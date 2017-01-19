    Florida Gators FootballDownload App

    Luke Del Rio Injury: Updates on Florida QB's Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 5: Luke Del Rio #14 of the Florida Gators jogs off the field during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators 31-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2017

    University of Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio suffered a shoulder injury that held him out of the Gators' final five games of the year.

    Latest on Del Rio's Status

    Thursday, Jan. 19

    On Thursday, the school announced Del Rio had successful shoulder surgery and will miss spring camp, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel. Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun confirmed Thompson's reports.

    It was an inconsistent and injury-riddled sophomore season for Del Rio, who passed for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. 

    Before he missed the remainder of the season with the shoulder issue, he missed Weeks 4-6 with a knee injury.

    He struggled mightily upon his return in Week 7, throwing just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions in three games before injuring his shoulder against Arkansas.

    Senior Austin Appleby stepped in during Del Rio's absences and helped the Gators finish with a 9-4 record, an SEC East title and a 30-3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl. 

    With Appleby gone, Florida's competition for the starting job in the spring will come down to Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask, who were both freshmen in 2016. Neither quarterback appeared in a single game. 

    According to Scout.com, Franks was the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the country upon his graduation from Wakulla High School in Florida in 2015. Rask was a 2-star recruit who was not ranked by Scout

          

    Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.

       

