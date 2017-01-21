East-West Shrine Game 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Top Prospects
The 92nd East-West Shrine Game will feature some of college football's most promising seniors that could make their way onto NFL rosters come next fall.
Coming from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the longest-running All-Star game for college football can be watched and followed on all platforms this Saturday:
|2017 East-West Shrine Game Viewing Information
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Live Stream
|Radio
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|3 p.m.
|NFL Network
|NFL.com/watch
|SiriusXM Channel 88
|ShrineGame.com
Here are the men that will be competing while attempting to make another good impression for NFL scouts just months before the 2017 draft:
|2017 West Team
|Position
|Player
|School
|QB
|Gunner Kiel
|Cincinnati
|QB
|West Lunt
|Illinois
|QB
|Zach Terrell
|Western Michigan
|RB
|Elijah McGuire
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Wisconsin
|RB
|Joe Williams
|Utah
|RB
|Justin Davis (injured)
|USC
|WR
|Billy Brown
|Shepherd
|WR
|Austin Carr
|Northwestern
|WR
|Trey Griffey
|Arizona
|WR
|Karel Hamilton
|Samford
|WR
|Gabe Marks
|Washington State
|WR
|Jalen Robinette
|Air Force
|WR
|Jordan Westerkamp (injured)
|Nebraska
|TE
|Blake Jarwin
|Oklahoma State
|TE
|Taylor McNamara
|USC
|TE
|Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|C
|Gavin Andrews
|Oregon State
|C
|Tobijah Hughley
|Louisville
|C
|Chase Roullier
|Wyoming
|G
|Geoff Gray
|Manitoba
|G
|Zach Johnson
|North Dakota State
|OT
|Erik Austell
|Charleston Southern
|OT
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|OT
|Evan Goodman
|Arizona State
|OT
|Storm Norton
|Toledo
|OT
|Sam Tevi
|Utah
|OT
|Victor Salako
|Oklahoma State
|OT
|Sean Harlow (injured)
|OT
|DT
|Josh Augusta
|Missouri
|DT
|Ralph Green
|Indiana
|DT
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|USC
|DT
|Josh Tupou
|Colorado
|DT
|Treyvon Hester (injured)
|Toledo
|DT
|B.J. Singleton (injured)
|Houston
|DE
|Hunter Dimick
|Utah
|DE
|Darius England
|South Carolina
|DE
|Jerimiah Ledbetter
|Arkansas
|DE
|Avery Moss
|Youngstown State
|DE
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Arkansas
|OLB
|Jimmie Gilbert
|Colorado
|OLB
|Paul Magloire
|Arizona
|OLB
|Calvin Munson
|San Diego State
|OLB
|Steven Taylor (injured)
|Houston
|ILB
|Kevin Davis
|Colorado State
|ILB
|Hardy Nickerson Jr.
|Illinois
|ILB
|Kenneth Olugbode
|Colorado
|CB
|Treston DeCoud
|Oregon
|CB
|Tyquwan Glass
|Fresno State
|CB
|Ashton Lampkin
|Oklahoma State
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|CB
|Aarion Penton
|Missouri
|CB
|Ahkello Witherspoon (injured)
|Colorado
|S
|Randall Goforth
|UCLA
|S
|Jadar Johnson
|Clemson
|S
|Leon McQuay III
|USC
|S
|Weston Steelhammer
|Air Force
|S
|Jordan Sterns
|Oklahoma State
|S
|Orion Stewart
|Baylor
|S
|Tedric Thompson
|Colorado
|P/K
|Austin Rehkow
|Idaho
|NFL.com
|2017 East Team
|Position
|Player
|School
|QB
|Nick Mullens
|Southern Miss
|QB
|Cooper Rush
|Central Michigan
|QB
|Alek Torgersen
|Pennsylvania
|QB
|Will Worth (injured)
|Navy
|RB
|Marcus Cox
|Appalachian State
|RB
|I'Tavius Mathers
|Middle Tennessee
|RB
|De'Veon Smith
|Michigan
|WR
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|Mississippi
|WR
|Stacey Coley
|Miami
|WR
|Gehrig Dieter
|Alabama
|WR
|Tony STevens
|Aubur
|WR
|Kermit Whitfield
|Florida State
|WR
|DeAngelo Yancey
|Purdue
|WR
|Rodney Adams (injured)
|South Florida
|WR
|Kenny Golladay (injury)
|Northern Illinois
|TE
|Anthony Auclair
|Laval
|TE
|Colin Jeter
|LSU
|TE
|Scott Orndoff
|Pittsburgh
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|Drake
