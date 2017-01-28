Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger: NXT TakeOver San Antonio Winner and Reaction

Credit: WWE.com

Eric Young defeated Tye Dillinger Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio as retribution for The Perfect 10 turning down a spot in Sanity.

WWE relayed the result of the match:

NXT's account showed how Sanity member Killian Dain made his presence felt by flattening Dillinger outside the ring:

The bad blood between Young and Dillinger dates back a few months to the start of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Bobby Roode convinced Dillinger to team with him, and they took on Alexander Wolfe and Sawyer Fulton of Sanity in the first round.

Roode ditched Dillinger, which led to Sanity winning and then attacking the Canadian Superstar following the bout.

While Dillinger's focus shifted toward getting revenge on Roode, his issues with Sanity were seemingly always somewhere in the back of his mind.

They resurfaced a few weeks ago when Dillinger was cutting a promo and openly wondering if he still belonged in NXT after losing several high-profile matches to opponents such as Roode and Samoa Joe.

Young interrupted Dillinger and offered him the spot in Sanity Fulton vacated when he suffered an injury, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE NXT:

Dillinger refused before getting jumped by Killian Dain, who then accepted Fulton's jacket to become the newest member of Sanity.

Following that encounter, Young taunted Dillinger on Twitter during the lead-up to their clash at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:

While Young and Sanity have been part of NXT for the past few months, Saturday marked his first big match with the brand and his first appearance on a live WWE Network special.

The 37-year-old veteran made a name for himself in TNA and won the company's top championship, but he had yet to firmly establish himself as a major player on the NXT roster prior to TakeOver: San Antonio.

NXT is in need of top-tier heels, which means the door is open for Young to potentially make the leap to the main event scene in the near future.

Beating a fan favorite like Dillinger is a significant step in that direction, as is the fact he turned in a solid in-ring performance.

Superstars generally lose on the way out of NXT and toward a call-up to the main roster, which suggests Dillinger could be in line for a promotion.

If that is the case, then he exits NXT on a high note in terms of putting on a strong performance and helping to elevate another talent in the process.

