East-West Shrine Game 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Top Prospects

The 92nd East-West Shrine Game will feature some of college football's most promising seniors that could make their way onto NFL rosters come next fall.

Coming from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the longest-running All-Star game for college football can be watched and followed on all platforms this Saturday:

2017 East-West Shrine Game Viewing Information Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Radio Saturday, Jan. 21 3 p.m. NFL Network NFL.com/watch SiriusXM Channel 88 ShrineGame.com

Here are the men that will be competing while attempting to make another good impression for NFL scouts just months before the 2017 draft:

2017 West Team Position Player School QB Gunner Kiel Cincinnati QB West Lunt Illinois QB Zach Terrell Western Michigan RB Elijah McGuire Louisiana-Lafayette RB Dare Ogunbowale Wisconsin RB Joe Williams Utah RB Justin Davis (injured) USC WR Billy Brown Shepherd WR Austin Carr Northwestern WR Trey Griffey Arizona WR Karel Hamilton Samford WR Gabe Marks Washington State WR Jalen Robinette Air Force WR Jordan Westerkamp (injured) Nebraska TE Blake Jarwin Oklahoma State TE Taylor McNamara USC TE Michael Roberts Toledo C Gavin Andrews Oregon State C Tobijah Hughley Louisville C Chase Roullier Wyoming G Geoff Gray Manitoba G Zach Johnson North Dakota State OT Erik Austell Charleston Southern OT Avery Gennesy Texas A&M OT Evan Goodman Arizona State OT Storm Norton Toledo OT Sam Tevi Utah OT Victor Salako Oklahoma State OT Sean Harlow (injured) OT DT Josh Augusta Missouri DT Ralph Green Indiana DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu USC DT Josh Tupou Colorado DT Treyvon Hester (injured) Toledo DT B.J. Singleton (injured) Houston DE Hunter Dimick Utah DE Darius England South Carolina DE Jerimiah Ledbetter Arkansas DE Avery Moss Youngstown State DE Deatrich Wise Jr. Arkansas OLB Jimmie Gilbert Colorado OLB Paul Magloire Arizona OLB Calvin Munson San Diego State OLB Steven Taylor (injured) Houston ILB Kevin Davis Colorado State ILB Hardy Nickerson Jr. Illinois ILB Kenneth Olugbode Colorado CB Treston DeCoud Oregon CB Tyquwan Glass Fresno State CB Ashton Lampkin Oklahoma State CB Fabian Moreau UCLA CB Aarion Penton Missouri CB Ahkello Witherspoon (injured) Colorado S Randall Goforth UCLA S Jadar Johnson Clemson S Leon McQuay III USC S Weston Steelhammer Air Force S Jordan Sterns Oklahoma State S Orion Stewart Baylor S Tedric Thompson Colorado P/K Austin Rehkow Idaho NFL.com

2017 East Team Position Player School QB Nick Mullens Southern Miss QB Cooper Rush Central Michigan QB Alek Torgersen Pennsylvania QB Will Worth (injured) Navy RB Marcus Cox Appalachian State RB I'Tavius Mathers Middle Tennessee RB De'Veon Smith Michigan WR Quincy Adeboyejo Mississippi WR Stacey Coley Miami WR Gehrig Dieter Alabama WR Tony STevens Aubur WR Kermit Whitfield Florida State WR DeAngelo Yancey Purdue WR Rodney Adams (injured) South Florida WR Kenny Golladay (injury) Northern Illinois TE Anthony Auclair Laval TE Colin Jeter LSU TE Scott Orndoff Pittsburgh TE Eric Saubert Drake C Lucas Crowley North Carolina C Joey Scelfo N.C. State C Cameron Tom Southern Miss OT William holden Vanderbilt OT Dieugot Joseph FIU OT Erik Magnuson Michigan OT Jonathan McLaughlin Virginia Tech OT Dan Skipper Arkansas G Alex Kozan Auburn G Kyle Kalis Michigan G Kareem Are (injured) Florida State DT DeAngelo Brown Louisville DT Jason Carr West Georgia DT Matthew Godin Michigan DT Joey Ivie Florida DT Jarod Clements Jr. (injured) Illinois DE Bryan Cox Florida DE Trey Hendrickson Florida Atlantic DE Ejuan Price Pittsburgh DE Karter Schult Northern Iowa ILB Richie Brown Mississippi State ILB Austin Calitro Villanova ILB Andrew King Army ILB Marquel Lee Wake Forest ILB Brooks Ellis (illness) Arkansas OLB Javancy Jones Jackson State OLB James Onwualu Notre Dame CB Tony Bridges Ole Miss CB Nate Hairston Temple CB Jalen Myrick Minnesota CB Channing Stribling Michigan CB Jack Tocho N.C. State CB Brad Watson Wake Forest CB Jeremy Cutrer (injured) Middle Tennessee S Jamal Carter Miami S Lano Hill Michigan S Anthony Fish Smithson Kansas S Dymonte Thomas Michigan S Damarius Travis Minnesota S Xavier Woods LSU P Eric Keena North Texas K Nick Weiler North Carolina NFL.com

Top Prospects

Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell was an enormous reason why the Broncos were the leading Group of 5 program in the country during the 2016 season.

Terrell amassed 3,533 passing yards, which ranked 18th in the FBS along with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Behind him, Western Michigan finished the year 13-1, tied for the best record in the FBS with Alabama. The Broncos also made their first-ever major bowl game with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl, which they wound up losing 24-16 to Wisconsin.

At 6'2", 204 pounds, Terrell has the size and the intangibles to become an NFL quarterback, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller does not have the Western Michigan passer slated to be drafted this April.

A solid performance in the Shrine Game can help change that.

I'Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Only 13 running backs in the FBS rushed for over 1,500 yards in 2016. Just one of them will be at the East-West Shrine Game as I'Tavius Mathers of Middle Tennessee will headline the East's backfield.

Having spent his first three years at Ole Miss in the SEC, Mathers transferred in 2015 and dominated in his only year at Middle Tennessee in Conference USA.

In 13 games in 2016, Mathers compiled 1,561 yards and 17 touchdowns, which both ranked 11th in the FBS.

He also showed dual-threat capabilities on top of that, catching 66 passes for 633 yards and another three touchdowns.

But like Terrell, Mathers is not projected to be drafted by Miller in 2017.

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

When it comes to pass rushing, it doesn't get much better than Utah's Hunter Dimick.

During his senior season in 2016, he was tied for third in the nation with 15 sacks while forcing the opposing passer back 73 yards in the process.

The 6'3", 272-pound athletic defensive end recorded at least one sack in eight of 13 games last year, including a monster five-sack effort against Arizona State on Nov. 10.

Pro Football Focus added that he recorded 74 total pressures, which was the second-most among 4-3 defensive ends in the country.

It earned him co-Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process, but it still didn't get him a place on Miller's latest mock draft.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.