|C
|Lucas Crowley
|North Carolina
|C
|Joey Scelfo
|N.C. State
|C
|Cameron Tom
|Southern Miss
|OT
|William holden
|Vanderbilt
|OT
|Dieugot Joseph
|FIU
|OT
|Erik Magnuson
|Michigan
|OT
|Jonathan McLaughlin
|Virginia Tech
|OT
|Dan Skipper
|Arkansas
|G
|Alex Kozan
|Auburn
|G
|Kyle Kalis
|Michigan
|G
|Kareem Are (injured)
|Florida State
|DT
|DeAngelo Brown
|Louisville
|DT
|Jason Carr
|West Georgia
|DT
|Matthew Godin
|Michigan
|DT
|Joey Ivie
|Florida
|DT
|Jarod Clements Jr. (injured)
|Illinois
|DE
|Bryan Cox
|Florida
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Florida Atlantic
|DE
|Ejuan Price
|Pittsburgh
|DE
|Karter Schult
|Northern Iowa
|ILB
|Richie Brown
|Mississippi State
|ILB
|Austin Calitro
|Villanova
|ILB
|Andrew King
|Army
|ILB
|Marquel Lee
|Wake Forest
|ILB
|Brooks Ellis (illness)
|Arkansas
|OLB
|Javancy Jones
|Jackson State
|OLB
|James Onwualu
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Tony Bridges
|Ole Miss
|CB
|Nate Hairston
|Temple
|CB
|Jalen Myrick
|Minnesota
|CB
|Channing Stribling
|Michigan
|CB
|Jack Tocho
|N.C. State
|CB
|Brad Watson
|Wake Forest
|CB
|Jeremy Cutrer (injured)
|Middle Tennessee
|S
|Jamal Carter
|Miami
|S
|Lano Hill
|Michigan
|S
|Anthony Fish Smithson
|Kansas
|S
|Dymonte Thomas
|Michigan
|S
|Damarius Travis
|Minnesota
|S
|Xavier Woods
|LSU
|P
|Eric Keena
|North Texas
|K
|Nick Weiler
|North Carolina
|NFL.com
Top Prospects
Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell was an enormous reason why the Broncos were the leading Group of 5 program in the country during the 2016 season.
Terrell amassed 3,533 passing yards, which ranked 18th in the FBS along with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Behind him, Western Michigan finished the year 13-1, tied for the best record in the FBS with Alabama. The Broncos also made their first-ever major bowl game with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl, which they wound up losing 24-16 to Wisconsin.
At 6'2", 204 pounds, Terrell has the size and the intangibles to become an NFL quarterback, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller does not have the Western Michigan passer slated to be drafted this April.
A solid performance in the Shrine Game can help change that.
I'Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee
Only 13 running backs in the FBS rushed for over 1,500 yards in 2016. Just one of them will be at the East-West Shrine Game as I'Tavius Mathers of Middle Tennessee will headline the East's backfield.
Having spent his first three years at Ole Miss in the SEC, Mathers transferred in 2015 and dominated in his only year at Middle Tennessee in Conference USA.
In 13 games in 2016, Mathers compiled 1,561 yards and 17 touchdowns, which both ranked 11th in the FBS.
He also showed dual-threat capabilities on top of that, catching 66 passes for 633 yards and another three touchdowns.
But like Terrell, Mathers is not projected to be drafted by Miller in 2017.
Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah
When it comes to pass rushing, it doesn't get much better than Utah's Hunter Dimick.
During his senior season in 2016, he was tied for third in the nation with 15 sacks while forcing the opposing passer back 73 yards in the process.
The 6'3", 272-pound athletic defensive end recorded at least one sack in eight of 13 games last year, including a monster five-sack effort against Arizona State on Nov. 10.
Pro Football Focus added that he recorded 74 total pressures, which was the second-most among 4-3 defensive ends in the country.
It earned him co-Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process, but it still didn't get him a place on Miller's latest mock draft.
Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.
