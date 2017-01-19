Landon Collins Posts Most Tackles for Safety in Giants History

Rob Carr/Getty Images

New York Giants safety Landon Collins notched 125 tackles in 2016, a franchise record at the safety position, per NFL Communications.

Collins recorded 112 tackles as a rookie for the Giants, but took his game to another level in his second year as a professional. In addition to his 125 tackles, the Alabama product also tallied four sacks and five interceptions—one of which he returned for a touchdown.

A second-round pick in 2015, Collins' play in 2016 earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and also first-team All-Pro honors. Despite playing in his first career playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Collins wasn't fazed and made a large impact in a game that was ultimately a one-sided affair in favor of the Packers. He recorded a sack and six tackles (three solo) in the contest.

Collins was a large contributor in a vastly improved Giants defense in 2016. The team allowed the third-most points per game (27.6) in 2015, but surrendered just 17.8 points per contest in 2016. That mark placed them as the second-best scoring defense in the NFL behind just the New England Patriots.

While New York has a few defensive starters—Jason Pierre-Paul, Kelvin Sheppard and Jonathan Hankins—who have contracts expiring, the defensive secondary remains largely intact. The team will also likely make some moves in free agency and the draft to improve on both sides of the ball.

At the very least, the return of Darian Thompson—who was placed on injured reserve in November—along with Landon Collins and Andrew Adams leaves the team with some decent depth at safety heading into 2017. When cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple are added to the equation, the Giants have the makings of one of the better secondaries in the NFL.