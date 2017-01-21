    College FootballDownload App

    East-West Shrine Game 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Top Prospects

    ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: Zach Terrell #11 of the Western Michigan Broncos celebrates after scoring in the second period during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The 92nd East-West Shrine Game will feature some of college football's most promising seniors that could make their way onto NFL rosters come next fall. 

    Coming from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the longest-running All-Star game for college football can be watched and followed on all platforms this Saturday:

    2017 East-West Shrine Game Viewing Information
    DateTime (ET)TVLive StreamRadio
    Saturday, Jan. 213 p.m.NFL NetworkNFL.com/watchSiriusXM Channel 88
    ShrineGame.com

    Here are the men that will be competing while attempting to make another good impression for NFL scouts just months before the 2017 draft:

    2017 West Team
    PositionPlayerSchool
    QBGunner KielCincinnati
    QBWest LuntIllinois
    QBZach TerrellWestern Michigan
    RBElijah McGuireLouisiana-Lafayette
    RBDare OgunbowaleWisconsin
    RBJoe WilliamsUtah
    RBJustin Davis (injured)USC
    WRBilly BrownShepherd
    WRAustin CarrNorthwestern
    WRTrey GriffeyArizona
    WRKarel HamiltonSamford
    WRGabe MarksWashington State
    WRJalen RobinetteAir Force
    WRJordan Westerkamp (injured)Nebraska
    TEBlake JarwinOklahoma State
    TETaylor McNamaraUSC
    TEMichael RobertsToledo
    CGavin AndrewsOregon State
    CTobijah HughleyLouisville
    CChase RoullierWyoming
    GGeoff GrayManitoba
    GZach JohnsonNorth Dakota State
    OTErik AustellCharleston Southern
    OTAvery GennesyTexas A&M
    OTEvan GoodmanArizona State
    OTStorm NortonToledo
    OTSam TeviUtah
    OTVictor SalakoOklahoma State
    OTSean Harlow (injured)OT
    DTJosh AugustaMissouri
    DTRalph GreenIndiana
    DTStevie Tu'ikolovatuUSC
    DTJosh TupouColorado
    DTTreyvon Hester (injured)Toledo
    DTB.J. Singleton (injured)Houston
    DEHunter DimickUtah
    DEDarius EnglandSouth Carolina
    DEJerimiah LedbetterArkansas
    DEAvery MossYoungstown State
    DEDeatrich Wise Jr.Arkansas
    OLBJimmie GilbertColorado
    OLBPaul MagloireArizona
    OLBCalvin MunsonSan Diego State
    OLBSteven Taylor (injured)Houston
    ILBKevin DavisColorado State
    ILBHardy Nickerson Jr.Illinois
    ILBKenneth OlugbodeColorado
    CBTreston DeCoudOregon
    CBTyquwan GlassFresno State
    CBAshton LampkinOklahoma State
    CBFabian MoreauUCLA
    CBAarion PentonMissouri
    CBAhkello Witherspoon (injured)Colorado
    SRandall GoforthUCLA
    SJadar JohnsonClemson
    SLeon McQuay IIIUSC
    SWeston SteelhammerAir Force
    SJordan SternsOklahoma State
    SOrion StewartBaylor
    STedric ThompsonColorado
    P/KAustin RehkowIdaho
    NFL.com
    2017 East Team
    PositionPlayerSchool
    QBNick MullensSouthern Miss
    QBCooper RushCentral Michigan
    QBAlek TorgersenPennsylvania
    QBWill Worth (injured)Navy
    RBMarcus CoxAppalachian State
    RBI'Tavius MathersMiddle Tennessee
    RBDe'Veon SmithMichigan
    WRQuincy AdeboyejoMississippi
    WRStacey ColeyMiami
    WRGehrig DieterAlabama
    WRTony STevensAubur
    WRKermit WhitfieldFlorida State
    WRDeAngelo YanceyPurdue
    WRRodney Adams (injured)South Florida
    WRKenny Golladay (injury)Northern Illinois
    TEAnthony AuclairLaval
    TEColin JeterLSU
    TEScott OrndoffPittsburgh
    TEEric SaubertDrake
    CLucas CrowleyNorth Carolina
    CJoey ScelfoN.C. State
    CCameron TomSouthern Miss
    OTWilliam holdenVanderbilt
    OTDieugot JosephFIU
    OTErik MagnusonMichigan
    OTJonathan McLaughlinVirginia Tech
    OTDan SkipperArkansas
    GAlex KozanAuburn
    GKyle KalisMichigan
    GKareem Are (injured)Florida State
    DTDeAngelo BrownLouisville
    DTJason CarrWest Georgia
    DTMatthew GodinMichigan
    DTJoey IvieFlorida
    DTJarod Clements Jr. (injured)Illinois
    DEBryan CoxFlorida
    DETrey HendricksonFlorida Atlantic
    DEEjuan PricePittsburgh
    DEKarter SchultNorthern Iowa
    ILBRichie BrownMississippi State
    ILBAustin CalitroVillanova
    ILBAndrew KingArmy
    ILBMarquel LeeWake Forest
    ILBBrooks Ellis (illness)Arkansas
    OLBJavancy JonesJackson State
    OLBJames OnwualuNotre Dame
    CBTony BridgesOle Miss
    CBNate HairstonTemple
    CBJalen MyrickMinnesota
    CBChanning StriblingMichigan
    CBJack TochoN.C. State
    CBBrad WatsonWake Forest
    CBJeremy Cutrer (injured)Middle Tennessee
    SJamal CarterMiami
    SLano HillMichigan
    SAnthony Fish SmithsonKansas
    SDymonte ThomasMichigan
    SDamarius TravisMinnesota
    SXavier WoodsLSU
    PEric KeenaNorth Texas
    KNick WeilerNorth Carolina
    NFL.com

