," as well as stay away from Crowley, per Stephen Young of the Dallas Observer.

But TMZ Sports reported Jan. 2 of this year that Manziel violated those orders on New Year's Eve as he partied in the same nightclub as his ex-girlfriend.

Regardless, Manziel has expressed his desire to play in the NFL again and will be in Houston during the week of Super Bowl LI, which will take place Feb. 5.

Originally, it was reported that he was going to charge fans $99 for an autograph or professional photograph and $50 for a selfie, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

However, Manziel tried to clear things up about those reports on Twitter [sic]: "Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn 'selfie' at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard. I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years."

The Texas native and former Texas A&M standout has experienced a swift and drastic fall from grace over the past few years, which has made success in the NFL seem unlikely.

But if Manziel is improving his life and can focus his efforts solely on a return to the NFL, football fans could see him playing on Sundays again.