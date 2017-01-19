NBA Seattle Expansion: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Potential Franchise

The city of Seattle is working to set up discussions with the NBA to update the league on its arena development process as it seeks a future expansion franchise.

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times provided comments from Benton Strong, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, on Monday about the project's current status. He downplayed a report from the 16 Wins A Ring blog about "ducking" calls from the NBA, and he stated the city also wants to talk with the NHL.

"There is absolutely no truth to that whatsoever," Strong said. "If anything, we are trying to get together on a call with both commissioners to keep the lines of communication open."

More to follow.