    Top Prospects

    Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan

    KALAMAZOO, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Zach Terrell #11 of the Western Michigan Broncos drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Waldo Field on November 19, 2016 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell was an enormous reason why the Broncos were the leading Group of 5 program in the country during the 2016 season. 

    Terrell amassed 3,533 passing yards, which ranked 18th in the FBS along with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions. 

    Behind him, Western Michigan finished the year 13-1, tied for the best record in the FBS with Alabama. The Broncos also made their first-ever major bowl game with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl, which they wound up losing 24-16 to Wisconsin. 

    At 6'2", 204 pounds, Terrell has the size and the intangibles to become an NFL quarterback, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller does not have the Western Michigan passer slated to be drafted this April.

    A solid performance in the Shrine Game can help change that.

         

    I'Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee

    MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 29: Xavier Hines #27 of the Florida International Golden Panthers defense against I'Tavius Mathers #4 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders as h runs with the ball on October 29, 2016 at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. Middle Tennessee d
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    Only 13 running backs in the FBS rushed for over 1,500 yards in 2016. Just one of them will be at the East-West Shrine Game as I'Tavius Mathers of Middle Tennessee will headline the East's backfield.

    Having spent his first three years at Ole Miss in the SEC, Mathers transferred in 2015 and dominated in his only year at Middle Tennessee in Conference USA. 

    In 13 games in 2016, Mathers compiled 1,561 yards and 17 touchdowns, which both ranked 11th in the FBS

    He also showed dual-threat capabilities on top of that, catching 66 passes for 633 yards and another three touchdowns.

    But like Terrell, Mathers is not projected to be drafted by Miller in 2017.

         

    Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 01: Hunter Dimick #49 of the Utah Utes cheers his sack of the quarterback for the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
    Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

    When it comes to pass rushing, it doesn't get much better than Utah's Hunter Dimick

    During his senior season in 2016, he was tied for third in the nation with 15 sacks while forcing the opposing passer back 73 yards in the process. 

    The 6'3", 272-pound athletic defensive end recorded at least one sack in eight of 13 games last year, including a monster five-sack effort against Arizona State on Nov. 10.

    Pro Football Focus added that he recorded 74 total pressures, which was the second-most among 4-3 defensive ends in the country.

    It earned him co-Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process, but it still didn't get him a place on Miller's latest mock draft. 

          

    Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.

